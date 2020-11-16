If you've been tracking Palantir (PLTR), then you're already aware of the big news: George Soros Bought 18,457,516 shares of PLTR.

I'm going to first cover the basics in this article. Then, I'll tell you three short stories that will help you understand the implications. Let's begin.

The Big Picture

This was a big change because PLTR now is a top position in the Soros Fund Management LLC portfolio as calculated by GuruFocus:

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 20.92% of the total portfolio.

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) - 8.69% of the total portfolio.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) - 6.40% of the total portfolio.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 5.01% of the total portfolio.

Palantir Technologies Inc. - 4.86% of the total portfolio.

I also confirmed this over on WhaleWisdom, as you can see here:

In short, this was a huge purchase. Using the rough estimate of $9.50 per share paid and 18,457,516 shares, we're looking at an investment of approximately $175 million. If PLTR is now worth about $15, then Soros has already made $100 million on paper. Not too shabby.

Before I get too far ahead of myself, just a quick couple of extra notes:

Soros Fund Management is based out of New York and is run by George Soros. Their last reported 13F filing for Q3 2020 included $4,084,028,000 in managed 13F securities and a top 10 holdings concentration of 56.02%. (Source: WhaleWisdom)

I point this out because it shows that Soros operates with conviction and portfolio concentration. It's possible that this reminds you of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger: "Diversification is a protection against ignorance..."

In any case, now you know this is a pretty big move for George. But, how much PLTR market cap did he grab? How many scoops of ice cream?

Since he owns about $275 million and the total market cap is $27.5 billion, he's got just over 1% of the outstanding shares. That's back of the napkin. Empirically, that's not too much. But, it's still meaningful, and I'm sure PLTR leadership has taken notice. It might not change anything whatsoever, but there is still some electricity flowing as a result. After all, money talks.

You should have a pretty good perspective on the size and scope of the George Soros investment in PLTR. For some investors, this is enough, but it's too surface level for me. I think we need to take a larger view and I trust you'll stick with me as I share three quick stories.

Story 1: The Marquee Name

George Soros is well known. For background, here's the main reason:

Soros amassed his fortune as one of the world's greatest speculators in the global financial markets. His famous bet against the British pound in 1992 generated more than $1 billion in profits and earned him the title of "the man who broke the Bank of England." His Quantum Fund generated a 35% annualized return for 25 years. His philanthropic activities have garnered much acclaim, while his political statements have sparked much controversy. (Source: Investopedia)

There are other reasons he's famous. But, quite frankly, it doesn't matter too much. For our purposes, George Soros could have been a Kardashian girl. What matters is the fame.

Most importantly, this news is showing up in places where big money is moving, like Bloomberg terminals. Institutional investors are practically forced to pay attention to moves by folks like George Soros, so they don't end up looking stupid.

As I've previously speculated in Palantir Not Dead After 17 Years:

I think some buyers - perhaps certain hedge funds or maybe institutions - are being "forced" to buy in because they don't want to be caught flat footed. They don't want to look stupid when the results come out. I think some of the buying is like insurance, to prevent egg on the face. This is also related to their direct listing vs. IPO. It's a weird squeeze.

Yes, I'm linking to my own previous article to drive this pet theory. I stand behind it even more now because when someone like George takes action, it increases pressure on Wall Street investors, market makers, banks, endowments, and more.

For the ordinary retail investor, adding a marquee name like George Soros will increase attention on a stock. This buying action is self-fulfilling. Positive attention often translates to buying pressure and not selling pressure. Of course, the reverse would be true if we found out George was selling.

The point is that George Soros has pointed a spotlight on PLTR. This could cause money to chase PLTR upward. If you're holding, this is positive news. If you're trying to buy more, it could prove frustrating.

Story 2: The Capitalist

Much news has been made of George Soros because of his political views and influence. For example, he donated $50M to help Biden and other democrats. For example, at the risk of triggering:

The Washington Free Beacon reports Soros' 2020 donations vastly exceeded his previous allocation of $22 million during the last presidential election. Soros, 89, said he views the 2020 elections as pivotal, saying the "fate of the world" is at risk.

This is not here to take sides. Furthermore, it's not about the size of the contributions or even the influence connected with large donations.

The essential point is that George Soros invested in PLTR despite Peter Thiel's previously discussed connections with Donald Trump. As a co-founder and major owner in PLTR, this is perplexing on the surface, given Thiel's views.

As I've indicated in previous PLTR articles, Thiel describes himself mostly as a Libertarian, many times he's leaned Republication and even Conservative. Although, to be perfectly clear, more recently, I've seen that Thiel has moved away from Trump. He's an interesting character.

As a quick sidebar, Alex Karp (co-founder and CEO) is a self-described socialist. That's interesting since PLTR empowers federal and state agencies plus Fortune 500 corporations with artificial intelligence and big data tools.

So, we have an interesting mix of left-wing liberals, socialists, libertarians, and even conservatives all working together; all investing together. Isn't it interesting how money can connect people of all political dispositions?

I'm not telling this story just because it's interesting. I bring this up for one key reason. It really doesn't matter who's in the Oval Office. It doesn't matter who's elected at the state and local level. Instead, the liberal democracies of the world have a data problem, and PLTR is there to solve those problems. I also bring this up because this company has an ideal customer in mind:

We may not enter into relationships with potential customers if we consider their activities to be inconsistent with our organizational mission or values. We generally do not enter into business with customers or governments whose positions or actions we consider inconsistent with our mission to support Western liberal democracy and its strategic allies. Our decisions to not enter into these relationships may not produce the long-term financial benefits and results that we expect, in which case our growth prospects, business, and results of operations could be harmed. Source: Palantir S-1

While this is a "risk" for PLTR, there's still tremendous opportunity even when excluding the bad guys:

We estimate the total addressable market ("TAM") for our software across the commercial and government sectors around the world to be approximately $119 billion. For purposes of estimating the TAM in the commercial and government sectors, we exclude institutions in countries or regions where we have chosen not to sell our software. Source: Palantir S-1

So, while George Soros is a left-wing liberal, he's a capitalist at heart. Like Thiel, Karp, you and me, he wants to make money and he sees an opportunity. The deep point is that politics, and political chaos, aren't likely to derail PLTR going forward. In fact, it could even entrench PLTR over time since the technology is agnostic to the whims of politics.

Story 3: The Winds of Change

Just two months ago, George Soros said we were in a stock market bubble. And three months ago, in August, he said:

We are in a crisis, the worst crisis in my lifetime since the Second World War. I would describe it as a revolutionary moment when the range of possibilities is much greater than in normal times. What is inconceivable in normal times becomes not only possible but actually happens. People are disoriented and scared. They do things that are bad for them and for the world. Source: MarketWatch

He was worried about Trump, The Fed, the Pandemic. And yet, surprise surprise, here he is, snapping up PLTR, possibly before the election. Therefore, despite his words about the state of the world, Soros was grabbing PLTR. That's an incredible sign of conviction, maybe even greed.

Remember, as MarketWatch reported:

Soros acknowledged that we're caught up in a bubble fueled by Fed liquidity, which has created a situation that he now avoids.

So, he clearly said he doesn't like this market - he said he was avoiding it - and that he's not participating. His investment in PLTR tells us a different story. Actions speak louder than words, right?

The Big Takeaways

Right now, Soros is a net positive for PLTR investors. He is an additional owner in the company thereby stabilizing the price. He is also a "brand name" because he attracts attention to himself, and what he buys. This could push the price higher. There's also evidence that Soros saw PLTR as a value at $9.50, give or take. We'll have to see if he's buying more now, above $15. Taken as a whole, Soros is a bullish signal for PLTR investors.

