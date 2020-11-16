At just under 17x EBITDA, the upside for TJX could be priced in. I rate the stock a hold.

TJX companies (TJX) reports earnings November 18th. Analysts expect revenue of $9.39 billion and EPS of $0.4 The revenue estimate implies an 11% decline Y/Y. Analysts should focus on the following key items.

The Revenue Decline Could Subside

Earnings for retailers have been dismal since the pandemic emerged in February. Shelter-in-place policies caused millions of Americans to be stuck at home. Most retail sales occurred online, which hurt sales of traditional retailers like TJX. In March, TJX temporarily closed its stores. In May, the company began reopening stores and by early August, more than 4,500 stores and each of its e-commerce shopping websites had been reopened. Last quarter revenue of $6.7 billion fell over 30% Y/Y.

Revenue declined for each of the company's major product segments. Marmaxx and Homegoods represented a combined 78% of total revenue. As they go, so goes TJX. Sales from brands like Marshall's, Sierra and T.J. Maxx were included in the Marmaxx division. Revenue for the division was about $4.0 billion, down 35% Y/Y. Temporary store closures weighed. Home fashions was a top performer during the quarter.

Store closures caused revenue for HomeGoods to fall by double digits as well. Comparable sales for open-only stores were up 20%, which was encouraging. HomeGoods could become a catalyst if more of its stores can remain open. Open-only comparable sales for the entire company was only down 3%. Chatter suggests that some of TJX's sales may have been driven by pent-up demand:

"Overall, open only comp store sales were down 3%. We saw very strong initial sales trends across all of our retail banners and countries, and great customer response to our compelling values. While hard to quantify, we believe some portion of this initial strength was due to pent up consumer demand as our average transaction size or basket was significantly higher than usual as shoppers purchase more items per visit. I want to point out that we saw this consumer demand and achieved the sales with little marketing investment in the second quarter. We have been a trusted value leader for more than 40 years."

If pent-up drove last quarter's results then results for this quarter may not be as robust as expected. However, an 11% revenue decline would be a marked improvement over last quarter's results. A potential vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) to treat the pandemic could help the economy reopen sooner than expected. That sounds promising for off-price retailers like TJX that tend to do better among cost-conscious shoppers.

Margins Declined

The loss of scale hurt margins last quarter. The company delivered a gross margin of 22.4%, down about 580 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $1.5 billion, down 46% Y/Y. SG&A expense was $1.5 billion, down 12% Y/Y. Management cut its SG&A expense on a per store basis, yet was not able to overcome the deleveraging caused by the sales decline. As long as revenue falls more than SG&A costs, TJX's operating income will likely continue to fall.

EBITDA of $185 million was down over 80% Y/Y. It was still better than the May quarter when the company experienced a sizeable EBITDA loss. Positive EBITDA was a big win for the company, in my opinion. EBITDA margin was 2.8% versus 12.7% in the year-earlier period. Margins will likely remain depressed until the economy fully reopens.

Strong Liquidity

Retailers must maintain liquidity to help stave off a dismal economy. Those retailers who lack liquidity may not survive. TJX has cash and equivalents of $6.6 billion, which should be able to sustain the company for several quarters. The company has working capital of $3.9 billion, up from $1.7 billion in the year-earlier period. Working capital included $3.7 billion of inventory, down from $5.1 billion in the year-earlier period. The company's proven ability to pare working capital in a shrinking sales environment was positive. We will find out this quarter whether TJX can keep it up.

Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first 26 weeks of the year was -$113 million versus $321 million in the year-earlier period. Cash burn was to be expected given the pandemic and the company's nascent digital operations. The pare down of inventory helped keep cash burn from worsening. TJX turned to the credit markets to help shore up liquidity. Long-term debt was $6.2 billion, up from $2.2 billion in November 2019. Debt-to-last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA was 1.5x, which appeared manageable. The longer the economy remains on lockdown due to the pandemic, the higher the likelihood TJX's debt could become a cause for concern.

Conclusion

TJX is practically flat Y/Y. The stock trades at just under 17x LTM EBITDA. The company could be a big winner after the economy reopens, yet the upside appears priced in. I rate TJX a hold into earnings.

