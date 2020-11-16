Earnings showed sales are still down, but the company has remained profitable despite these headwinds.

The company's rising social media presence allows them to perform in a world with or without COVID.

Revolve Has Upside Potential No Matter How Long The COVID-19 Pandemic May Last

Revolve Group (RVLV) is a niche online fashion retailer that has begun to expand into new areas such as beauty products and other accessories. The company has managed to grow its active customer base despite COVID-19 headwinds (Figure 1). With the recent announcement of a vaccine just around the corner, Revolve will need to turn this increase in customers into gains by returning average order value back to pre-COVID highs over the next few quarters.

(Figure 1) Revolve Has Grown Their Consumer Base During The Pandemic, But Overall Order Size Has Dipped Likely Being Skewed By Uncertainty

Earnings Wednesday, November 11th showed investors that this growth is sustainable even in what has been a tough year for retail as a whole. The company seems to be slowly getting back on track as average order value and total orders placed both bounced up considerably from Q2 to Q3 as shown above. RVLV should continue to perform despite macroeconomic headwinds as the company's main form of marketing is through social media "ambassadors," which has proved to be largely successful at helping the company stand out to younger generations and outperform e-commerce competition.

Revolve also maintains very strong cash flow numbers ($85 million) for a small-cap stock ($1.5 Billion market cap) providing further peace of mind for investors.

Valuation & Growth

Revolve trades at a Price to Earnings ratio of around 38x earnings. This is actually considerably lower than peers indicating the stock is trading at as much as a 50% discounted value in comparison to other high-growth competitors. The stock sits at much lower prices than the IPO highs above $40 just last year as well signaling potential blockbuster upside available if the ~60% short-interest can be squashed.

Data by YCharts

(Figure 2) Revolve Group Trades At A Noticeable Discount To Peers When Looking At P/E Ratios While Also Delivering Sector Leading Growth

Looking more towards growth we see that Revolve is growing revenue at just over 1% annually despite headwinds and this figure is expected to increase back to double-digit gains going forward. This is right around their competitors’ rates of growth despite trading noticeably cheaper indicating potential undervaluation. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward with COVID cases on the rise as well as a potential vaccine on the horizon both acting as potential catalysts for the online clothing retailer.

Wall Street Analysts are behind Revolve as well with an average analyst rating of approximately $25 signaling as much as 20%+ upside from current prices.

(Figure 3) Revolve Group Has A Handful Of Both Bullish & Bearish Wall Street Analysts

The combination of new-found value, upward momentum, renewed growth, and solid earnings consistency makes a strong case for Revolve’s stock going forward. Watching forward earnings for a refreshed outlook on projected growth will be crucial for Revolve moving forward.

Risks

Revolve currently has a debt of approximately $15 million with all of that being short-term debt. This does not look to be a huge issue going forward as it is a very small amount compared to the cash coming in but should be monitored going forward as always.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of Revolve’s stock it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $17.50 mark. This would indicate as much as 15% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds although the company has shown they can perform under a number of different conditions.

Commentary Going Forward

Revolve Group has done a nice job of standing out through numerous social media endorsements and offers potentially significant long-term upside with plenty of room to expand beyond just e-commerce still available.

With a potential upside of as much as 20%+ in an approximately ~1-year time frame due to enhanced value, ongoing momentum, accelerated growth, and reliable earnings consistency, Revolve looks to be a solid investment going forward. In my opinion, there is still around 15% downside risk, and this should be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies.

Investors should watch future earnings as Revolve will need to get total orders placed and average order value back to pre-COVID rates once again if the stock is to come anywhere near June 2019 highs. The stock's forward growth does compare well to Lululemon (LULU) back in 2017 (16% vs. 12%), so the potential to establish themselves as a retail leader is there for Revolve Group if they can continue to appeal to trendsetters as they have with their rising social media presence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.