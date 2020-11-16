Editor's note: This article was amended on 11/16/2020 to reflect updated dividend information.

Thesis Summary

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is a Canadian telecommunications company that offers a 5.9% yield underpinned by strong financials and an encouraging growth outlook. We believe it is a great investment for those seeking a low-risk income-generating stock.

Company Overview

BCE provides communication services and related products in Canada. The company is as steady and reliable as Canadian healthcare. Revenues over the last ten years have grown at a rate of 2%, and the company has paid a consistent dividend over the last 10 years. The company has seen its revenues affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but only in a small way.

Source: Investor Presentation

Above we can see some of the most relevant information in the last quarter. Revenues are split into Service and Product. The company also breaks down revenues into Wireless, Wireline, and Media. As we can see, revenues are down by 2.6%, while EBITDA and EPS have fallen considerably more. As a telecommunications company, the business has depreciation costs it cannot eliminate at will. Overall, FCF has taken a substantial hit, falling 11.5%.

Looking at the financial health of the company, there seems to be no reason to be concerned any time soon.

Source: Investor Presentation

BCE has close to $6 billion in liquidity after the sale of Bell data centers. The company has very cheap overall financing, paying 3% on average for its debt. The company even managed to offer debt at a 1.65% yield and a maturity of 7 years. For investors looking who like the dividend, this is good news. Having said this, the company is now paying out more in dividends than it makes. This can be understood due to the recent pandemic, and is definitely sustainable in the short term, thanks to the favorable interest environment, but it is not something you want happening long term.

Growth Outlook

BCE is for the most part a steady growing telecommunications company. However, we feel there are encouraging growth catalysts for most of its segments, which will not only help it maintain its dividend but also increase it.

Starting with wireless, we see the potential for continued growth thanks to increased smartphone usage. In Q3, the company added 133,000 new clients. But how can the company maintain this level of growth? The key lies in immigration:

Source: Statista

Canada is one of the countries in the world with the highest influx of immigrants. The country receives around 300,000 new immigrants per year according to Statista. Each immigrant represents a potential new client for BCE. Of course, there are alternatives in the market, but this is encouraging data that supports the long-term growth story.

Furthermore, this segment will be aided by the upgrade to 5G. BCE has the largest 5G network in Canada. BCE is an industry leader, and proof of this is the fact that it added 63,000 new users, and an 8.1% YoY increase. This represents not only a catalyst for growth but can also be seen as a differentiator, which sets BCE apart and protects it from the competition. On top of that, we believe that the whole sector might be aided by changing trends brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus has caused more people to work from home. This trend is here to stay, and it has empowered many to abandon the big city for good, in favor of less inhabited and more rural areas. This is great news for BCE, which will see increased demand for communications overall, and specifically in smaller cities and towns.

Media is another area where the company excels. TSN was ranked the number 1 sports channel in 2019/2020. While revenues were down for the year due to lower overall advertising expenditures by the company, this is another area where we should see growth in the next few years.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that BCE also owns “The Source,” formerly known as “Radio Shack.” In Q3, the revenues originating from “Product” increased by 8%. The sales of electronic equipment should also be boosted by the 5G upgrade cycle and the aforementioned dynamic of work from home.

The Dividend

Currently, the company offers a very tempting forward yield of 5.9%. The company has for the most part maintained a stable dividend over the last 10 years. Below, we can see the dividend payout, yield, and stock price since 2010.

Source: Macrotrends

For investors looking to benefit exclusively from the yield, this company seems perfect. This company is the definition of stability. In fact, if we look at the last 5 years, the stock price today is virtually the same as it was back then. The company has held up its revenues remarkably well despite the effects of Covid, and also maintained its dividend. For retirees looking for a simple way to gain income, BCE offers a good yield and a small but steady capital appreciation. This company is a market leader in Canada, its revenues and market dominance are going nowhere.

Risks

BCE could suffer from competition in some of its segments. For starters, the media is under threat from streaming services worldwide. Furthermore, we are currently witnessing what appears to be the second wave in Canada, and most of the world. Revenues in the next quarter might still fall due to this. Lastly, while the company is a market leader and we expect healthy growth to continue, profit margins could be squeezed due to high competition in the sector.

Valuation

To see if BCE can fulfill its current dividend yield of 5.9% (FWD), we have used our regular estimate of potential cash return for common stock. Our valuation method, further described in this post, estimates future cash flows attributable to common shares, assuming a constant number of shares and based on a five-year forecast.

Our prediction of future performance based on the track record for investment, asset turnover, and operating margin provides the following forecast, with items in millions of USD except per share items and percentages.

If we run those numbers through our method of estimating long-term cash flow to common shares, we get a potential return of 7.2% at the current price of $42.80. Despite this being below average for a company with this kind of leverage, there is a very consistent record of profitability and payouts. You can see the details of this valuation here:

Source: Author’s work

Takeaway

BCE is not an exciting growth stock, but it is a very enticing dividend one. For investors wishing to put their savings to work without having to worry too much, BCE is a good choice. This is a quality business with a sustainable 5.9% yield and a positive outlook for the future.