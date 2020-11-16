Investment Summary

We believe that Senseonics (SENS) shares are currently in buy ranges, based on the company's map to profitability and key collaboration with Ascensia Diabetes. We believe this deal has big market opportunities, and sales guidelines have already been established, applying some risk parity to the execution risk and regulation challenges that would apply. The Eversense wearable blood glucose monitoring platform is a differentiated device, that insulates SENS and provides an excellent integration to cloud-based medicine. Patients benefit from the ease of use, and there is high likelihood of accelerated growth in prescriber accounts over coming periods, due to the data synthesis that can be accessed via the platform. We believe that this type of product aligns with the current paradigm shift of obtaining disease/condition testing results, and allows for greater permeability of data among clinicians.

Shares have shown little movement YTD, but with the events of the Q3, we believe that the progress is under-reflected in market activity. Therefore, we are bullish on the longer-term outlook of the company, and we believe that shares are currently a buy at these levels. Below we give a "flash report" on the convicting reasons for entry.

Ascensia Collaboration

Earlier in the year SENS announced its collaboration with Ascensia Diabetes Care ("AD") for the distribution of Eversence. AD will do a lot of the heavy lifting for SENS in this agreement, and will take on all of the wearable glucose-monitoring device's commercial efforts via distribution and marketability. We firmly believe this strategic alliance will be of immense benefit to SENS over the coming periods. Firstly, AD have over 1000 players in the field to drive marketing and sales of the device. This comes with an excellent reputation in the blood-glucose monitoring segment, that coincides with a deep penetration into Medicare. AD benefits of course via greater commercial reach and patient applicability, to complement their already well established product and service lines. Thus, AD's salesforce will undoubtedly drive Eversence sales, and align their service delivery more with the paradigm shift to continuous glucose monitoring. AD does not seem to be cannibalizing its own segments with this deal, rather aligning with the well underway shift, as mentioned. Thus, for SENS, this creates immense shareholder value by delivering long-tailed asset returns via the power of AD's sales network for many periods to come. It also reduces the execution risk from SENS's end, as AD can leverage their expertise and footprint within the marketplace.

Below observe the application of the Eversense device, in its wearable form. This technology insulates SENS from competitors, provides better end-user experience, and allows for excellent integration in cloud-based medicine.

SENS has guided at sales growth in this segment to $175 million by 2025, and we are slightly more bullish on this in our upside case, considering the length of the asset returns over years to come. Furthermore, the collaboration alleviates overall margin pressure, and will allow SENS to increase operating leverage by taking pressure off operating expense and SG&A lines in the coming periods. From the most recent financials on Nov 9th, we can see that AD is selling Eversence in 10 territories. Guidance has indicated territory growth to 25 territories by 2H 2021, and almost 40 players in the field to extend sales reach and marketability. AD and SENS have highlighted that they want to add up to 500 new Eversense accounts by Q1 2021. We've also seen SENS employees mobilize over to the AD salesforce, and we believe that this trend may continue, as AD will seek to increase efficiency via lower training costs, and lower the educational burden on their own employee suite. Extending beyond the US borders, SENS's focus has remained clear on a transition to AD distributors, to handle the Eversence commercial strategy. In fact, the majority of Eversence users are currently in Europe, with over 80% of total accounts held there, or around 4000 patients. So the focus is to grow the population mix from Europe and the US, alongside the absolute total of Eversence users.

Other Key Inflection Points - 180 Day & 365 Day Devices

We see several key inflection points upcoming in 2021. AD has already kicked off selling Eversence from October, and our attention is focused on the number of new users that AD can drive for the device. Currently only in a 90 day form, SENS is anticipating FDA approval for a 180 day device in 1H 2021. This aligns perfectly with AD's strategy to expand the total territories under their network (from 10 to 25), and AD has basically all of the commercial rights under this agreement. Management have guided ~$2.5 million in top-line earnings for Q4, and they have also opened a $12 million dilutive line of credit for next year. Whilst this does impact shareholders, the additional liquidity will strengthen the balance sheet and provide a meaningful option for cash injection for productivity. Thus, the upcoming focus for us is on the approval of the 180 day device approval from the FDA, and SENS are also intending to introduce a 180 day version with reduced calibration for CE Mark approval in the EU. Following on from this, SENS will commence its trials for the 365 day version of the product. We see potential IDE approval for this coming in early next year, where pivotal and late phase trialing can begin later in 2021. Again, this would add another level of depth the skew of revenues, allowing the income from product sales to dovetail further in time. Thus, these are certainly upcoming catalysts that may drive shares north in the coming periods.

Eversence Technology:

Data Source: Eversense

Margin pressures should continue to alleviate over the coming 5 years, on the back of the AD deal. Management have guided $175 million in peak sales in the best case scenario by 2025. We are in this range in our modelling also, and see ~$20 million in sales by the end of FY2021, with double digit growth in top-line earnings over the next 4 years following this. AD will receive a high double-digit profit share from this revenues, which will increase sequentially as total sales increase, up to 40% by 2025 as indicated by management. Management have hinted a break-even point in the range of $125-$150 million, however OPEX should remain under heavy scrutiny, because theoretically we should see a large increase in operating leverage on the back of this deal. So investors should pay close attention to operating margins, cash from operations and operating expenditures, to understand what management is up to between quarters, and their cash management strategy. This will provide further color on the success of the AD deal structure to SENS, in our view. Thus, should the company surprise on earnings and forecasts over these coming periods, then we believe that investors will begin to reward SENS shares heavily on the back of this.

Valuation

Shares are trading at 8.8x top-line earnings, and there is negative equity meaning book value measures aren't reasonable as a valuation metric right now. Furthermore, the company left the quarter with $26 million in cash, and ~$60 million in debt, and have a diluted market cap of $93.4 million. Thus we value the company on an enterprise level of $130 million. On this basis, they hold ~$0.54 in EV per share, and ~$0.11 in cash per share, trading at ~10x sales on a diluted EV level. We see the fair value of the company's assets at ~$58 million, equaling $0.24 in fair value of assets per share. Thus, using a sum of the parts framework ("SOTP"), we see a fair value of $0.89. Considering the value of the AD deal, then there is high likelihood the valuation is closer to $1 at this stage, therefore shares are cheap on that valuation. Blending this with a DCF valuation on the top-line estimates, we see a fair value of $1.02 discounting the future FCF estimates back to today's value at the company's WACC of 7.4%, with a terminal growth rate of 3%. Thus, a blended valuation model of the 2 gives a fair value of $0.95, which we believe represents the fair value on today's trading.

Investors must realize that performing only 1 or 2 valuation measures weakens the overall valuation case, in our view. This is because without performing a full suite of valuation measures, that have high correlation to each other and historical market price, the standard error in calculations has a higher impact on the actual outcomes. Thus, whilst the value is skewed to the upside, based on the standard error that exists in all forecasting/valuations, we would advocate that there may be potential variance in the figures outlined above.

Risks

The risks to the company, and therefore investors, are largely executional and commercial based. First, there is the risk that the AD structure fails to meet its primary objectives. This would mean SENS fails to meet its revenue guidance, and/or operating leverage remains under unnecessary pressures. Then there are the risks of further shareholder dilution into the future. Management have stated, that the total expected financing to be raised in the carry through of the 180 day device is $54 million. Thus, this must be factored in by shareholders also, as it will be done via an equity offering, with the terms not spelled out yet. Then there is the risk that the 180 day and 365 day devices will not receive approval, or fail to capture additional market share on the back of the current 90 day device. This would impact investor attraction for shares and for company success, who are relying on these conversions from the pipeline for both of these outcomes. Investors must consider these risks into their own reasoning prior to any decision on entry.

In Short

This "flash report" of SENS gives investors the necessary points that must be considered into their own investment reasoning, prior to making any investment decision with the company. There are certainly risks that must be factored into the company's outlook. This especially includes heavy scrutiny on operating leverage. Consequently, the AD deal structure should significantly reduce OPEX and lower execution risks (and therefore the added premium) that must be factored into ones expected return analysis. Nonetheless, the AD deal is a win for SENS in our eyes, as AD is an excellent partner for the company in its complimentary glucose monitoring footprint. Considering their large commercial reach, especially their presence in Medicare, they will do the majority of the heavy lifting on SENS's behalf, and SENS has effectively created shareholder value with via the long-tailed asset returns that will continue to grow over the coming years.

Additionally, we now have transparency on the strategy to increase Eversence users, aiming to capture ~500 new users over the upcoming quarters. However, the current strength lies outside of the US, with ~80% of total Eversence users (~4000 patients) residing in the EU. Thus, as AD plans to increase the number of sales reps in the US field to drive these volumes, we would hope to see the mix of patients increase towards the US side as well. We are confident in AD's commercial strategy, judging by their success in their own products to date. Plus, they are reportedly very proud to have a continuous glucose monitoring asset in their own grasp, via the Eversence device. Key upcoming inflection points for SENS are the 180 day and 365 day versions of the device, which we would anticipate for early and late next year, respectfully. Additionally, using a blended valuation methodology of a DCF framework and sum of the parts, we see a fair value of $0.95, that will likely widen over the coming periods as more news is rolled out and investors begin to reward the company from this. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

