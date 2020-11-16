Royalties & Minerals: Black Stone, Viper, Kimbell, Dorchester, Brigham

Key metrics such as oil/gas mix, leverage, and undrawn credit capacity are examined to assess key differentiators for each of the companies.

Viper, Black Stone and Brigham are particularly well positioned to take advantage of the current environment for opportunistic acquisitions or share buybacks.

The five oil and gas royalty and mineral companies examined in this article have distribution/dividend yields ranging from 4.4% to 10.9% and several look cheap relative to recent asset transactions.

Introduction

Oil and gas minerals, royalties, over-ride royalties and other similar interests are an excellent asset class that can provide an attractive yield, an inflation hedge and a lower risk profile compared to traditional exploration and production companies.

Oil and gas related shares in general have faced a number of headwinds, including: the economic fallout from Covid-19; concerns about the long term demand for oil and natural gas resulting from increased emphasis on renewables; and concerns about changes in U.S. government that may negatively impact the industry.

As 18th century banker Baron Rothschild is credited with saying:

The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets.

I believe this statement currently (and cautiously) applies to royalty and mineral companies for yield oriented investors. We are at or near the bottom of the oil and gas price cycle; long-term changes in the energy mix favoring renewables are not going to have a material impact on the financial performance of these companies over the next decade, at least; and, it is unlikely any substantial change in regulation impacting the oil and gas industry will be pushed through U.S. Congress given split control in the Senate and House of Representatives.

This article takes a look at five of the major players in the industry: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM); Viper Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: VNOM); Kimbell Royalty Partners, L.P. (NYSE: KRP); Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP); and, Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL). While there are many similarities in the business model and type of assets owned by each of these companies there are also differences that should be appreciated by investors and, depending on an investors view with respect to certain matters (such as emphasis on a particular basin/region, oil/gas mix, leverage, etc.), may make some of these companies more attractive than others.

Source: Data per company filings.

Below the main body of this article I include a "Supplement: Portfolio Maps" which provide a visual overview of the asset base of each company discussed herein.

Relative Unit/Share Price Performance

The following one-year, indexed share price chart demonstrates the degree to which the companies that are the focus of this article tend to trade as a group. For the most part, the relative performance of the companies seems to make sense relative to the fundamentals that will be explored in this article. Dorchester with a strong legacy portfolio and very conservative financial management is down the least, about 40% over the last year. Kimbell, which going into this down-turn had more bank debt than the others is down almost 51% over the last year. There are however a couple of surprises as Viper and Brigham both seem over-sold relative to my assessment of the fundamental strengths of these companies.

Data by YCharts

Market Value and Key Metrics

Source: Basic financial data for each company per company filings. All calculations are per the Author.

The 3Q Annualized, Adjusted EBITDA excludes derivative losses (where applicable) and is adjusted to include GP interest in net income (where applicable) and non-cash G&A (if excluded) as part of G&A to achieve an "apples to apples" comparison.

For Daily BOE I convert gas at a 20:1 ratio and NGLs at a 4:1 ratio as it is more reflective of the historical price relationship between oil, gas and NGLs.

Following announcement of its share buyback program, Viper, along with Black Stone, as the two largest and most liquid shares, trade at slight premiums to the group. Brigham appears to be undervalued relative to its peers, I believe the discount is based on size. It is also the newest from a public market standpoint having completed its IPO less than a year before onset of the Covid-19 induced recession and oil price collapse. I believe this represents an opportunity for investors as I think that Brigham holds high quality assets and, as we shall see, Brigham has more room than the others to accelerate per share dividend growth through acquisitions as we move into the next price cycle.

Key Differentiators

Source: Data per company filings; all calculations per the Author.

Natural Gas: Based on composition of 3Q production (calculated on a daily BOE20 basis) both Blackstone and Kimbell have significantly more gas than Viper, Dorchester and Brigham. I am bullish on natural gas price fundamentals vs. oil prices and deem this to be a positive for both companies.

Capital Structure Management: Based on a simple debt / EBITDA comparison Viper appears to be fairly levered at 2.7x, not significantly different from Kimbell at 3x EBITDA. A closer examination of Viper's balance sheet will reveal an important difference in the structure of its debt. The majority, 80%, of Viper's debt is in the form of Senior Notes with a maturity of 2027. Public notes may include incurrence tests, but do not include covenants and the ability for note holders to accelerate the debt (other than failure to pay principal and interest). In my opinion Viper's management of its capital structure is the best among the group and is a key differentiator.

Bank Leverage: Kimbell is certainly the most levered of the group and all of their outstanding debt is bank debt. I do not consider Kimbell to be over-levered at 3x annualized 3Q EBITDA (Kimbell's banks indicated in May that it could borrow up to $300 million, though it only has $225 million of commitments). That said it does have considerably more leverage than all peers except Viper, and as previously mentioned the nature of Viper's debt is more favorable than bank debt in many ways (albeit with a higher interest rate). With only approximately $55 million available, Kimbell has less ability than the others to act aggressively in terms of acquisitions or unit repurchases.

Undrawn Credit / Enterprise Value: I include this measure as a means of assessing the potential ability of a company to take advantage of opportunistic acquisition[s] during this time that could be "high impact" in terms of driving up distributions in the future. Clearly on this measure Brigham, Viper and Black Stone have the most flexibility. The significance of strength in this measure is evidenced by the market response to Viper's recent share buyback proposal. Brigham's strength in this measure is one of the key reasons I believe Brigham is about 10-15% undervalued relative to the group.

Relationship with Parent Company: One factor which makes Viper highly unique is its relationship with Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG). Diamondback owns 100% of the general partner and 58% of the LP units of Viper. Diamondback's investment in the LP units is worth approximately $847 million or almost 16% of Diamondback's market capitalization of approximately $5.2 billion. I think this support from Diamondback is a key differentiator and supports a premium valuation for Viper vs. the other companies.

Valuation Relative to Asset Acquisitions in Recent Years

The following scatterplot compares data on 5 acquisitions and one divestiture of significant packages of minerals and royalties in 2019 and 2020 (the "blue dots") to the five companies examined in this article on the basis of enterprise value per daily BOE20.

Source: Acquisition data per company press releases. Calculations per Author.

Note: Most of the acquisition comparables provided a break-down of oil, gas and NGLs to calculate an accurate daily BOE20. Black Stone, the sole divestiture, did not provide this additional data and as a result I had to estimate a production mix (70% oil, 20% NGL and 10% natural gas). I believe this to be reasonable in the sense that if the contribution of natural gas is higher than I estimated it would result in a lower daily BOE20 and thus a higher valuation multiple (same valuation numerator, lower BOE20 denominator = higher valuation/BOE20) which would further support the conclusions that I draw from this analysis.

Assuming that the purchase prices these companies have paid for assets are reasonable (all 6 deals examined involved one of the companies covered in this article) implies that 5 of the companies in this article are undervalued relative to underlying assets to varying degrees. The recency (July) and size (US$150 million in net proceeds) of the Black Stone divestiture and its valuation relative to the EV/daily BOE20 of each company supports this conclusion. The exception, Viper, gaining a significant bump following announcement of a $100 million share buyback program, is the only company trading in line with the valuation implied by Black Stone's July divestiture.

Notably, Black Stone Minerals has $71 million remaining on a $75 million share buy back authorization approved by the Board in 2018. Share buybacks make sense based on this analysis. In addition to Viper and Black Stone, Brigham is the only company positioned to consider a share buyback. Dorchester is very conservatively managed from a financial standpoint and Kimbell appears to be fully levered (it seems unlikely their bankers would permit a share buyback at this time).

Based on the scatterplot analysis, unit/share repurchases are accretive to net asset value per share at current unit/share prices (NAV represented by the value per daily BOE20 of the Black Stone divestiture) and "buying their own assets" through a unit/share repurchase would seem to make sense relative to valuations they could achieve in the asset acquisition marketplace (this comment applies for large acquisitions, smaller deals may be available at much better economics so I would expect all of these companies to continue to "cherry pick" in the current environment).

The acquisition data used in the scatterplot follows:

Source: Data per company filings and press releases; calculation per Author.

Key Take-Aways

Black Stone Minerals is my favorite based on a combination of factors: gas weighting, portfolio size and balance sheet strength (both low leverage and significant availability to make impactful acquisitions).

Viper is interesting due to the unique relationship with Diamondback Energy, its announced share buyback program, excellent capital structure management (I believe debt, used well - notes vs. bank debt - can be a great enhancer of shareholder value), as well as, the flexibility to make impactful acquisitions.

Brigham is also very interesting because of the great track record of its Chairman, the potential it has to make acquisitions that could greatly impact share price and it appears to be somewhat undervalued relative to its peers (based on both of my EV metrics, as well as, dividend yield given its strong financial profile).

For very conservative investors, Dorchester is a proven manager of mineral and royalty interests with a low cost structure, simple corporate structure and conservative capital structure.

While Kimbell is the most levered of the group, if oil prices improve significantly in the near term, it could very well deliver the best unit price appreciation among the five companies in this article.

Risk Factors

Continuing investor disfavor of oil and gas related securities, higher cost and lower availability of capital to drillers will result in less activity, continuing uncertainty over timing of a recovery in the economy and oil prices and concerns about the demand impact of the shift to renewables.

Recommendation

For income oriented investors I think all of these shares are worth accumulating at current levels and more aggressively buying on any pullbacks in coming months. Kimbell will certainly be the most volatile and I think its distribution most at risk if oil prices do not improve substantially in 2021.

Despite positive news coming from members of OPEC and the rally in oil prices during the last week or so, I am not bullish enough on oil prices near term to recommend aggressively buying any of the units/shares for price appreciation. Therefore I am going to maintain a "Neutral" position on the group.

Supplement: Portfolio Maps

Black Stone Minerals

Listed in May 2015, Black Stone is a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership that owns approximately 7.4 million net royalty and mineral acres consisting of oil and natural gas mineral interests, nonparticipating royalty interests, and overriding royalty interests located in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone's portfolio encompasses all of the major onshore producing basins and Black Stone also owns non-operated working interests in certain oil and natural gas properties.

Source: Blackstone Minerals

Viper Energy Partners, L.P.

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership. Viper currently owns approximately 24,696 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy owns and controls Viper Energy Partners GP LLC, the general partner and an approximate 58% of Viper's total limited partner units outstanding.

Source: Viper Energy

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Founded in 2013, Kimbell Royalty Partners acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties located in 28 states in the United States. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Source: Kimbell Royalty Partners

Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Founded in 2001 and initiating operations in 2003, Dorchester Minerals is a publicly traded limited partnership that engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil mineral, royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests with ownership of approximately 450,000 net mineral and royalty acres in 27 states (592 counties) in the United States. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Source: Dorchester Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and listed in April 2019, Brigham Minerals owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests consisting of approximately 84,700 net royalty acres in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and Wyoming; and, the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Source: Brigham Minerals

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.