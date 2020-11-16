After my research, I ended up adding more in one of these names.

Citi's cheap valuation, however, is too tempting for some and yet many fear it is a value trap that will perennially underperform.

One of the most common questions investors ask me is which large bank to buy. JP Morgan (JPM) has always been my default and "safe" response but immediately noting that you also pay for quality.

Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), on the other hand, present their own enticing opportunity at times and for seemingly better value.

In this article, I will compare and contrast Citi and BOA and conclude, with reason, which is the better bank to buy at this point in the cycle.

I will consider several aspects including:

The attractiveness of the business model; Profitability and returns on capital; Risks and cost of capital; The quality of management; and Strategic direction.

All data and charts are sourced from Citi's and BOA's investor relation sections.

A few words on the valuation of banks

Banks are not like other corporates.

They are best valued on the basis of returns on tangible book value. Generally speaking, where a bank earns its cost of capital, it should trade at tangible book value. Banks in developed markets typically have a cost of capital of ~10 percent. Thus a bank that is expected to consistently earn a 10 percent return on capital, should trade at 1.0x book. JP Morgan for example often delivers a high-teens return on tangible common equity and as such, is rewarded with a 2.0x or higher price to tangible book value.

An overview of BOA and Citi

BOA and Citi are similar, in the sense, that they are universal banks. They offer similar products to both individual and corporate clients. However, the client segment and geography focus is very much differentiated.

Citi operates a global consumer bank with a presence in North America, Asia and Mexico. Citi's main focus in the consumer space is the Credit Cards business and is the largest Credit Cards issuer globally. It also offers wealth management and business banking products and services.

BOA's consumer bank is U.S. centric and offers, at scale, a wide variety of products to its customer base. Given its vast branch network, it is an absolute deposit-generating monster that delivers at very low marginal costs. The crown jewel in BOA's consumer businesses is the Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM) division which comprises the Merrill Lynch business and the private bank. GWIM is a low-risk and high returns business with a significant moat.

On the corporate side, both Citi and BOA, have global Banking and Markets businesses. BOA's Global Banking division includes global investment banking, corporate banking, commercial banking, and business banking. Whilst a global franchise, it is a much more U.S.-centric business especially when it comes to small or mid-sized clients. Citi's business is truly global given its unparalleled presence in over 96 jurisdictions. It is the banker of choice for many U.S. based MNCs as well as emerging markets champions. Its client base is largely global (or super-regional) and investment grade. Citi's crown jewel is its Transactions and Trades Services ("TTS") division generating low risk, strong double-digit ROE and delivers annuity-like income.

Both BOA and Citi have a sizeable Markets business that includes fixed income and equity trading. It is not a particularly strong area of focus for BOA whereas Citi is a top 2 global player in Fixed Income Currencies and Commodities ("FICC") along with JPM.

Profitability and returns

The below table summarises the capital allocation and profitability metrics for these firms. I have used the FY 2019 figures as I wanted to avoid the "noise" in the numbers created by the COVID19 pandemic. I will separately discuss the 2020 performance later on.

I have collated the above metrics from Citi's and BOA's 2019 10-Ks submissions.

Total allocated capital represents how the firm internally allocates its tangible common equity to its various divisions. As an example, Citi allocates almost three times as much capital to its ICG division compared with the consumer business. In other words, Citi is much more of a corporate and investment banking business than a consumer bank. Citi's capital allocation methodology is not just based on equity capital, it also incorporates the CCAR stress-tests impact and leverage, as such my view is that it over allocates capital to its ICG division.

Overall, Citi delivered a 12.1 percent return on tangible common equity ("RoTCE") whereas BOA is somewhat higher at 14.9 percent. Segment or division wise reported RoTCEs are misleading as it depends on how the firm allocates the "Other" bucket. The "Other" segment typically includes non-core, asset & liability management impact, and group and stranded costs. Citi tends to mostly push these costs down to the underlying businesses whereas BOA keeps these in a "centralized bucket". I much prefer Citi's allocation methodology as it better reflects the true profitability of underlying businesses including all indirect costs. In other words, BOA doesn't REALLY generate 35 percent RoTCE in the consumer banking division as some of the attributed costs sit centrally in "Other". So comparing reported RoTCE by division is not an apple to apple comparison.

My rough estimate is that BOA consumer businesses generate around ~20 percent RoTCE when all costs are included and its corporate businesses probably generate around 10 percent. All in, total RoTCE is in the mid-teens range. For Citi, my estimation is that both ICG and the consumer bank generate approximately the same ~12 percent RoTCE.

In terms of efficiency metrics, it is very clear that BOA consumer is world-class at a mid-40s efficiency ratio. This is not surprising at all given its sole geography focus and scale translating to very low marginal costs of deposits and loans. The GWIM division has a much higher efficiency ratio, and again, this is not surprising either given its fee and advisory based business.

For Citi consumer the overall efficiency ratio is a reasonable 53 percent, however, the narrative beneath the hood is more interesting. The U.S. business has an efficiency ratio of 50 percent whereas the Mexican and Asian businesses have a ratio of 55 and 63 percent respectively. The lower efficiency ratio in the U.S. makes sense as it is predominantly a Credit Cards business with higher top-line revenue and below the line loan losses. The Mexican and Asian efficiency ratios are somewhat of a concern. In Asia, this is most likely attributed to a lack of scale given its operations in many smaller markets. For the Mexico franchise, it is most likely due to operational inefficiencies including a lower prevalence of digital services usage.

In the Corporate segments, BOA has a weaker position in Markets. In the trading businesses, the golden rule is that the top two global players make returns above their cost of capital, the next 3 just about earn their cost of capital and the rest lose money. BOA probably just about earns its cost of capital. Citi, on the other hand, does extremely well in FICC but weak in Equities. Citi's management tried to fix this by investing in the Equities franchise. So far it had limited success in climbing up the league tables.

The risks and my view of the cost of capital

The best guide for the risks in the business model is the Fed's CCAR stress tests:

As you can see from above, BOA loans are materially safer. Not a great surprise given Citi is mostly exposed to higher risk Credit Cards portfolios as well as Mexico consumer business. This somewhat offset by BOA exposure to commercial/business loans and mortgages that Citi doesn't dabble in. However, on a loan percentage basis, it is clear that BOA carries materially lower credit risks.

On the CCAR's "trading and counterparty losses" scenario Citi does much better than BOA (~5 billion loss compared to ~10 billion for BOA). As I discussed in a previous article, Citi has probably found a way to "game" this test. So I wouldn't read too much into this at all.

So in summary, given its higher propensity to absorb credit losses in downturns, I believe Citi should be attributed a somewhat higher cost of capital relative to BOA.

The quality of management and strategic direction

Mr. Moynihan has done very well playing to the strength of the BOA franchise. He realized early on in his tenure that he needs to cut costs aggressively and set out on a digital-led strategy. The BOA workforce has reduced from well over 300k to just above 200k most recently. In summary, there isn't anything obviously wrong with BOA's strategic direction. Also, I do not believe, it should try to compete for market leadership in the Markets business either, it is expensive to do and low probability of success. For BOA there are much lower-hanging fruits and Mr. Moynihan fully understands that.

Citi, on the other hand, has been often labeled as the "banana-skin" bank. Wherever there was a banana peel, Citi surely found a way to slip on it. The latest mishap has been the Fed's Consent Orders. Management has failed shareholders by failing to address long-standing key and significant controls and risk issues. The bigger strategic problem with Citi is its insistence to operate a global consumer bank which makes absolutely no sense. Instead, Citi, being a disadvantaged owner, should sell its Asian and Mexican consumer banks and buyback shares on a wholesale basis. I covered this point in greater detail in a prior article.

Low-interest rates

Both BOA and Citi are adversely impacted by low-interest rates - However, given its business model, BOA is substantially more impacted. This is clearly evident in the 3Q'2020 earnings report for both BOA and Citi:

As you can see from above, the impact on NIM is much more pronounced when it comes to BOA.

The relative valuation

The conclusion from the above analysis is reasonably straight-forward. BOA generates higher returns whilst subject to lower risks. As such, it certainly deserves a higher valuation than Citi.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from above, BOA is trading at 1.32x tangible book value or almost twice the valuation Citi receives from Mr. Market.

Does this valuation gap make sense?

Starting with the RoTCE differences whereby Citi generates 12 percent RoTCE compared to 15 percent. This suggests BOA should be afforded a premium of 25% (i.e. 15/12) to book due to higher profitability.

Secondly, as concluded above Citi carries higher risks due to heightened exposures to unsecured credit and Mexico franchise. This warrants a higher relative cost of capital. This suggests an additional premium of, say 10-20 percent.

So putting this all together, BOA deserves a 1.3x-1.5x valuation premium over Citi's. The current valuation premium that is close to 2.0x does not make economic sense in my view.

Final thoughts

As a relative trade, I believe that Citi will deliver higher returns, in the next 12 months, simply on the basis of a very wide valuation gap. If you replicate the analysis premised on P/E multiples, you will reach a similar conclusion.

Currently, Mr. Market is attributing a "management quality" discount to Citigroup's stock. I see a number of catalysts that will help to close this gap including the reinstitution of a buyback programme, clarity on the Consent Orders trajectory and/or strategic changes (i.e. selling the global consumer businesses). Buybacks at 0.6x tangible book value are amazingly accretive for Citigroup. The share price will have to move once buybacks commence.

BOA on the other hand is still a bargain on an absolute basis. Several of its businesses have a substantial moat that simply cannot be replicated. It is also a very-well managed bank with a clear strategic direction. It is a great time to buy a quality banking business for a very fair price. As such, I now also added a position in BOA.

