This is what is happening to Beyond Meat - sure, they're pioneers and they're ending up with arrows in their backs.

However, profits come from having, in Buffett's phrase, a moat to protect them from competition. Without that you get crushed.

To be at the forefront of a major consumer change is wondrous and can be most profitable.

Meat substitutes

It's entirely clear that we've got something of a major change in consumer tastes going on. There's the move to vegetarian- and vegan-ism on a general basis. There's all that climate change stuff convincing people to reduce meat consumption. There's a general thought that too much meat might not be healthy for us. So, we're seeing a shift on meat consumption. Great.

Some of this is moving over to things that look and taste rather like meat but actually aren't. That's also great. Someone, somewhere, is going to be able to make a buck or two out of this shift.

Buffett's moat

Who it's going to be that makes that buck depends. Yes, it can be whoever is first to market, as long as they're able to consolidate that position.

But as Warren Buffett always points out, what's really needed is a moat. Some barrier that prevents the next guy entering the market and eating your profits. We can have more formal names for this, market power perhaps, and there are a number of different ways of gaining such protection. A brand name is one such. Patents on what is being produced another. Possibly trade knowledge of how to actually make the whatever it is. Control of a vital ingredient - as with miners controlling a specific deposit say.

But there has to be something. The greater the consumer shift, the more attractive the new or newly discovered market, then bigger the necessary barrier to preserve the profits of the pioneers. Without that moat, competition will destroy any margin.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

(Beyond Meat share price from Seeking Alpha)

This is what is affecting the chances of Beyond Meat. As I said (elsewhere) a year ago, the company doesn't have that moat. Yes, it's entirely true that the shift to meatless meat is going on. There's a large and growing market to address. But there just isn't anything to protect Beyond Meat's share of it. Thus, nothing to protect their revenues, margins or profits.

Given this, the rising competition from other potential producers would lead us to expect a decline in those profits as competition erodes margins.

I'm not the only person saying this either. A rather more detailed, and more recent, statement of the same base idea is here at Seeking Alpha from David Trainer.

"Attracted by Beyond Meat's impressive growth rates and soaring market value, multiple competitors are entering the alternative meat industry. Tyson Foods (TSN), the largest meat producer in the U.S., sold its stake in Beyond Meat in April 2019 and just a few months later announced the launch of its plant-based protein brand, Raised & Rooted. Some of the largest consumer food brands have followed suit."

Entirely and quite so. We can even reach back to Adam Smith to explain this. To put Smith's point into modern wording, capitalists are always on the look out for opportunities for excess profit. Once someone spots such then the other capitalists pile into that same market. Sometimes this will support many making those extra profits, sometimes only a few. But eventually the weight of new competition erodes the profitability and profit margins return to the average across the economy on the capital employed.

Buffett's point about moats is that protection against the last part of this process from happening. If there isn't a moat, then at some point that margin erosion is going to happen. My point a year ago was that this was going to happen. Trainer's point 6 weeks back is that it was about to happen. Beyond Meat's latest accounts say this is happening.

The latest accounts.

Here's the link to the latest accounts, Q3 this year. As the Financial Times points out:

(Beyond Meat gross margins from Beyond Meat)

Gross margins are falling, substantially; that's 9 percent off. That's not something we want to see in a company that is supposedly still in the growth phase of conquering a new market.

There's also, as they note, a 62% rise in inventory while only a 3% rise in sales. OK, sure, we can imagine - imagine - that as catering establishments have been limited in their times and offerings, supplies to that sector might have difficulties. But it's also worth remembering the basics of macroeconomic numbers. The build up of inventory is that first warning sign of a coming recession. People are still producing, the consumers are curbing their buying, it's the inventories building up which is the first sign of that coming recession. This applies to specific products as it does to the economy as a whole.

More colloquially, we can think of pushing on a string. If the demand is not there but the production is still continuing, then this is what we gain, rising inventories. Plus, usually enough, some price promotions and price cuts to get the goods shifted and that's where the falling margins come in.

As The Street notes:

"Year over year sales growth has gone over the past four quarters from 213% to 141% to 69% to this 2.7%."

Or, as we could put it, a growth stock that seems to have run out of growth. Which, for something trading on 20 times revenues (no, not earnings, revenues), probably isn't a good support for the stock price.

For more technical detail on the slightly older numbers, I do recommend Trainer.

My view

My point here is not the precise details of the numbers. It's that rather grander one about profits, growth and moats. Without some form of protection against competition eroding those margins, Beyond Meat simply isn't going to be able to, well, protect those margins.

Yes, yes, there's the deal with Pizza Hut, there's talk of something with McDonald's. Neither of which are greatly known for supporting margins at their suppliers, to put it at its most gentle.

The more plant-based meat substitutes become a part of the normal marketplace, the more commodity-like the margins will become through competitive entry into that market. There simply isn't anything that Beyond Meat has that protects it from that. There's no thicket of useful patents, copyright is of no use, the raw materials are largely peas and soya, the recipes are interesting but not exactly unknowable. And the brand name, while there, isn't all that old nor embedded in the public consciousness.

It's entirely possible for the business to keep growing and to become a long standing supplier into the market. It's not going to be able to maintain excess margins as it does so. And the thing we're interested in here, the stock price, assumes the continued maintenance of those margins.

The investor view

Beyond Meat has, in my view, had its time in the sun. I expect the stock price to decline to a more reasonable multiple of likely profits given the end of the excess margins it has been enjoying.

There's nothing wrong with the company at all. It's just that competition is arriving to eat its lunch.

If you've done well since the IPO, then time to take profits. Shorting would be dangerous given the enthusiasm possible in the short term. This is not a stock to be going long on at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.