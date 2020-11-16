Investment thesis

The Andersons (ANDE) is not going through its best moment, and proof of this is the ~70% drop in the price of its shares since it peaked in 2014. The company is one with a high cyclical component closely linked to prices and demand for commodities, as well as the global economic situation, which makes having an exit plan the most efficient way to approach this stock. It is not surprising, therefore, that in the period of 2008-2009, the decline exceeded 75% of the share price as a result of the financial crisis.

The company reported very high revenue growth in 2019, driven by the acquisition of Lansing Trade Group. It remains to be seen whether the company can accommodate the operations of this new division satisfactorily. At the moment, the company is generating large amounts of money from its operations, which is making it possible to pay down the debt. High debt is the biggest burden that hinders an increase in the price of shares, but the increasing prices of commodities suggest the company will continue to generate large amounts of cash in the fourth quarter of 2020 and in 2021, allowing the management to pay down part of the debt contracted for the acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, which will help the absorption of part of the purchase, thus consolidating the increase in revenues, reducing investors' risk and triggering the share price in the short-to-medium term.

A brief overview of the company

The Andersons is a diversified agricultural company founded in 1947 in Ohio. This makes the company a 73 years old one, employing over 2,300 workers. The market capitalization is ~$640 million as a consequence of the recent sharp decline in the share price. The company is mainly divided into four large groups that I will briefly describe below.

The first one is the trade group, dedicated to the transportation of commodities, such as whole grains, feed ingredients, and domestic fuel products. To do this, it operates 70 grain facilities spread throughout the United States and Canada, with a storage capacity of more than 216 million bushels. They also offer a direct ship program, whereby the company collects commodities directly from the farm and transports them to buyers. They also sell more than 30 food ingredients to the food industry, including quinoa, barley, amaranth, oats, wheat, and corn, among others.

The plant nutrient group produces, stores, and distributes over 2 million tons of dry and liquid agricultural nutrients. This group also works in the manufacturing process of large branded marketing and chemical companies worldwide. The company also manufactures products related to the accommodation of laboratory animals: nests, bedding materials, and absorbent enriched paper. In their portfolio of products and services, they also offer bulk bags, and industrial products including nitrogen reagents, deicers, and anti-icers.

In the ethanol group, the company has an ethanol production capacity of over 545 million gallons through the operations of five facilities of which it is co-owner. In this segment, The Andersons also produce corn oil for feeding, industrial use, biodiesel, and renewable diesel production.

The rail group operates through four major operations. The company owns 23,000 railcars and locomotives for lease. Also, they offer repairing and maintenance services, railcar component manufacturing, and aluminum, stainless steel, and mild steel custom fabrication.

On January 2, 2019, the company acquired Lansing Trade Group, LLC, one of the largest grain and energy product traders in North America, founded in 1922, 25 years before The Andersons' foundation. To date, the company had 32.5% of equity and paid $324 million for the rest. For the purchase, The Andersons issued new debt and diluted shares. As a result, the company grew revenues by a whopping 168.28% in 2019, and the management is committed to paying down debt as fast as possible.

The share price shows the cyclical component of the company. Each abrupt change reflected in the price represents a period of euphoria or pessimism and panic, depending on the economic situation of the country and the company, as well as the supply and demand of commodities for that period. The important thing about this is that it helps us realize how important it is to have an exit plan for when the consensus is in a strong state of euphoria.

Currently, the stock trades at $20.39, a 70.61% decline from all-time highs of $69.38 on September 08, 2014.

Revenues begin to recover thanks to the latest acquisition

Revenues experienced a steady decline since 2012, before exploding in 2019. Certainly, the Lansing Trade Group acquisition helped to this boost, but it is still unclear whether the company will be able to successfully create synergies between its operations and those of the newly acquired company.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenues (in millions) $5,272.01 $5,604.57 $4,540.07 $4,198.5 $3,924.79 $3,686.35 $3,045.38 $8,170.19 Change +15.20% +6.31% -18.99% -7.52% -6.52% -6.08% -17.39% +168.28%

During the first quarter of 2020, the company's revenues declined by 6.6% year-over-year as the coronavirus pandemic began to hit operations around the world, a decline that continued its trend during the second quarter as the pandemic ravaged economies worldwide with an 18.9% decline on a year-over-year basis. The third quarter's results show a substantial recovery from the coronavirus pandemic hit with only a 3% decline year-over-year. The most affected group was the ethanol one, as stay-at-home mandates significantly reduced the ethanol consumption from the transport of vehicles.

The trade group has been the segment that has grown the most in this third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21% year-over-year. In the third quarter, the company generated $195.79 million in net cash from operating activities while used $17.23 million for the quarterly dividends payments, so the dividend payment is a small portion of the money generated through operations.

Margins are the main problem

The commodity market is well known for its low operating margins, and The Andersons is not exempt as it is a company that works directly in this market. The only sector that is saved from this fact is the rail sector, which in fact has the highest gross profit margins of the entire company.

For the company, as I said, the most profitable segment is the smaller one: the rail group. For 2019, gross profit margins for the group stood at 34.22% ($166.94 million in revenues minus $109.81 million in cost of sales). The problem is that the segment represents only 2.04% of sales (as of December 2019). The biggest segment is the trade group, with sales of $6.39 billion and a gross profit margin of 5.25%, although the increase in commodity prices should boost the overall margins of the company given the group's weight in the company. On the other hand, the profit margin of the ethanol group is 2.73%. The recent decline in margins for this group comes after a dramatic slowdown in gasoline and ethanol demand due to mandatory lockdowns resulting in less mobility. The ethanol production did not slow down as fast, resulting in overproduction, which caused a drop in ethanol prices. Lastly, the plant nutrient sector gives a 15.32% margin.

Below, we can see the current price of ethanol, which has recovered in the third quarter and will help to slightly improve the margins of this group.

As economies worldwide began to reopen, ethanol prices returned to normal, which should help to regain its pre-pandemic margins. In the third quarter, margins improved from negative margins in the second quarter to 3.19% in the group. Still, the prices remain quite low compared to historical data. Net loss for the third quarter attributable for The Andersons was $1.1 million vs $4.2 million during the same period in 2019. Part of this improvement is thanks to an 8% reduction in operating, general, and administrative expenses, which I believe will be permanent.

Commodity prices have been increasing throughout the year, with the price of wheat currently trading at levels not seen since 2014-2015 thanks to an increase of 20.16% in prices year-over-year. Corn prices are also high, with a 13.36% appreciation year-over-year. Soybeans also experienced a sharp increase in prices, with a 1-year 25.53% increase. This increase in prices is projected to keep increasing during 2021, so the company should see its margins improve as a result.

The dividend growth has been very high, but lower margins have capped it recently

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend $0.406667 $0.430001 $0.97 $0.575 $0.625 $0.645 $0.665 $0.685 Change +27.08% +5.74% +125.58% -40.72% +8.70% +3.2% +3.10% +3%

The company has been steadily paying and increasing dividends since 1996 when the company decided to pay the very first quarterly cent per share. Since then, the dividend has increased by 17 times and a half to achieve the quarterly dividend of 0.175 as of 2020. The increase has been something extraordinary, and the recent decline in the share price leaves the stock with a 3.17% dividend yield on cost right now, which is well above the historical average.

Cash from operations remained strong during 2020. In this regard, the ~$22 million dividend cost per year is a relatively small portion of the over $200 million cash the company produced from operations on a trailing-twelve-month basis, and the last quarter confirmed the company is able to continue paying dividends for now (and will as long as commodity prices don't fall abruptly again).

The fear now is how the market will react to the upcoming events, as the coronavirus pandemic is still present in every economic sector. Increasing commodity prices should help the company to continue generating strong cash, which would make it possible to continue with the management's plan to paying down the debt, in order to lower the cost of interest of around $50 million each year. If we take a look to the cash from operations chart, and compare it with commodity prices, we will realize how a decline in commodity prices affects the company's ability to generate cash. Herein lies the importance of forecasts on commodity prices, and this explains why it is very important to sell the shares when things are going well, because the falls in prices do not warn.

Net debt declined as the company generated strong cash from operations

Net debt jumped from $700.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, to $1.54 billion in the first quarter of 2019 as a result of the Lansing Trade Group acquisition. Since then, net debt declined to $1.14 billion as of September 2020. In May 2020, CFO Brian A. Valentine stated that reducing long-term debt was a top priority, and the company has been making efforts of reducing expenses by $20 million and reducing CapEx by around $100 million during 2020 to make it possible. Most of the maturities come after August 2021, so the company still has some time to save cash for the next round. As for the year-to-date regarding 2020, they have achieved a reduction of 100 million in long-term debt.

Share dilution must be watched over

Since the financial crisis in 2007, the company has been persistently increasing the shares outstanding in order to finance its operations and projects. The dilution of the shares causes the company's profits to be distributed among more shares since each share represents a smaller portion of the company. This is not a bad sign per se, especially in this case, since the recent dilution has been accompanied by a major acquisition that has triggered sales. What every shareholder should check every time the company releases new results is that new shares are not issued if they are not accompanied by growth or acquisitions. In this regard, there is nothing to worry about as of now.

Risks worth mentioning

The most significant risk I see when reviewing the company's balance sheet is related to the cost of sales. Certainly, the company generates vast amounts of revenues, and the recent surge in revenues should be a reason for celebration. The problem comes when we subtract the cost of sales, and we find a very tight gross profit. As a result, margins are very, very low, ranging from 5% to 10%. This is a natural risk in the commodity market, and not something endemic to the company, but these very low margins give a high degree of cyclicality to companies like The Andersons, which are badly damaged every time they face a headwind as they have less margin to maneuver. In this sense, the fact that the company's results depend so much on commodity prices, as well as the fact that it operates in an environment with such small margins, causes the balance sheet to suffer big headwinds when prices do not play in the company's favor.

Also, interest expenses of over $50 million a year resulting from the debt contracted for the Lansing Trade Group acquisition represent an added risk in an uncertain environment such as the coronavirus pandemic. New lockdowns or the inability of pharmaceutical companies to market vaccines that are currently in advanced stages would likely drive the share price down significantly, a risk that can only be addressed by averaging down.

Another risk more directly related to the company has to do with the recently acquired company, Lansing Trade Group. Mega-mergers like this one are not as easy as they seem at the time of the purchase. Integrating the operations of one company into another and creating synergies is a strategy that requires a lot of dedication, since managers often underestimate the most relevant aspects of the companies they acquire, thinking that their problems are exactly the same as those of the acquirer company. As of 2021, we will see how this situation unfolds.

Conclusions

If I have to be honest, I have to say that I began writing this article with a lot of optimism, and little by little I have seen that my expectations regarding this company have been fading as I walked through the different sections of the balance sheets every year. The main reason for this lack of optimism is the fact that I consider there are many factors that are beyond the control of the company, especially crops and commodity prices. This means that the company operates with such low margins that any recession or headwind is a very hard blow to its results. Still, I have to admit that the current share price and the events to come during the last quarter of 2020 and in 2021 represent a very good opportunity in the medium term in terms of capital appreciation.

When it comes to investing, I like to sleep peacefully at night, and not looking at my brokerage account, worried, every time I read bad news related to the markets in which the companies I own operate. For this reason, I consider this company to be a very good opportunity in the short-to-medium term, but an exit plan should be established before jumping in. This is because of two main factors: firstly, I believe favorable commodity prices will eventually lead to a big reduction in net debt, eliminating thus the greatest resistance that currently exists for investors to see the company with good eyes again, as has happened every time the headwinds have cleared, making this a good short-to-medium term play as share prices should follow upwards. The second reason is that the company has encountered great difficulties in generating cash during some periods throughout its history when commodity prices declined, especially (but not limited to) the last decade, as we can see in its balance sheet, making an exit plan a must. This is because the company works in a very low margin market that is highly dependent on commodity prices, something that is beyond its reach, making the risk of holding the stock during good times not worth given the limited potential reward from there.

Averaging down would be a good idea from here to avoid losing the opportunity to buy shares at cheaper prices in case the recent optimism created by a potential vaccine that is about to hit the market and expectations of high commodity prices fail to materialize. If I had to choose, I would put half of the amount planned to invest at current prices, waiting for a further ~20% decline in the share price before investing the rest, and hold at least until the end of 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic is a thing of the past, the cost reduction initiatives really make themselves visible in the company's bottom line, and profit margins stabilize.

