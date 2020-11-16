The market rallied when Pfizer announced positive results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, with early data showing it is more than 90% effective. This sparked a global stock rally, especially in hard-hit sectors like malls. Simon Property Group (SPG) jumped around 30%, reaching the mid $80s, only to give away most of its gains over the next few days. At the time of writing, the share price stands at ~$69, still down more than 50% on YTD basis.

Coincidentally, on the same day of the Pfizer-induced rally, Simon also reported Q3 2020 results after the market closed. The rent collection rate improved to 85% (versus 72% for Q2), as all of the Company's U.S. retail properties have now reopened, a very important milestone. Occupancy came in at 91.4% and the base minimum rent per square foot was $56.13, an increase of 2.9% YoY. The fear now is another major lockdown, which in turn would further pressure already vulnerable tenants and therefore rent collections, derailing some of the progress made since the March lockdown.

That said, Simon has the balance sheet strength to make it to the other side, and eventually thrive. Simon has been making innovative investments in various bankrupt apparel retailers, including Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand and Forever 21. It is important to note that these are not junk companies. They own world class brands that lost their way not because they were not selling, but because of debt. Most investments are made through SPARC Group LLC, a 50-50 joint venture with ABG (Authentic Brands Group). What's more, Simon also owns a ~5.5% stake in Authentic Brands. The acquisition spree of iconic brands may continue, especially if we have another wave of bankruptcies. I like this strategy as it solidifies Simon's centers and provides more exposure to e-commerce, whether through the individual brand websites (e.g. https://www.brooksbrothers.com/) or third party websites (e.g. https://www.nordstrom.com/). As David Simon noted in the Q3 2020 conference call:

we know the brands, we do a lot of research. ABG has been a very good partner. They know how to blow out the license aspect of it, which we’re a partner in. We get out of bad stores. We buy the inventory at a discount. We right-size the overhead and we’re just – and with better business judgment and lo and behold, you suddenly have a business that’s got positive – significant positive EBITDA and you haven’t paid much for it that and I think when you put it all together, we’ll have something that’ll have great positive EBITDA and we’ll end up making $1 billion plus out of it.

I agree with him. I really think that Simon can end making way more than one billion from these opportunistic investments. In fact, I would like Simon to keep these brands, instead of selling them, and enjoy strong EBITDA generation over time, thereby diversifying its revenue sources (as these investments also provide exposure to e-commerce, as noted above). It's not just Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand and Forever 21. It's also Aéropostale and Nautica, and many more brands though Simon's ~5.5% stake in Authentic Brands (Simon contributed their interest in the licensing venture of Aéropostale for additional interests in Authentic Brands). Authentic Brands is a big company that owns 50 brands with ~$15Bn in annual retail sales. Authentic's global portfolio spans the entertainment, luxe, fashion, street, and active lifestyle sectors with famous brands like Barneys, Herve Leger, Juicy Couture, Nine West, Prince, Sports Illustrated, Vince Camuto and Volcom. Source: Authentic Brands website

Despite its innovative investments in SPARC and Authentic Brands, Simon still trades in line with other mall REITs. Perhaps, over time, as the value of SPARC and Authentic Brands becomes clearer, this will change. For instance, let's take a basket of listed apparel retailers and compare them to Simon's performance on a YTD basis:

As you can see, Simon is at the bottom of the pack, significantly underperforming apparel companies. Is this justifiable? Maybe, for now. But, over time, I believe things will change in Simon's favor.

It is also worth noting that Simon owns strategic stakes in many other companies too, in a variety of sectors e.g. companies like Life Time Fitness, Soho House, Allied Sports, Parm and Pinstripes. Simon has an e-commerce partnership with Rue Gilt Groupe focusing on online value shopping. Also, through Simon Ventures, Simon invests in next generation commerce and retail technology (portfolio companies include Foursquare, Bird, Dirty Lemon and MeUndies).

In other words, Simon is not just a mall company. Add into the mix Simon's international and product diversification (Premium Outlets in Asia, Designer Outlets in Europe, strategic stake in McArthurGlen, a JV with Kaempfer Partners, notable exposure in Germany via HBS Global Properties, ~22% ownership stake in Klepierre (one of Europe's leading mall owners), etc. So, how much is Simon really worth once the dust settles and normality is restored? Simon is a conviction buy for me and by far my largest position in the retail real estate space.

That said, it is important to be mindful of the risks. First, fears of the so-called 'retail apocalypse' will not disappear overnight after the coronavirus is over. E-commerce will continue taking market share, and that is why only the best centers will make it. Simon will need to upgrade, diversify and densify (with residential apartments) many of its centers. This will take time and money.

Second, we are all upbeat that a vaccine will be with us soon, certainly within the first half of 2021, perhaps as soon as April. However, if there are unexpected delays, some retailers might not be able to make it to the other side, as they are already in a very vulnerable state. If they go under, Simon might be inclined (or tempted) to absorb more of them. This will require additional capital and, of course, there is some risk involved.

Third, the Taubman (TCO) acquisition merger has now been modified to $43.00 per share in cash, equating to savings close to $800 million. Something similar happened with Tiffany (TIF) and LMVH, agreeing to a lower price ($131.50 a share versus $135 originally), equating to savings of roughly $430 million for LVMH. Taubman owns the best centers, with exposure in Asia as well, but at the moment many are facing challenges, especially the ones dependent on tourism. Many will argue that this is not the time for putting pressure on the balance sheet.

Being appreciative of the risks, Simon is different than the typical retail REIT, for many reasons including it's diversified product base (outlets, The Mills, malls, lifestyle centers, etc), international diversification (Europe, Asia, etc), innovative approach (SPARC, Simon Ventures, etc) with some elements of vertical integration, and fortress balance sheet. This sets Simon apart. I have been adding to my position throughout the coronavirus crisis, but will refrain from investing more at prices above $70, as my average is now the in the mid $60s, through consistent averaging down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.