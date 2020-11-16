Up until now, I have never owned Discovery (DISCK) (DISCA) (DISCB) shares, though I've thought about it more than once. I was recently considering taking another look at them, so I was pretty quick to wade into the earnings call transcript from their recently released earnings last week. However, before I got very far, I was thrown for a loop by an apparently developing dispute with Discovery's newest pay-TV partner, T-Mobile (TMUS) with their new TVision service.

Ironically, after I started to shift my research to this new subject in detail, I realized that it was sort of irrelevant; studying a new pay-TV partner for Discovery only reconfirmed that Discovery's value probably doesn't have anything to do with pay-TV anymore. There is, now, only one relevant consideration for content companies: Direct-To-Consumer.

So, after a bit of a segue, turns out this article will indeed focus on what I originally intended: Discovery's potential revenue increases in a DTC world, and whether those gains have been priced into the stock or there is still some potential appreciation?

A Quick Divorce?

I'll get the distraction out of the way first. The quote that drew my attention was this one:

[CEO Zaslav]: We were very surprised with how T-Mobile decided that they were going to bundle our networks, particularly because we have a clear agreement where our networks are required to be carried on all their basic tiers OTT offerings... We're in active discussions with them to quickly resolve that issue. We don't believe they have the right to do what they're doing right now. And they know, it's very clear to them, and they're focused on it.

What immediately struck me as odd was not just that Zaslav was so definitively accusing a distributor partner of breach of contract, but also that he seemed to be contradicting himself. As I said, I've followed Discovery for several years, even though I've never taken the plunge. And I distinctly remembered the Discovery CEO saying before that he wanted a super-skinny bundle of channels priced at $10 per month, with Discovery's networks but without sports. Now, he finally has precisely that... and he's apparently pretty mad about it?

This is not to say Discovery is being unreasonable. Concern about T-Mobile is apparently pretty widespread since ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA) and Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal followed up shortly thereafter with similar expressions of concern, though it's not yet clear if all are citing the exact same issue.

But it ought to be clear by now that what T-Mobile is doing today is non-negotiable, if not by the letter of the contract, then by the implacable might of the consumer. For the first time, the day is coming into sight when there will be more non-pay-TV households than pay-TV households, which is expected to happen no later than 2024. The one and only thing that might save it is the approach T-Mobile is taking: breaking down the bundle into a series of smaller, thematic packages that consumers can mix and match into a customized bundle of their own choosing.

If Discovery is not willing to allow even the most mild version of that - remember that T-Mobile, like DISH's (DISH) Sling, has only broken the bundle into two different pieces, while a truly successful transition would probably require seven or eight - then pay-TV is doomed. In this case, the question Discovery is asking, "can we take them to court to stop them doing that?" is as revealing as the answer is.

The World Discovery Is Making

Since a truly broken pay-TV bundle and the resulting DTC marketplace is apparently what Discovery wants - and almost certainly is what its actions will create, regardless of wants - what does this mean for Discovery? Will it come out ahead in such a system?

Based on past calculations, one would certainly think so. When Discovery bought Scripps a few years ago, management claimed that the two were the most efficient parts of the bundle, on a dollars-per-viewer basis, and that the Discovery and Scripps suite of content could be priced at $3 in a DTC and still report profits comparable to the cable system.

Certainly, Discovery management is extremely confident it will fare very well. As he put it last year in the Q4 earnings call, "We're delivering, like 20% of the audience. And we're not proud of this, but we're getting less than 5% of the money." Go through just about any earnings call from the last few years and you'll find Zaslav making that comment or one just like it at least once.

And it's true, Discovery has some of the most-watched channels in the pay-TV bundle while pulling in some of the lowest rates for its content from both advertisers and distributors. Among cable nets, it has three of the top ten channels, four of the top 15 and five of the top 20. And yet it generates less cable affiliate revenue company-wide than ViacomCBS which does not have a single channel even on the top 20.

Given these facts, it's easy to see why management feels unappreciated by the current bundle - though it's a little harder to see why, given that fact, it is so put out by T-Mobile attempting to break it up. Regardless, management has confirmed that it is indeed launching a DTC service in the US.

What We Know So Far

Discovery isn't formally unveiling the service until next month, however, details have started to leak out as management participates in various industry conferences and participants try to tease any snippets out of them that they can. An industry conference hosted by Goldman Sachs not long ago was particularly illuminating, with Zaslav himself offering a variety of indications about the upcoming launch.

We've heard that the new service will be called Discovery+ and will follow Hulu's lead of establishing an ad-supported and ad-free tier; though unlike Comcast's Peacock, there will apparently not be a free tier. Discovery will follow Peacock's lead, however, in capping ads at five minutes per hour. It will be primarily Discovery content, but apparently, Discovery is seeking to license from third-parties as well.

Less welcome is the rumor that Discovery may also follow Peacock's lead in launching without support from Roku (ROKU) or Amazon (AMZN) Fire. Zaslav has repeatedly refused to be drawn on that point, but he did confirm at an industry conference in September that as of yet Discovery is "not yet on every device," which is one thing if it refers to one of the big two but if he's talking about AT&T's new proprietary box (are they still calling that thing the Osprey?) it's much less alarming.

The one good thing here is that Discovery may be able to turn a weakness into a strength in this area: as a company with very little legacy revenue on the line, Amazon and Roku may not be inclined to hold its feet to the fire to extract a share of a low-revenue but high-usage set of content. It would mean gambling a large consumer backlash for a share of a small profit.

Global Revenue, American Profit

Discovery management must always be mindful of the fact that while Discovery is a truly global brand, its profit engine remains overwhelmingly concentrated in the United States. In 2019, the US (with a small contribution from Canada) not only accounted for 64% of total revenues, but it accounted for a staggering 88% of adjusted operating income.

It's also noteworthy that COVID-19 has done nothing to alter this distribution. In fact, Discovery's earnings report for the quarter ended June 30 when COVID-19 impacts were at their maximum (pending the outcome of this second wave) showed that international networks had actually taken a bigger economic hit than US networks had.

For purposes of this analysis then, I am going to assume that Discovery+ either won't be taken globally in the short term, or that if it does, it will be more or less a break-even change. This is admittedly oversimplified, but it shouldn't throw our results off too much; International simply doesn't move the needle on the same scale as US does.

Focusing just on the US, then: Discovery generated $3.5 billion of revenue in the first half of 2020. Despite the hit COVID-19 did on advertisers, Discovery generated $2 billion from ads and less than $1.5 billion in subscription revenues (affiliate fees.)

Advertising Opportunity?

Discovery is generating approximately $337 million per month in ad revenue - about 5.5% of the $70 billion annual advertising pie in the US, despite accounting for as much as 20% of hours viewed.

This would seem to be Discovery's best opportunity to boost revenue compared to existing levels. Streaming services and ad buyers care far less about what kind of content they're buying ads for; unlike cable streaming has no commercial skipping DVR service, so ads are equally likely to be viewed no matter what content they're paired with; and digital advertisers can count each viewer as they click or watch so they don't have to guess at viewership.

Zaslav has suggested that that Discovery could multiply its ad revenue by as much as 2.5x. That seems optimistic, if only because Discovery content will remain non-live; sports will probably continue to take outsized ad share in the US even in a streaming world since even consumers on an ad-free plan will watch ads when viewing live.

And Discovery won't have any US sports anytime soon; Zaslav has made it clear that Discovery's freedom from overpriced US sports contracts is key to the company's strategy. Discovery is more willing to dive into sports internationally, where the cost differential between sports and general entertainment is far smaller. But we're back to the fact that international, in general, just isn't that profitable.

Of course, Discovery can hit just about any ad revenue level if people watch enough... but anyone watching it that often will probably upgrade to the ad-free version, which acts as sort of a cap on Discovery's advertising/ad-free surcharge revenue category. But some sort of increase over the current baseline is probably very feasible since Discovery accounts for such a large share of viewer hours.

Subscription Shortfall?

Then, there's distribution revenue. Discovery would need $241 million per month in subscription fees from streaming subscribers to replace the pay-TV bundle. Reports are that Discovery+ would be priced at anywhere from $5 to $8 per month, though it's not clear if that's the ad-supported or ad-free price.

For now, we'll assume it's the lower price, but that it includes ads. At $5 per month, it would take just over 48 million paying subscribers to break even. How feasible is that? To be honest, I'm torn. On the one hand, Netflix (NFLX), the king of streaming, only has 60 million subscribers, and it took over a decade to hit that level. On the other hand, 48 million subscribers represent less than half of total US households, and Discovery has some of the most regularly watched content in the US, so presumably, subscribers would find value in what it has to offer.

The most apt comparable for Discovery+ may not be Netflix, but Disney's (DIS) Hulu, which is an ad-supported service with a low monthly fee, just like Discovery+. But Hulu only has 36 million subscribers despite being on the market almost as long as Netflix. That would suggest that Discovery would lose 25% of its distribution revenue in a pure DTC world.

Other Possible Revenue Sources

Discovery's best chance to make up any subscription shortfall may lie in breaking off a small portion of its content into alternative, curated streaming services. Discovery already has a couple of channels on Amazon's Prime Channels store, each of which is priced at $3.99 a month. Assuming Amazon is taking a 30% commission on those, which is the high end of the streaming standard, Discovery is generating over $2 in revenue from each channel subscriber.

Zaslav has acknowledged that those channels are primarily built to cater to "superfans" in their respective niches, so that pricing strategy almost certainly precludes an extremely large and broad customer base, but at $25 per year even a small bump in subscribers would help to make up the distribution shortfall.

The other possible subscription saving grace would be the existing pay-TV system. In a perfect world, Discovery+ would supplement, rather than replace, Discovery's pay-TV offerings. Zaslav has confirmed that as of now, the service is not intended to replace Discovery's existing TV Everywhere apps; the new service is aimed at cord-cutters, and existing arrangements with pay-TV will stay as they are.

If Discovery could keep even one-quarter of its existing pay-TV subscribers at the current base, or keep half of them at half the current rates, the entire subscription revenue shortfall would be eliminated.

Financial Projection Summary

Add it all up, and Discovery looks like it faces some surmountable challenges, with a chance to significantly increase its revenues. As a base case, I'll assume that Discovery's "superfan" services stay small-scale, with only about 400,000 subscribers apiece and no new channels launching; 400,000 was the reported subscriber level for DramaFever, another niche service when Warner Brothers shut it down. At that level, Discovery would be generating about $10 million from each channel.

I'll also assume that Discovery loses all subscription revenue from the pay-TV universe, although that seems a little drastic. But the more subscribers stay in pay-TV, the fewer will presumably be drawn to pay for Discovery+, so it seems to go beyond the bounds of conservative estimation to count both revenue streams. On the plus side, we'll assume no major dustups with STB manufacturers and that deals with Amazon and Roku get done by launch day.

At that point, Discovery is looking at about a $700 million shortfall per year in subscription revenue. The question is, can advertising make it up, and perhaps even throw in some new, extra profit as gravy?

Quite possibly. Even if Zaslav's 2.5x is too optimistic, even a 25% boost in advertising would produce over $1 billion in new annual revenue, canceling out the subscription loss and increasing net income at the company by 42%. A 50% boost in advertising revenue would almost double net income at Discovery.

I have not included operating costs of the service in these estimates because management has indicated that it made a substantial investment in streaming already this year, so it's not clear how much more costs beyond the current numbers are actually needed.

Discovery's Got Class... Three Of Them

Altogether, I see Discovery as not without risk in a DTC world, but probably having substantially more upside than downside. Advertising will be the key; an ad rate closer to the industry norm would allow Discovery to massively increase revenues without a corresponding increase in costs to the company or the consumer.

So, what is the best way to invest in Discovery? Discovery has a trifurcated share structure, with Class A shares having one vote per share, Class B having ten votes, and Class C having no votes. The economic share of all three classes is the same.

In the past, I've often expressed a preference to acquire the shares with voting power, paying whatever premium such shares require. The real winners there are the Class B shares, which have close to 30% of the voting power despite having barely 1% of the economic share. But as is typical for super-voting shares, that's out of the question; Zaslav and John Malone, Discovery's principal shareholder, between them have those shares more or less sown up.

Class A shares have enough voting power, at 70%, that Malone can't dominate Discovery the way he can some of his other holdings. But to be honest, I've grown more open to the arguments put forward by those who criticized my focus on voting rights, that as relatively small investors we just can't accumulate enough voting shares to matter. So, I think I'll be foregoing the voting rights and buying Class C, which will save me roughly 10% off the purchase price for the same economic interest. As always, you should do your own due diligence.

Investment Summary

Discovery is not a lock to succeed in the streaming world, but its sports-free, scripted-free approach leaves it in a substantially different position than Disney, Amazon, and Netflix as they fight their streaming war arms race. It all comes down to the advertising: subscription-alone probably won't cut it for Discovery. If there's no advertising hike, Discovery is breaking even at best, perhaps even losing money in DTC. But if advertising shows any substantial increase, Discovery has upside from the move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.