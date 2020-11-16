Gulfport Energy Corporation's (GPOR) Ch.11 reorganization plan will leave the newly reorganized company still highly leverage when they exit bankruptcy and are only reducing the current debt of $2.4 billion by $1.2 billion. The plan indicates that they will have a $580 million exit facility, $550 million in new unsecured notes, and $55 million in preferred stock. With too much leverage they could be back in bankruptcy court again. Current Gulfport shareholders, as expected, are getting no recovery and the stock should be sold.

Ch.11 Reorganization Plan

A copy of the proposed Ch.11 reorganization plan can be found in Hicks' Declaration (docket 40 Exhibit B, starting on page 90 of 399 pages). At the time of writing this article I have not seen a filing for a disclosure statement. Hicks' Declaration also includes the term sheets for the new preferred stock (Exhibit H, page 395 of 399 pages) and unsecured notes (Exhibit I, page 397 of 399).

Current Gulfport Energy Shareholder Recovery (Class 7)

As often happens under Ch.11 reorganization plans, current GPOR shareholders are getting no recovery. Unlike some other energy companies where creditors are "gifting" token recoveries to shareholders, such as Oasis Petroleum (OTCPK:OTCPK:OASPQ), there is no gifting to GPOR shareholders. As stated in the reorganization plan: "On the Effective Date, all Existing Interests in Gulfport Parent shall be cancelled, released, and extinguished, and will be of no further force or effect." I expect the shares will continue to trade on the Pink Sheets until the plan effective date, when they will be cancelled.

General Unsecured Claims (Class 4A and Class 4B)

It is interesting to note that the general unsecured claims are divided into two different groups within Class 4. Class 4A are claims against Gulfport Parent and Class 4B are claims against Gulfport subsidiaries. (A claim holder could have claims against both.) Unsecured notes are included as general unsecured claims and claims resulting from any rejected mid-stream contract would also be included as a general unsecured claim. (See below.)

Unsecured noteholders are getting up to a maximum of 94% of the new stock, subject to dilution caused by the management incentive plan and conversion of the preferred stock, and an unspecified amount of 8% 5-year unsecured notes. The remaining 6%, assuming the maximum of 94% is given to noteholders, would be given to the other general unsecured claim holders. They are issuing a total of $550 million new unsecured notes, but it is unclear the amount that will be issued to a specific type of general unsecured claim.

Class 4 is also getting the right to participate in a $50 million convertible preferred stock. Again there are no specifics regarding allocation of these rights.

A major problem with Class 4 is that is difficult to estimate the total amount of claims. There is a total amount of $1.79 billion claim, not including any unpaid interest, for unsecured noteholders, but an unknown amount of claims that most likely will arise from rejected contracts and leases.

Preferred Stock Rights Offer

To raise $50 million in new cash, Gulfport is including a convertible preferred stock rights offer in their reorganization plan. They are actually issuing $55 million because an additional $5 million is part of the backstop fee. The new preferreds pay 10% if paid in cash and 15% if paid PIK. The conversion stock price is a 30% discount to plan equity value, which has not been disclosed yet, but will be a negotiated number.

Why the Ch.11 Reorganization Plan Is Irrational

In Ch.11 bankruptcy, many companies try to deleverage their balance sheet as much as they can. Under the proposed plan, Gulfport is only modestly deleveraging. They are reducing their pre-petition debt of $2.41 billion (not including $183 million owed to pre-petition Lender Swap Counter Parties from hedges) by only $1.2 billion. Issuing $550 million of 5-year unsecured notes is completely irrational. They are not raising $550 million in new cash by this deal-they are only giving Class 4 unsecured general claim holders a larger recovery packaged. (I do not understand why unsecured claim holders should feel like they are entitled to a larger recovery.)

I can understand why they are rolling over most of their DIP and RBL into an $580 million exit facility, but by issuing $550 million in new notes they will have about $1.13 billion in debt when the new company exits bankruptcy. This high debt level compares to only $1.35 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending September 30. In addition, the $55 million in new preferred stock is a very expensive means to raise cash with a 15% PIK payment and a very "nice" conversion feature.

I expect both RBL claim holders and unsecured noteholders to vote to confirm the plan because already 95% of RBL holders support the plan and so do 70% of unsecured noteholders. Because of too much leverage after exiting bankruptcy and potential weakness going forward in the energy business, Gulfport could be back in bankruptcy court like Ultra Petroleum. I do not, therefore, think that the currently proposed plan is confirmable because it does not meet section 1129((a))(11) requirement:

Confirmation of the plan is not likely to be followed by the liquidation, or the need for further financial reorganization, of the debtor or any successor to the debtor under the plan, unless such liquidation or reorganization is proposed in the plan.

In another Ch.11 bankruptcy case, I thought CBL & Associates Properties (OTCPK:OTCPK:CBLAQ) original RSA was illogical because they were issuing a large amount of new secured debt as part of the recovery for unsecured noteholders. CBL's new current plan has now eliminated this secured note recovery. In my opinion, Gulfport needs to do the same in order to conform to section 1129((a))(11).

Pipeline Rejections

I have covered the issue of rejecting pipeline contracts under section 365 during bankruptcy in many other prior articles on bankrupt energy companies and we have to wait until the Federal Court of Appeals decides on the Ultra Petroleum appeal. This is a turf war between FERC and the bankruptcy courts. The bankruptcy courts have held that they can't grant an exception to right to reject contracts for pipeline contracts-a debtor in Ch.11 bankruptcy has the right to reject a contract.

Mr. Hicks stated they are planning to file contract rejections in expectation of saving $60 million annually in mid-stream costs. Rockies Express Pipeline, Rover Pipeline, Midship Pipeline, and TC Energy will most likely be parties to adversarial proceedings over their contracts.

Major Stockholders Sold Recently

There have been some 13D filings recently that indicate major Gulfport shareholders sold stock in the weeks leading up to the bankruptcy filing. Shah Capital sold 13,367,867 shares between October 22 and November 2 according to their filing. Firefly Value Partners sold a little over 19 million shares between October 13 and October 15. They buyers of these shares must have been speculators "hoping" for a "gift" under the reorganization plan from a higher priority class.

Natural Gas Prices

Since 93% of the revenue for Gulfport comes from natural gas and 6% from natural gas liquids, natural gas price changes are critical to Gulfport.

Natural Gas Spot Price

Conclusion

Many investors were expecting that Gulfport Energy would file for bankruptcy in order to deleverage and reject costly mid-stream contracts, but I personally was surprised at the proposed Ch.11 reorganization plan. I expected a common stock rights offer to raise cash, but not a very expensive convertible preferred stock one. Plus, I was surprised that the plan includes $550 million in new unsecured notes. Overall, I think the plan is irrational because it does not reduce debt enough.

Shareholders are getting no recovery. There is no "gifting" from higher priority classes. Just because some other bankruptcy cases give a modest recovery to current shareholders, it still is unusual for shareholders to receive any recovery. Rational investors should not invest on "hope". I rate the GPOR shares a sell. I am withholding any recommendation on unsecured notes without knowing more details of their recovery.

