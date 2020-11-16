The company announced that 2-year data from the Phase 3 study of vosoritide will also be released in early 2021 in addition to Roctavian Phase 3.

Two major catalysts for 2021 provide investors with favorable risk/reward skew afforded by a low share price that should not be ignored.

Thesis

BioMarin (BMRN) is a long-standing leader in rare disease therapy discovery and manufacturing, having successfully delivered multiple enzyme therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders including PKU (inability to break down phenylalanine), MPS (lack of enzyme required to break down large-chain sugars or GAGs) and CLN2 (a form of Batten disease). The pipeline consists of cutting-edge gene therapies for Hemophilia A (shortage of blood clotting factors), achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism) and PKU. BioMarin's pipeline is the overwhelming focus of the story, there are 2 important catalysts now expected in early 2021. Critical Roctavian Phase 3 data were already anticipated in that timeframe and the company announced that 2-year data from the Phase 3 study of vosoritide will also be released in early 2021. We believe a positively skewed risk/reward exists at this valuation given these 2 potential catalysts.

Company Overview

Headquarters: California, USA Employees: 3,001 Founded: 1997 by Christopher Starr Ph.D. and Grant W. Denison Jr. IPO: listed in July 1999 at $13, raised $67.3m.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its mission is to develop therapeutics that have a real impact for patients who live with serious and life threatening rare genetic diseases. The company focuses on diseases and conditions that represent a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a significant benefit over existing products. Their treatments typically provide a meaningful benefit to small and medium sized patient populations.

The company owns and operates its manufacturing and research facilities in the US and Europe, and has a global footprint, serving 78 markets:

Source: 2019 Investor Presentation

In its 20 years of operation, BioMarin has developed a strong pipeline of rare disease drugs apart from Kuvan which was purchased from Merck (MRK) for 340m Euros.

Source: 2019 Investor Presentation

On 19th August 2020, BMRN stock fell 35% on news the FDA wants to see 2 more years of data on valrox, specifically how far Factor VIII levels drop, a primary endpoint of annualized bleeding rate and safety monitoring. The belief seems to be that the disease already has direct treatment options without gene therapy, so a completely new mode of therapy like this one needs to prove its worth before it gets approved. BioMarin watchers widely expected FDA approval - it was a major negative surprise given the FDA had previously agreed on the extent of the data required to support the trial. A 2-year delay means the BioMarin Hemophilia A treatment could hit the market in about the same time as a rival treatment from Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) which is collaborating with Pfizer (PFE) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) on its product. BioMarin estimates the last patient in that trial will complete two years of study in November 2021, likely setting up a re-submission and FDA review by mid- or late 2022.

Source: Bloomberg

BioMarin's business consists of an Established Commercial business and the R&D Pipeline side. Besides drug research and discovery, BioMarin operates Manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients for most of its drugs.

Established Commercial Business

Low-risk business base that is growing around 15% annually consisting of treatments for life and are complex to manufacture resulting in low generic risk. This line consists of 6 products marketed in 78 countries: Source: Company disclosures

Productive R&D / Pipeline

This is BioMarin's research engine which aims to produce new product candidates annually. The pipeline is focused on first-in-class or best-in-class therapies to treat rare genetic diseases, which mostly affect children:

Source: Company disclosures

Manufacturing

BioMarin manufactures the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for Aldurazyme, Naglazyme, Palynziq, Vimizim and vosoritide at their production facilities located in Novato, California. They also manufacture the API for Brineura and Vimizim in their facility in Shanbally, Cork, Ireland.

Vialing and most packaging are performed by third party contract manufacturers and Kuvan tablets and powder sachets and Palynziq are currently manufactured on a contract basis by third parties.

BioMarin sells its therapies, which because of their expensive prices, depend on the availability and extent of coverage and reimbursement offered by third-party payers, including government payers and private insurance plans. While high prices charged for rare disease therapies could normally result in pricing scrutiny, this is often not the case for orphan drugs, as regulators understand the need for premium pricing for diseases which involve small patient populations.

Third-party payers review and challenge the prices charged for drugs, examine their medical necessity, and review their cost effectiveness. Reimbursement rates from private companies vary depending on the payer, the insurance plan and other factors. Outside the US, the main payers are governments, reimbursement in the EU and many other territories must be negotiated on a country-by-country basis and in many countries the product cannot be commercially launched until reimbursement is approved.

Marketplace and Competition

The rare disease markets BioMarin operates in are small in terms of patient size, but large in terms of treatment costs. We estimate the current line-up of therapies warrants a market of $7.7bn of which BioMarin has penetrated about 21%. Whilst there are many competitors, large and small, within gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapy categories, it is important to note that there are very few real competitors BioMarin has in the niche targets it operates in. The most significant competitive threat BioMarin faces is time - given its progression increases the likelihood of generics manufacturers entering the tight niches it occupies.

The prevalence of diseases covered by BioMarin's current therapies is about 40,400 people in markets served. Assuming estimated average annual cost figures, we calculate BioMarin has about 21% market penetration in a market worth about $7.7bn across its current line-up. The underlying growth rate of these diseases is about 1% p.a. in line with population growth: Source: Author calculations and estimates, company filings and disclosures

We consider BioMarin's more mature Phase II/III pipeline which consists of gene therapies which are one-time treatments apart from Vosoritide which requires treatment over a period of years (until bone growth stabilizes) - we assumed a 10-year average period at a $150k annual cost (in line with Kuvan) as indicated by management. The pipeline represents $6.7bn in probability-weighted revenue assuming a 10% penetration rate, nearly doubling the current product market: Source: Author calculations and estimates, company filings and disclosures

Given BioMarin's focus is on rare diseases with very small patient populations, competition is relatively low. However, larger, well-funded pharma competitors have become more active in the orphan drug space to take advantage of the incentives BioMarin and rare-disease peers benefit from. Despite this, the following points are important to consider:

Source: Author calculations and estimates, company filings and disclosures

The most significant competition for the current line-up of PKU therapies is BioMarin's own gene therapies along with 3rd party gene therapies under clinical trials. Within gene therapy for PKU, Homology Medicines (FIXX) is the only other serious competitor, and is much smaller ($500m market cap) and less experienced, although this does not preclude a breakthrough. Roche and Sangamo Therapeutics are relevant competitors for hemophilia A therapies.

Official Market share statistics are unavailable, however, BioMarin occupies most of the markets where it is the only approved therapy and is years ahead of peers in terms of approval. BioMarin is effectively the only player in these niche markets today:

Source: Author calculations and estimates, company filings and disclosures

Competitive Strengths

We believe BioMarin possesses 3 key competitive strengths:

Expertise in rare disease commercialization: has a track record of effective commercialization which bodes well for future launches, such as its gene therapy for hemophilia A, which requires progress with payers and existing reimbursement models.

Limited competition: Most of BioMarin's products treat disorders with limited additional therapeutic options, giving them little competition and better traction with payers. Currently marketed drugs for genetic and metabolic diseases are led by Kuvan, and now Palynziq, for patients with phenylketonuria, a metabolic disorder that results from lack of an enzyme. Aldurazyme, Vimizim and Naglazyme also treat disorders caused by enzyme deficiencies.

Generic resistant: BioMarin's enzyme therapies are produced in low quantities and require significant manufacturing cost and specialization. They are therefore difficult for generics manufacturers to replicate. Gene therapies are much more difficult to replicate given they require back-and-forth processing between patient and provider.

Valuation

Valuation of drug discovery businesses is inherently uncertain given the lack of certainty surrounding discoveries and approvals. We therefore adopt a probabilistic approach to valuing BioMarin, based on considering the 2 parts of the business. We consider the current Commercial business and R&D Pipeline as separate revenue lines, modeling out each drug's expected revenue stream and aggregating them. For the R&D Pipeline, we assign 60% probabilities to the Phase III drugs (Valrox and Vosoritide) and 40% to Phase I/II BMN 307. We assume that once a drug falls out of patent protection (typically lasts 7 years), cost per dose drops by 40% each year. Given the pipeline consists of gene therapies, we assume prices will fall by 5% each year after year 7. This allows us to produce 3 scenarios for how revenues can be expected to evolve over the next 10 years, namely Base, Bull and Bear Scenarios.

Source: Company accounts, author estimates and calculations

Our Base Case Scenario DCF indicates 11% under-valuation, or $85 share price vs. current price of ~$76. We expect Operating Margins to reach 35%, consistent with successful rare disease companies including United Therapeutics (UTHR) at 38%, Vertex (VRTX) at 39%, Amgen (AMGN) at 38%, Exelixis (EXEL) 32%, Biogen (BIIB) at 51%, Genmab (GMAB) at 69%.

Our Bull Scenario implies a $140 share price or +84% upside. Revenue growth of 12% p.a. assuming the R&D pipeline is successful and Operating Margins settle between 37.5%-40%, closer to the upper end of peers, but not at the extreme. Comparables are the much larger and established Amgen ($147bn market cap) and Vertex ($71bn) with 38% and 39% % Operating Margins respectively.

Our Bear Scenario implies a $48 share price or -37% downside. In this detrimental scenario, the pipeline fails to deliver any revenue and BioMarin is effectively in run-off. We assume no additional pipeline or commercialization, effectively resulting in 0% revenue growth from current levels over the next 10 years. We assume the current pipeline is still profitable at 35% Operating Margin.

We probability-weight these scenarios to reflect Bull/Base/Bear probabilities of 50%/30%/20% respectively to arrive at our price target of $105, or ~38% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

BioMarin is well positioned with a nice blend of diversified commercial value (Naglazyme, Aldurazyme, Kuvan, Vimizim, Brineura and Palynziq sales) and pipeline optionality (vosoritide, valrox, and BMN 307). The significant drop in share price experienced in August 2020 provides an asymmetrical opportunity for a patient investor given multiple catalysts on the horizon and a stable book of business present today. We believe fair value for the shares is $105.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.