Thesis

Open Lending (LPRO) is an under-the-radar growth story, the company offers a Fintech solution that allows auto lenders to offer loans to traditionally underserved borrowers with non-prime credit ratings while taking less risk and providing an immediate approval given its tie-ups with insurers - something no other vendor can offer. The company is capitalizing on a lack of competition in addition to a sub-segment of auto loans being mis-priced with near-prime borrowers being offered similar terms as lower-rated, sub-prime borrowers.

Company Overview

Open Lending became a public company through a SPAC merger in June 2020. In January 2020, Nebula Acquisition Corporation announced an agreement to acquire Open Lending and the deal was renegotiated in May due to the Pandemic, with the transaction finally closing on 10 June. The company's name finally changed to Open Lending. Open Lending offers lending enablement and analytics solutions to regional banks, credit unions and OEM automotive companies in the U.S. to facilitate lending to near-prime borrowers. It provides risk-based pricing, risk modelling, loan analytics and default insurance to help lenders generate profitable auto loan portfolios. The company has facilitated over $7bn in automotive loans and serves over 298 automotive lenders. Open Lending presently works with 2 insurers, AmTrust and CNA (CNA).

Open Lending was founded in 2000 to develop a consumer loan origination platform that would allow credit unions to quickly approve loans submitted online. John Flynn, (co-founder and CEO) spent 20 years working in the credit union industry, for 12 years he was the CEO of Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union. In 2001, the founders saw an opportunity to create a software solution to allow credit unions to make auto loans to non-prime borrowers through using sophisticated risk-based pricing models combined with loan default insurance coverage from an insurance partner. Their unique insight was that a sub-segment of automotive loans were being mis-priced, with near-prime borrowers (defined as a credit bureau score between 560 and 699) generally being offered similar terms as lower-rated, sub-prime borrowers - hence the difference in pricing could be effectively arbitraged away through better assessment of customer-specific risk.

Product

Open Lending's solution allows automotive lenders to make more auto loans to borrowers with near-prime and non-prime credit ratings while accepting less risk. Traditional lenders including banks and credit unions focused on prime borrowers whilst independent finance companies focused on sub-prime borrowers leaving fewer lenders to capitalize on near-prime and non-prime segments. Therefore these borrowers often turn to sub-prime lenders despite having credit scores above sub-prime, these borrowers often receive offers with similar terms as lower-rated, sub-prime borrowers with higher interest rates and more restrictive terms than their credit profile merits. Open Lending developed Lenders Protection Plan, a comprehensive software solution including includes analytics, risk-based pricing, and loan default insurance provided by an insurance partner. Lenders Protection Plan facilitates risk-based pricing of interest rates for each loan and lender and electronically submits them to lenders within ~5 seconds of the loan application being made. The pricing of interest rates is customized to the lender and reflects multiple important pricing variables including loan servicing costs, cost of capital, loan acquisition costs, recovery rates, and targeted return on assets. Open Lending uses risk models to project monthly loan performance results such as expected losses and prepayments for lenders. The loan workflow is shown below:

Source: Investor Presentation

Open Lending's proprietary risk-based pricing model uses in-house and third-party data to measure risk and estimate potential losses associated with each loan. The Lenders Protection Score is a proprietary score based on this data. The software uses Open lending's 15+ years of proprietary and detailed data on $7bn+ near-prime loans resulting in over 2 million unique risk profiles. In addition to the FICO score, LPRO uses alternative data specific to the borrower in addition to LTV, vehicle make, model and mileage resulting in the system being able to accurately predict 99.1% of defaults.

Competitive Strengths and Growth

LPRO is not a lender, nor does it provide insurance - both activities are capital intensive. Instead it provides a software solution to enable effective lending. The company has over 20 years of proprietary data at its disposal which it has used to develop over 2 million risk profiles it uses to produce real-time underwriting borrower credit risk and auto loan default insurance coverage from insurers.

It has facilitated over $7.0bn in auto loans over the last 10 years and has grown its customer base to over 300 auto lenders. LPRO's activity in 2019 represents less than 1% of the new auto loans originated that year, with ~$2.2bn it facilitated vs the $612bn in loads originated, there is ample room for further penetration given LPRO's forte is on near-prime and non-prime, this segment is around $250bn annually. Today's economic and financial challenges are likely to grow the near-prime addressable market which should help demand for the credit risk mitigation solutions offered by LPRO.

Source: Investor Presentation

Auto loans certified by LPRO grew at a 39% CAGR over 2016 to 2019. Part of this was due to growth from existing customers as well them adding new lenders. LPRO continues to sign and onboard new lenders, in Q1 2020 it signed 20 new lenders and has a large pipeline of credit unions, OEMs and banks. Large OEMs like Toyota, Honda, GM, Ford, and Nissan represent $1bn in TAM, and there are over 15 such lenders each representing a $20-$100m opportunity. Existing lender organic growth and ample pipeline should bode well for revenue to accelerate as economies recover from the Pandemic. The company has guided for over 100% in certified loan and revenue growth in 2021, driven by existing lenders as well as the new lender and OEM go-lives.

LPRO's B2B2C business model connects the lenders and insurance companies providing benefits to the entire value chain. Lenders benefit from the ability to make more near-prime and non-prime loans at competitive pricing while minimizing the risk they assume and producing higher return on assets. Lenders also transfer the vast majority of default risk to insurers, who are happy to underwrite and pool the risk given higher quality of underwriting thanks to the software. Insurers benefit thanks to improved underwriting profitability and risk diversification. The software also lowers customer acquisition costs for insurers which improve combined ratios. Source: Investor Presentation

Open Lending is a unique software provider in the non-prime auto loan origination segment with no direct competition. While other technology vendors offer loan decision and pricing tools, no other vendor bundles insurance and offers to back each loan with default insurance coverage resulting in a decision in 5 seconds. The 20 years of proprietary data the company possesses combined with high accuracy default prediction and its existing insurance partners, all act as barriers to entry.

Valuation

We can compare Open Lending to a group of insurance brokers including Aon (AON), Marsh & McLennan (MMC) and other suitable comps, resulting in a median EBITDA/FY1 of 6.7x or an average 5.9x. Using this comparative group, Open Lending trades at a -22% to -30% discount.

Source: Bloomberg, company accounts, author's calculations

Whilst a multiples-based approach is useful at understanding valuation in the context of a suitable peer group, we must acknowledge that this is a fast-growing name with very high profitability, note the 93% expected FY1 growth and 65% Operating Margin. We believe Open Lending could reasonably trade at a much higher multiple near 8x FY1 EBITDA as it delivers on these expectations and the story becomes more widely understood.

Conclusion

We believe Open Lending offers a compelling growth story with asymmetric risk. Given the business has over 2 million credit profiles and over 15 years of data to better-predict auto credit risk, the company has demonstrated it does much better than a simple FICO score and has a lot to offer lenders. The 300+ existing customers is has validate the technology. We are bullish on the prospects of the company to continue to carve out its niche and expand.

