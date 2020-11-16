New investors seeking income should not be lured in. They can find better long-term returns in stocks that pay lower dividends but have demonstrated the ability to grow share price too.

Anchoring on the dividend ignores that even with its dividend included its returns have lagged far behind those of the broader market, its close competitors, and other high-yield dividend stocks.

Because I was unfortunate enough to buy into the hype about AT&T (T) being a great dividend stock and bought some a couple of years ago, I am treated daily to lavishly bullish articles about when I check my Seeking Alpha portfolio.

The general tenor of these articles seems to be that though T has underperformed consistently for the past decade, its high dividend makes up for any loss in the share price and, besides, it is so undervalued, as demonstrated by chart after chart, that any minute its price will shoot up, rewarding all those who keep the faith.

What a triumph of those well known investing behavioral errors, Anchoring and Confirmation Bias!

The Record Shows AT&T has been a Disappointing Investment for a Decade

Whatever investors think should have happened to their T investment, anyone who bought it within the past ten years has done far worse than they could have done with a broader market fund, AT&T's competitors, or any of the most popular ETFs that invest in dividend paying stocks.

Instead of showing you some charts based on abstruse data buried in quarterly reports of the kind that are so beloved by those who tout a stock, I present you here only the sad facts about what AT&T has done for its shareholders.

Below I have compared that 10 year total return of T with that of the S&P 500 as represented by its investable form, The Vanguard 500 Index ETF (VOO). I also compare it to its most similar competitor, Verizon (VZ), which also pays a higher than market dividend, and lastly, to another competitor in the same industry, Comcast (CMCSA), whose dividend is lower, but has a 12 year track record of consistent dividend growth.

T 10 Year Total Return Compared to VOO, VZ, and CMCSA

Source

So you don't like that chart and think I'm cherrypicking? Well, then let's look at the five year chart.

T 5 Year Total Return Compared to VOO, VZ, and CMCSA

Source

During the past five years you had about a year when T outperformed, but unless you sold then--and didn't buy anymore at the higher prices that occurred briefly, the underperformance continues.

The 3 year chart isn't any better.

T 3 Year Total Return Compared to VOO, VZ, and CMCSA

Source

Investors Looking Only at Dividends Ignore That There are Far Better Dividend Stocks

Dividend-loving investors will counter, "I don't care what the price is, because I am being paid to wait." And it is true that in the case of T, they have been paid a lot while waiting, given the high dividend. But by now the wait has been so long that you have to wonder what they are waiting for. Because even with the high dividends, they have ended up with this stock generating a lot less money for them than they would have investing in a host of income paying alternatives.

And you have to remember the charts above are total return charts, which assume reinvestment of dividends. If you were taking your dividends out and spending them, the price chart is even grimmer. If you bought T ten years ago, you have at best a share price very close to what you bought the stock at, but that is the best case. If you bought it at most of the prices at which it has sold at within that ten years, which were slightly higher, today you are still in a hole.

Compare that to the doubling in price you would have gotten from investing in even another, staid, slow growing, high dividend payer that lags way behind the S&P 500 in performance, Verizon. FAST Graphs tells us that between 12/31/2009 and now T has had an annualized rate of return of 4% compared to VZ's 9.7%.

T 10 Year Price Return Compared to VOO, VZ, and CMCSA

Source

"Oh!" I hear some anguished voices crying. But it's all about the dividends. It's irrelevant to compare T to the S&P 500 or Comcast whose dividends are well under 2%."

Okay. So let's compare T to some other high dividend investments you could have made, the Vanguard High Dividend Index Fund (VYM) and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

T 10 Year Total Return Compared with SCHD and VYM

Source

Again, we see a few brief periods of outperformance as stocks began to recover in 2013, a period during which investors bought in at prices in the mid-$30s that currently have them underwater, but mostly what we see is year after year of mediocre gains.

"But VYM and SCHD are full of overvalued stocks," the desperate AT&T enthusiast argues. "You said so yourself in the articles you posted about them here and here. T is undervalued, so it will shine when they drop!"

Well, maybe, except that when over the past few years, when things get ugly in the market, T has dropped just as fast and just as hard as everything else, sometimes harder, as you can see in this one year performance graph. It is not looking like a "flight to safety" play, nor did it benefit to any significant degree from the recent, very weak and brief rotation towards value.

T 1 Year Total Return Compared to VOO, VZ, and CMCSA

Source

Focusing on Dividends with AT&T Exemplifies Anchoring, a Behavioral Error

Anchoring is a term used both in psychology and economics to describe the situation where a person focuses exclusively on one factor in making a decision, while ignoring others equally important. It is considered to be a behavioral error that leads to poor investment decisions. Focusing exclusively on the dividend while ignoring the stock's very long-term failure to grow its price is a good example of anchoring.

It is reasonable to say that it makes sense to invest in a quality stock that pays dividends, as the dividend income will give you something to tide you over during bear markets while you wait for the company's stock price to come back up.

But that is very different from investing in a company whose stock price has done nothing throughout a decade that saw a relentless boom in the stock market and which sinks along with the market the moment that Mr. Market sneezes (or gets a worrisome cough.)

AT&T's Dividend Does Not Offer the Equivalent of a 7% CD

Investors who are looking at AT&T as a safe way of earning income to replace the income they used to get from bonds and CDs may shrug all this off and say, I don't care if the share price never rises because I'm still getting that 7%."

But this AT&T investor takes cold comfort from that as do many who bought at even higher prices over the last decade. My investment is down over 18% right now, which means it will take over two and a half years of interest payments to even get me back to even, and that assumes that the price won't sink further.

It also assumes that AT&T will keep paying a dividend that is far higher than most other stocks that are not those of companies in serious trouble. I've been reading Seeking Alpha since 2012 and over that time I have seen far too many investors anchoring on the high dividend yields they insisted in article after article could not come down. Until they did--and devastated the holders of those stocks. We need to only remember General Electric (GE) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI). There are plenty more.

Confirmation Bias Makes People Ignore the Facts that Don't Agree with Their Hopes

Confirmation bias is the term for a very common but also dangerous psychological behavior that describes how people tend to ignore information presented to them, no matter how compelling, that forces them to admit they might be wrong or have made a mistake. I wrote about it at length in this article which was published in 2016. People tend to seek out information that agrees with their beliefs, listen only to those who share their beliefs, and ignore anything that might cause them to re-evaluate their past decisions. Facebook (FB) has made an obscene amount of money out of pandering to this inbuilt, very destructive tendency of the human mind. So it should come as no surprise that the people who write about stocks do so too. Authors are paid based on the popularity of their articles.

A visit to Seeking Alpha's Ratings Page for AT&T makes this painfully clear. The data summarized at the top of the page only covers the last 3 months where you see that 15 of the 20 articles published have been Bullish and only 1 bearish.

Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T Ratings Page

But if you scroll down the page, you will see a year's worth of analysts' ratings, almost all bullish and almost all illustrated with graphs that show how poorly their bullish analysis played out over the past year. Investors in AT&T gravitate towards articles that give them hope.

New Investors: This Time Is Not Likely To Be Different

I do not expect to change the opinions of investors mired in Confirmation Bias and anchored to the dividend yield who will cling to their AT&T stock until it is priced out of their cold, dead hands. Instead, I write this as a warning to the many new investors who are considering, for the first time, buying stocks paying high dividends as a way to compensate for the income they are no longer getting from bonds and CDs and who might be influenced by the heavy flow of articles touting AT&T, its wonderful dividend, and its bright and shiny future.

Don't be wooed by the arguments of those who tell you that the stinking mess that is AT&T's long-term total return must imply that somewhere there is a pony. It doesn't. There are dividend paying stocks that will serve you well, paying you income and, over a decade or so, providing you with the kind of stock price growth that is a major reason for investing in stocks. AT&T is not one of them. It's had years to live up to the steady stream of bullish commentary. It hasn't.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.