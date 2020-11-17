We compare two popular options and present which one we prefer.

Today high-quality apartment REITs are priced at a deep discount to what they would be worth in the private market.

Buying apartments at pennies on the dollar has always been a good investment.

Historically, it has always been a good idea to buy apartment REITs when they were priced at low valuations during times of crisis.

We will always need shelter and apartment REITs have always bounced back and outperformed most other market sectors in the long run:

Today again, apartment REITs are priced at discounted valuations and we believe that now is a great time to be a buyer. Two apartment REITs, in particular, appear to be exceptionally cheap:

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

(AVB) Equity Residential (EQR)

They have underperformed because they focus on coastal markets, which have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Data by YCharts

We give them both a “Strong Buy” rating, and in today’s article, we will answer a question that we regularly receive on our Chatboard at High Yield Landlord:

Which is the best investment: AVB or EQR?

It's a difficult question to answer because both companies are very similar on the surface:

Same Size: They are large REITs with a market cap in excess of $20 billion.

They are large REITs with a market cap in excess of $20 billion. Same Focus: They invest in coastal luxury apartments with average rents in the $2,500 - $3,000 range.

They invest in coastal luxury apartments with average rents in the $2,500 - $3,000 range. Same Credit Rating: The enjoy A-rated balance sheets and have ample liquidity.

The enjoy A-rated balance sheets and have ample liquidity. Same Valuation: They trade at ~18x FFO, a ~20% discount to NAV, and a ~4% dividend yield.

There are differences, but they are not very significant.

As an example, EQR focuses a bit more on the West Coast, whereas AVB is a bit more heavily invested in the Northeast and Midwest.

EQR also focuses more on highly urban locations and mid-to-high rise buildings, while AVB has more properties in suburban locations.

These differences are not irrelevant, but it's not clear to us whether they will be the deciding factors that lead to the outperformance of one or the other.

You could argue that AVB’s suburban locations are better positioned in the coming years as the “Urban Exodus” takes place. But you also can argue that EQR’s higher exposure to the West Coast is preferable to NYC where AVB is a bit more heavily invested.

In the end, EQR and AVB remain very similar and these differences are not significant enough to clearly tip the scale in favor of one or the other.

However, the one major difference between these companies is their track record and management quality.

While both have done well in the past, there's a clear winner here, and it's AVB:

The difference here is very significant. Both have outperformed, but AVB has generated nearly 1,000% higher return to investors over the past 25 years.

Ignoring appreciation, AVB also has been a much better dividend payer. AVB has never cut its dividend, not even during the great financial crisis, and it has managed to grow its payout by ~5% per year on average:

On the other hand, EQR cut its dividend in 2008, only began growing it again in 2013, just to cut it again in 2016. That’s two cuts in 12 years and many years of flat growth. You cannot put lipstick on this one: It's very disappointing for a so-called “blue-chip” apartment REIT, which are commonly bought by investors who look for steady and safe income.

EQR gets a lot of praise because the legendary investor Sam Zell is its Chairman. Some of this praise is well justified because EQR has done well in the long run, but its track record still remains much worse than that of AVB.

AVB Beats EQR Based on Management

In the long run, nothing matters more than the quality of the management. While past results are not a guarantee of future performance, it can serve as an indication, especially when comparing two peers that follow similar strategies.

AVB’s management has been superior in creating value in the past, and nothing indicates to us that this outperformance would suddenly turn into underperformance in the future.

Opposite of that, AVB appears to be very well positioned to preserve and maximize value for shareholders. It has slightly less leverage than EQR (4.9x Debt-to-EBITDA vs. 5.5x for EQR). It recently announced a $500 million buyback plan and it also issued $600 million of unsecured notes at a very low 2.65% interest rate.

AVB also has $1.75 billion available on its credit facility, many development projects, and expansion plans into business-friendlier markets such as Denver and Miami.

AVB has a great track record in property development, which allows it to generate returns that are not achievable to most other property investors. It builds 4%-5% cap properties at 6%-7% yields, which creates a lot of value to its shareholders and results in faster growth. Right now, it has $2.6 billion of projects in its development pipeline, which is significant for a company with a $23 billion market cap.

It has the access to cheap capital. It has a talented management team. It has a lot of investment projects. And a large buyback authorization. What else would you want?

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that both REITs are opportunistic, but if we had to pick one, it would be AVB.

They are very similar, but AVB’s management has done a better job at creating value, and its board has been more committed to paying a steadily-rising dividend.

The goal of our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord is to maximize safe income. With AVB, we are confident that there won’t be a dividend cut because it has never cut its dividend in the past, not even in 2008 when it was much more leveraged.

On the other hand, we are much less certain about EQR given its past track record of dividend cuts. A cut is not always a bad thing, but our goal with this portfolio is to avoid them as much as possible. We expect to buy more shares of AVB and a few other blue-chip REITs in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.