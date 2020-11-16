The approval of the majority of minority shareholders is needed to close the acquisition.

On the other hand, the buyout ahead of the expected approval of vibegron removes the regulatory and commercial launch risks.

Other shots on goal for vibegron and the company's second asset URO902 are not receiving any credit at $16.25 per share.

The acquisition of Urovant Sciences (UROV) by majority owner Sumitovant Biopharma (owned by Sumitomo Dainippon) comes as a surprise to no one. Sumitomo’s 72% ownership and increasing ties between the two companies made this move obvious.

I don’t want to sound greedy, but the buyout price is way too low and it implies that vibegron’s peak sales potential is approximately $250 million (assuming a sale price of three times peak sales and an enterprise value of around $700 million) and Sumitomo itself believes this is a product with peak sales potential of more than ¥50 billion ($480 million). Sumitomo has taken advantage of the poor share price performance and while the buyout offer of $16.25 per share is 96% above yesterday’s closing price, it is just $0.27 above Urovant’s all-time high.

Source: Sumitomo Dainippon presentation

In my initiation article to subscribers, I noted that the current brand leader, Astellas' Myrbetriq (mirabegron extended-release) was able to generate $1.1 billion in global sales in 2018 and $657 million in the U.S. In the meantime, global sales have increased to $1.55 billion in 2019 (as reported by Astellas, ¥161.6 billion for the fiscal year 2019) and to more than $800 million in the U.S.

Vibegron shares the mechanism of action to mirabegron, both are β3 (beta-three) agonists, and vibegron's efficacy and safety profile are arguably better than mirabegron's:

1. Vibegron is highly selective for the human β3 receptor, and this should translate to improved efficacy and safety over mirabegron.

2. Vibegron’s onset of efficacy in the phase 3 trial was within two weeks while mirabegron takes up to eight weeks to be effective. This is a significant difference, and I think OAB patients would prefer a drug that works in two weeks rather than two months.

3. Urovant also expects to have urgency (sudden need to urinate), the hallmark symptom of OAB, included in its label. Mirabegron does not have that and it could be an important point of differentiation and should improve vibegron’s uptake.

4. No CYP2D6 drug-drug interactions. Competing drugs have interactions with drugs that are metabolized through CYP2D6, and OAB patients are taking several drugs at a time. Mirabegron’s label warns that it is a moderate inhibitor of CYP2D6 and that monitoring and dose adjustments of other drugs may be needed.

5. No QTc signal. Urovant has not found an effect of vibegron on QTc interval and both generic ACH drugs and mirabegron have. Urovant also looked at blood pressure and found no safety signal there either.

6. Single convenient crushable dose. Mirabegron needs to be titrated and many patients don’t get beyond the initial 50mg dose. Vibegron does not need to be titrated and should provide the efficacy observed in clinical trials. Regarding the crushing part, this is probably a minor advantage for most patients but some will find the crushing option useful as mirabegron cannot be crushed.

7. No known dementia-related risk. This is only an advantage over generic ACH drugs as mirabegron also has no known dementia-related risks.

My valuation implied vibegron was worth more than $30 per share based on what I believe is a conservative annual revenue estimate of $700 million. As mentioned, I believe the buyout significantly undervalues vibegron in OAB alone.

There are other shots on goal too:

The company is running a phase 2 study of vibegron in pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Results are expected later this month.

Results from the phase 3 study of vibegron in benign prostatic hyperplasia patients who suffer from OAB are expected in 2H 2021. This is a substantial label expansion opportunity for vibegron where the company estimates that 100,000 patients treated per year represent an annual sales opportunity of $300 million. And there are 2.25 million BPH patients who suffer from OAB in the U.S.

Urovant's second clinical candidate is URO902, a gene therapy for patients with OAB who failed oral pharmacological therapy.

These opportunities weren't even included in my valuation and are unlikely included in the buyout price of $16.25 per share.

On the other hand, the buyout also relieves Urovant’s minority holders of the upcoming regulatory and commercial launch risks. Urovant would not even be in a position to launch vibegron if it weren’t for the strong support of Sumitomo, not just financial, but support on all fronts, including distribution and co-promotion. Of course, all the support was clearly in Sumitomo’s best interest as they would otherwise let the company fail or face significant dilution risk.

It will be interesting to see how vibegron does in the OAB market next year and whether the upcoming mid/late-stage readouts create additional value (for Sumitomo) – phase 2 results of vibegron in IBS pain and phase 3 results of vibegron in OAB BPH. I believe the launch of vibegron would progress the same way if Urovant remained independent as I think Sumitomo will keep Urovant’s specialty sales force and Sumitomo will also utilize its primary care sales force as it was supposed to under the recent agreement.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2021 and my plan is to hold on to my shares for at least a little while as it costs nothing to do so and I should get a bit higher price as a result. There is also the possibility of a higher bid as minority shareholder approval is needed - the majority of minority shareholders need to approve the acquisition, but the probability of that happening is low.

