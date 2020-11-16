There are occasions as an investor when a shiny object interferes with your research. That shiny object becomes a disruption to the original pursuit and ultimately forces you to take a right turn, putting you on a much more exciting and fruitful route. As you navigate the unfamiliar twist and turns, you begin to realize the blacktop you are on actually has an underlayment paved with gold.

It didn't take long for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to lure me away from an evaluation that I started on Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR). The electric vehicle or EV company, Fisker, will need to wait. In all actuality, a look at Magna is basically the starting point for a look at Fisker.

Courtesy of Magna Q3 presentation

A storied progression

Magna has an impressive 63-year storied history which includes countless innovative collaborations within the auto industry. Over the six decades, Magna has developed the expansive core competencies across all components and manufacturing processes that make up the complete automobile. Not only does Magna have a manufacturing presence in 27 countries, they also have extensive engineering expertise in design and product development. They are a tier 1 supplier to the auto industry that really should be looked at as an automotive OEM.

It is one thing for a company to tout capabilities across all disciplines but it is another thing to be able to put all of those pieces together into one complete working assembled automobile. Magna has that expertise as well. In fact, Magna is very proud of the fact that they are the only major supplier to the auto industry with the capabilities to build complete vehicles.

Magna has produced 29 models and over 3.7 million complete vehicles over the years and these aren't all just your ordinary variety of economy vehicles. In fact, Magna is the producer of the iconic G-Class Benz. Magna’s article, A Legendary Team for a Legendary Vehicle goes on to proudly state,

Magna has been building the G-Class for more than 38 years at its contract manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria... ... Since the beginning of G-Class production, more than 300,000 of the iconic off-road vehicles have been produced in Graz by a dedicated workforce.

Premium model production does not end with the G-Class as Magna also produces other vehicles such as the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace. In fact, the growth in the production of complete vehicles segment is getting to the point where expansion is being evaluated. An article on wardsauto.com, Magna Steyr Again Eyeing North American Plant published on October 26, 2020 reports,

The Canadian automotive parts producer, arguably the world’s most diverse supplier for its vast product portfolio, is expressing interest in opening a plant in North America for its Magna Steyr subsidiary to assemble vehicles on behalf of multiple automaker customers... ...Besides the I-Pace, the Graz plant assembles conventionally powered Jaguar E-Pace CUVs, BMW 5-Series (including hybrids) and Z4, Toyota Supra and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Image of G-Class and I-Pace - Courtesy of Mercedes and Jaguar

A culture of innovation

It is always impressive when a legacy company many decades old can also lead on the innovation front as well. In most cases, these older companies are set in their ways and in fact spend too much time, effort and money defending outdated technologies and processes than they would otherwise to spend innovating into new directions. These defensive moves usually create a situation where playing catch up becomes a losing proposition. The innovation ultimately passes the legacy company by causing a total disruption to the industry. For example, Kodak and Polaroid are clearly a small shadow of their former selves as they watched the digital era leave them in the dust.

Upon further evaluation, it is clear that Magna prides itself with the ability to not only react to automotive technological changes but they are also leaders in innovations as well. It is important to point out that innovation comes in multiple forms that are not always recognized by the consumer. In 1978, Magna produced the first single serpentine belt to reduce component count and improve efficiency.

Courtesy of Magna history page

In 1982, Chrysler was using Magna's recently developed Reaction Injection Molded bumpers. This innovative process of injection molding allows for the flow of polymer to get into tighter and further-reaching areas of the mold before curing. This allowed Magna to produce large more form-fitted bumpers. Other innovations over the years helped fight emissions through weight savings and fuel efficiency initiatives.

An electrifying future

Now as the World begins to take its first steps into a future where electric-powered vehicles will ultimately take over the market from the internal combustion engine predecessors, this many decades-old company is at the forefront. Remarkably, it is almost like the history and experiences that Magna has gone through over the many years was all in preparation for this moment in time. Whereas Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has pioneered the all-electric concept and proved to the World that mass production would be embraced, Magna is positioned to become the leader in the global scaling out.

The big auto manufacturers have clearly left the door open for the onslaught of new all-electric car start-ups to attempt to enter the fray. Magna will capitalize on this as they are becoming the go to manufacturer for these start-ups as recognized in the Barron’s article, This Company Makes Electric Vehicles for Start-Ups That Can’t. Its Stock Is a Buy published on August 31, 2020.

Electric-vehicle start-ups are all the rage, and many are pursuing “asset-light” business models to avoid the huge costs of actually assembling cars... ... Asset-light means businesses are essentially trying to make money without spending money. It’s a sensible approach, especially for electric-vehicle start-ups trying to transform a century-old industry. Car plants are hugely expensive and it can cost billions to develop a single vehicle.

So Magna has all of the pieces in place to help these new companies turn their concepts into reality. They can start from a clean sheet of paper then move into the engineering and design phase, flow into the process and manufacturing phase and all the way through to final paint and assembly. Now that’s a great position to be in at these early stages of such a massive disruption.

Courtesy of Magna Q2 presentation

The slide above from Magna's September 2020 presentation shows market growth of the EV powertrain segment going into 2025 and 2030. Although the growth expectations shown are enormous, it is clear that investors don't see what company will be front-running that growth.

Six plus decades building a moat

What may not be obvious to most is the reasons why there are so many start-ups in the EV space when there have been so few challengers over many years on the ICE front. It all begins and ends in the technology that makes up the power plant. The electric motor is a much easier and much more forgiving design and operational platform to deal with over the combustion engine. The complexity of the internal combustion engine and transmission has been the largest hurdle for any aspiring start-up car manufacturer. An article published on PWC.com, Merge ahead: Electric vehicles and the impact on the automotive supply chain in November 2019 points out,

EVs are radically simpler in mechanical terms... The electric motors that power EVs comprise far fewer components than a traditional ICE. In fact, the UBS Group compared the Chevrolet Bolt’s engine to a four-cylinder internal-combustion engine and found that the electric motor had three moving parts, compared to the ICE’s 113

Obviously, part count will vary between makes and models but the fact remains clear, electric vehicles will require fewer components. It must be noted that electronics and computer controls will be much more prevalent in electric cars especially when autonomous assist features come into play. The barrier to any new venture getting into the design and manufacturing of gas-powered cars is the complexity and massive capital outlay for the equipment needed to manufacture all of these components.

The electric motor and accompanying electronics are quite possibly more expensive but certainly easier and more forgiving to work with. Prices of electric car components will surely come down as manufacturers improve processes and scale up accordingly with time.

Source: Evannex & Green Car Reports

Investing for legacy dividend or EV start-ups or both

It should be clear to all that Magna is a decades-old legacy company paying out a nice 2.75% dividend that is positioned more like a start-up company ready to shift a major industry into a new direction. Magna’s road is clearly paved in gold as they are sitting in the enviable position of best of both worlds. With a market cap valuation at a mere $17B, Magna will prove to be a steal as they are clearly hiding in the bushes.

Magna just reported their Q3 earnings on November 6, 2020. As shown below, sales came in at $9.13B, which is slightly below Q3 2019 $9.32B. Operating income for Q3 2020 came in at $436M.

Source: Magna 2020 Q3 report

When looking at the ten-year sales and operating income trend, it is clear why Magna is viewed as a solid company with no major swings and always showing some incremental growth. This hardly jumps out as being a major growth play. Magna is much more likely to be in the portfolio of an investor looking for yield than someone looking for EV growth. As the ten-year dividend chart shows below, this most certainly is a dividend play when taken at face value.

Courtesy of Seeking Alpha

As the EV market takes off and Magna really starts to come into its own, the income investor who has been holding this for years will be shockingly surprised. Magna is not just a dinosaur company churning out steady earnings to provide reliable yield. Magna has spent the last 63 years getting ready to become ‘the’ major player in the EV explosion, which has just begun.

Looking for risk

If there is risk to share ownership here, I certainly don’t see it. Magna has built a moat the size of the Atlantic ocean. They are attracting many EV start-ups in one capacity or another. Magna is already a tier one supplier to the major ICE manufacturers with solid financials and a sustainable dividend. Let’s not forget that they cover all vehicle production capabilities as they provide innovative solutions in manufacturing, engineering, design and assembly. Oh and Magna is on the front lines of the EV market and picking up steam. I guess the biggest risk would be if Tesla becomes the only supplier of electric vehicles like Apple did with the iPhone.

Conclusion

Investors need to ask themselves one question. What would an electric vehicle start-up be worth if they already possess the entire supply chain including all technical support and infrastructure to produce cars on day one? So let's review:

In the auto industry since 1957 as a tier 1 supplier

As capable as any OEM

Innovative in processes and design

Produces complete automobiles for the likes of Benz and Jag

Collaborating with Fisker for the new ‘Ocean’ EV as well as other EV startups

Has steady 10-year revenue and operating income growth

Pays a consistently increasing dividend

The EV market is in its infancy stages with Magna at the forefront

With such a small market cap and low risk, I can’t believe the likes of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) would not turn onto this road as we enter this new realm of EV. I will surely be looking to rotate into MGA over the coming months. Now back to evaluating Fisker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.