Margins for 1H fell as revenues slipped and costs rose, but D2C growth should allow margins to expand as holiday sales approach.

Although Lululemon (LULU) has cemented itself as one of the top athletic apparel retailers, shares still remain down almost 20% since its early September highs. This pullback and subsequent miniature bout of consolidation around $320 to $330 could provide an opportunity to buy ahead of holiday sales, and tailwinds from e-commerce and margin expansion. Long-term growth prospects for Lulu still look strong, due to the retailers prominence as a perennial favorite among its core target market.

As is the case for a majority of apparel and accessories retailers, Lulu found a dramatic shift in revenue generation from stores to e-commerce/D2C. The brand remains third on the list of Evercore ISI's 'must-haves' in the younger adult subset, behind Peloton (PTON) and Apple (AAPL). For the teen group, Lulu sat atop the pedestal with 22% of respondents classifying it as a 'must-have.'

FQ1 saw some heavy impacts in revenues due to the pandemic, with revenues falling 17% even as e-commerce sales started to pick up significantly. FQ2 results have shown the tremendous impact of e-commerce, which should remain strong during the holiday season.

Revenues from the prior quarter rose 2% to $902.9 million as in-store operations remain impacted. Company-operated store revenues rose just $27.2 million from FQ1 to $287.2 million, yet that's still a decline of 52.3% YoY. E-commerce/D2C revenues surged 155% to $554.3 million, contributing 61.4% of revenues.

That's one of the most dramatic shifts that Lulu has seen within its operations. For FY19, Lulu "generate[d] an eye-popping 62.85% of revenues from storefronts" even as e-commerce sales "ha[d] increased dramatically from 2017 ($577 million to $1,137 million)." Yet now that dynamic has flipped, at least during FQ2. E-commerce now contributes 61.4%, as store closures have led to reliance on D2C for revenue growth.

Revenues for 1H20 are down just 6.6% YoY as the D2C growth in Q2 offset some of the losses accumulated from the lack of in-store sales. Yet EPS has fallen almost 50% due to higher costs associated partially with distribution; operating and net margins shrunk significantly, down 520 and 450 bp respectively.

Yet those previous negative impacts seem to be clearing out of the picture now as holiday sales approach, with a couple of weeks until the BFCM spree.

Even so, EPS figures are likely to stagnate for this year - consensus in April had earnings estimated at $4.50 to $4.60 for the full fiscal year, but estimates have fallen, down to $4.25 per JPMorgan.

That figure falls just about in line with my initial projection for FY20 back in April, on an estimated 8% YoY decline in revenues and margin shrinkage. So far, revenues have come in above that initial projection while margins are below those estimates, with gross margin for 1H of ~53.0% and net margin of ~7.4%.

However, holiday strengths combined with momentum in the fall should see margin expansion, driven by favorable product mix as product margin remains unchanged, and continued prevalence of D2C as a driver of revenues. JPM analysts expect to see "potential upside to our +6-7% above-Street embedded 3Q comp estimate based on mid-September top-line acceleration (w/ momentum sustained in October) and incremental bottom-line flow-through opportunity [with] mid-20% EPS growth for FY21-FY22."

D2C for the upcoming two fiscal quarters could rise up to $1.8 billion ($700m FQ3, $1.1bn FQ4) and drive that margin expansion as well as favorable gains in net income. For 1H, income from D2C operations rose 138% from higher revenues and higher gross margins, typical of D2C. This offset losses from company-owned stores, which saw a 113% decrease in income from operations as the segment swung to an operating loss of $35.4 million.

Cost management in the upcoming quarters should allow more of that benefit from D2C to be translated into net earnings, while some incremental sales gains in stores could offset some minimal losses carried through 1H.

With holiday sales approaching, volume gains could offset higher markdowns, and volume mix including higher margin products combined with lower product costs should allow net margin to expand by 560 to 600 bp by the end of the fiscal year, keeping EPS near $4.30.

Long-term, however, should see that margin expand, as the e-commerce gains could solidify into a higher proportion of revenues, maybe around 40% through FY21-22; compared to the 29% in FY19. Net margin could expand up to 18% with a higher proportion of sales generated through D2C.

Data by YCharts

Long term potential also hinges a bit on in-store environment recovery. Lulu still has expanded its footprint during the pandemic, even with in-store contributions impacted. More stores could end up equaling more revenues when the retail environment recovers. Lulu opened 17 stores - 8 domestic, 9 internationally - during FQ2, as total store count has risen to 506 from 460 in FQ2 '19.

Yet Lulu trades at some expensive multiples. Shares have rallied significantly since the March lows, even as revenues, margins and EPS remain down YoY. In April, when consensus EPS was near $4.60, Lulu traded at a forward P/E of 42x; now, that figure is about 78x, even as consensus remains 8-10% lower than April. Shares are trading at 10x forward sales, double the historical average, and 64x forward cash flow. These hefty valuations aren't simply a premium, but a factor of a perennial favorite with heavy momentum whose troubles aren't necessarily reflected in share price performance.

Lulu is highly likely to remain atop the athletic apparel podium in teenage and adult women, and growth and recovery remains likely, but the expensive valuation challenges some near-term upside until positive YoY growth returns. 1H revenues are down slightly, while net income has fallen quite drastically to start the fiscal year. D2C dominance in 2H, driving over half of revenues, should allow net margin to expand again from favorable volume and product margin mix. Long-term, D2C prominence could keep net margin elevated, and allow EPS to grow at a quicker rate as expanded physical footprint could bring incremental sales growth in that segment. Long-term prospects remain positive, with recovery and growth in the front of the picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.