Weekly rental days have stabilized at ~21k, and likely won't drift higher until we have a broader economic re-opening. HyreCar's breakeven point is at roughly 30k/wk.

Drivers for the rally have been a strong Q3 earnings release plus the passage of Prop 22 (which allows Uber/Lyft drivers to remain independent contractors).

One of the fastest returns I've ever made on a small-cap bet is HyreCar (HYRE), a car rental platform that specifically caters to gig-economy drivers. The Los Angeles-based company was essentially left for dead earlier this year as its primary source of income - renting cars to Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) drivers - ground to a halt amid a pandemic that initially cooped us all inside our homes. But gradually as we begin to head toward recovery and some stores and restaurants open in a limited fashion, HyreCar's business has also crept slowly toward recovery.

Bullish sentiment for this micro-cap company, whose market cap just notched >$100 million for the first time, has hit an all-time peak. Shares are up ~110% year to date, and since November its stock chart has been a near-vertical line:

Data by YCharts

Several things have driven the positive sentiment for HyreCar:

Prospects of a vaccine. HyreCar thrives when we're out and about, which then generates demand for rideshare drivers. The prospects of a Pfizer (PFE) vaccine hitting the markets soon gives investors hope that HyreCar can pick up at full speed.

Strong results. In spite of the pandemic, HyreCar has continued on a robust growth trajectory, though weekly car rentals have remained flat since summer.

Despite this uplift in good news, I'm still wary of the ~2x lift in the stock over the past month and am taking the opportunity to lock in gains. Should further market volatility pull HyreCar shares back down, I'm confident enough in the bullish thesis for this stock (gig-based workers are a fast-growing population, as is the trend of renting/subscribing to things rather than owning them) to buy back in, but for now I'm happy with recent gains.

Q3 download

Let's now review HyreCar's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. HyreCar Q3 results Source: HyreCar Q3 earnings release

Key to note: HyreCar's revenue surged 84% y/y to $6.8 million, beating Wall Street's $6.4 million expectations (+74% y/y) by a solid ten-point margin. It's worth noting as well that HyreCar's growth accelerated sharply relative to 47% y/y in Q2, when the pandemic had flattened demand in April and May before recovering somewhat in June.

A look at HyreCar's weekly rentals data helps to substantiate this trend. HyreCar publishes the statistics on weekly rental days (the number of days its fleet is rented out for on an aggregate basis within that week) every quarter, and the company has previously intimated that it could break even when it reaches $38-$40 million in annualized recurring revenue - which, at an average rental price of $25/day, works out to ~30k weekly rental days needed to break even, an important threshold to keep in mind when parsing through the data.

Figure 2. HyreCar weekly rental days Source: HyreCar Q3 earnings release

HyreCar's weekly rental days bottomed out at about ~10k/wk in March. Trends continued to recover through the back half of June/early July to ~21k/wk, though in Q3 weekly rental days seem to have stabilized at around ~21k/wk.

This is the only piece of HyreCar's latest results that may be partially concerning: and it suggests that HyreCar likely won't see any growth until we see a broader pandemic recovery.

Joe Furnari, HyreCar's CEO, made upbeat remarks on demand during the Q3 earnings call:

We foresee continued growth in driver demand as consumers are changing their behavior in the COVID-19 environment. Mom-and-pop have adopted delivery services into their daily routine. And as a result TAMs on delivery platforms have exploded. For example, Uber Eats is now a $35 billion run rate business and grew this past quarter 120% year-on-year. Grubb Hub's revenue was up 53% year-on-year in the third quarter and that growth continue to accelerate. Strong delivery platform demand means driver economics will remain strong, creating an environment sustainable to larger and larger driver pools. Additionally, we're in the early innings of this growth. Uber Eats has only penetrated 30% of restaurants in the U.S. So as we move into the ninth month of COVID, the combination of delivery service platform economics remaining strong, and the promise of rideshare bouncing back to normal as states reopen is making our business even bigger than we had anticipated."

He noted as well that management believes it's not demand, but supply of cars, that is the key constraint to additional growth. HyreCar, after all, operates on an Airbnb-like model: it can't expand into new territories if there aren't enough hosts to serve that market. The company believes that with used car prices high, fewer owners are putting their cars up for rent. This is a situation that can also mitigate as the pandemic recovers, if car manufacturing resumes and used-car sales return to normal levels.

HyreCar's cost cuts have also down a good job of keeping the company afloat through a difficult time. Despite the rapid top-line growth, HyreCar managed to cut GAAP operating expenses by -10% y/y, driven by both a drop in corporate overhead plus a reduction in sales and marketing spend. As a result, HyreCar's GAAP net losses halved to -$1.8 million, versus -$3.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Again, breakeven is within sight, but only once HyreCar hits roughly 30k/wk rental days.

Key takeaways

There's certainly a lot to like about HyreCar, as a lot of uncertainties clouding its growth have been removed. Prop 22's passage has ensured the continuity of gig workers in HyreCar's home market, and hopes of a vaccine (despite surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.) have made investors hopeful for a recovery in the first half of 2021. At the same time, however, I think HyreCar's ~2x rise over the past month prices in a lot of this optimism, and at these levels I'm more content to move to the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.