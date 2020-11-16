Investors should consider selling existing positions or even outright shorting the shares as the momentum crowd will soon move to assumed greener pastures, particularly given the rather weak catalyst behind Friday's after hours rally.

Under the new terms, Voxeljet is required to raise a minimum amount of new equity by a certain date.

Breach of credit covenants triggered an audit committee investigation and required amendments to the company's credit facility with the European Investment Bank.

Company has been a serious case of over-promise and under-deliver in recent years with management frequently missing out on its own projections.

Shares rally more than 30% on heavy volume during Friday's late session after the company recycled information already provided earlier in the day in a new after hours press release.

On Friday, small Germany-headquartered provider of large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services voxeljet AG (VJET) or "Voxeljet" reported another set of disappointing quarterly results and revised expectations for FY2020.

The company has been a serious case of over-promise and under-deliver in recent years and apparently management still hasn't learned from past missteps.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 causing H1/2020 revenues to decrease 26.5% year-over-year to just €7.8 million, management actually reaffirmed its original full-year revenue guidance of €26-30 million provided in the Q4/2019 earnings release. This would have represented approximately 15% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

But in Friday's Q3/2019 earnings release, management revised full year projections down to €20.7-22.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of roughly 12% at the midpoint of the range:

Our revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of kEUR 8,000 to kEUR 10,000. We lowered full year revenue guidance to between kEUR 20,700 and kEUR 22,700 from kEUR 26,000 to kEUR 30,000, mainly due to reimpositions of travel restrictions and closings in countries where our clients are located which caused further delays in scheduled 3D printer installations.

Investors barely took notice of the results as only 26k shares changed hands during Friday's regular session, well below the daily average of 36k. The stock actually finished the session on a positive note, up more than 8%.

But early in the after hours session the company issued a new press release touting a "follow-up order for its new high-speed 3D printer VJET X for a premium German car maker" causing shares to rally more than 30% on heavy volume:

voxeljet AG, a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it received the follow-up order for three additional units of its new high-speed 3D printer VJET X over the last two months. VJET X 3D printers are made for industrial production: they are 10x faster than previous models and integrated into fully automated postprocessing solutions. The follow-up order comes as part of a frame contract concluded in 2018 between voxeljet, its partners and a leading German car maker.

To be perfectly honest, I was perplexed by the massive after hours rally as the company's earlier earnings press release already included the information:

(...) we received the follow-up orders for three additional VJET X units. The order comes as part of a frame contract concluded in 2018 between us and our partners and a premium German car maker. Second, just recently, we received the pre-acceptance from the car maker and our partners for the first two units, which were installed in 2019. We expect to recognize revenue for the first batch of five VJET X units mid-2021.

Moreover, these are not really new orders received after the close of Q3 as one unit was already added to backlog in August and two more units in September. The company's stated backlog of €9.4 million at the end of the third quarter already included these additional units.

In addition, management discussed the VJET X orders in great detail on the conference call in Friday's pre-market session with the stock showing no reaction:

Apparently, momentum traders started chasing the shares in after hours after news headlines highlighted the orders.

While the company's VJET X technology certainly has long-term potential, near-term impact on Voxeljet's business will be small as evidenced by this slide from the earnings presentation:

Using the numbers provided in the slide above, at just 5 VJET X printers, the annual revenue contribution calculates to approximately $2.5 million. While not immaterial, it's still far from being a game changer for the company. Keep in mind that there will be an approximately $4.5 million sales contribution once Voxeljet ultimately recognizes revenue on these printers.

Overall, the company has been struggling to achieve its stated growth targets with annual revenues remaining in the low- to mid €20 million range for the past five years.

The ongoing underperformance actually caused Voxeljet to breach a number of credit covenants governing the company's credit facility with the European Investment Bank ("EIB"). The company's failure to disclose the breach to auditors actually triggered an audit committee investigation which revealed a long list of material weaknesses outlined in the most recent 20-F (page 45 and page 89-92).

After successful negotiations with the EIB, Voxeljet received a waiver in exchange for providing its German headquarters as collateral as revealed on page 59 in the company's annual report:

We have breached our Total Net Financial Debt to EBITDA ratio financial covenant and were in non-compliance with the letters of credit limit under the Finance Contract with the European Investment Bank ("EIB"), during the fiscal year and remain in default as at December 31, 2019. Consequently, the EIB could have called the loan due, however after discussions which started in July 2019, in March 2020, we received a waiver for the covenant breaches in 2019 and also a period of grace, ending 31 March 2021, within which we can rectify the breach and during which the EIB cannot demand immediate repayment. In return, we registered a first rank land charge amounting to € 10.0 million on our land and facility located in Friedberg (Germany) Paul-Lenz-Straße, 1a as collateral in favor of the EIB in March 2020.

The company actually managed to draw down an additional tranche of €5 million under the up to €25 million EIB facility and renegotiate certain covenant terms in early June:

At the end of 2017, the European Investment Bank ("EIB") and voxeljet signed a venture-debt deal of up-to €25 million. The loan is part of a joint initiative launched by the European Investment Bank Group in cooperation with the European Commission. The EIB is the Bank of the European Union, and is owned by the 27 Member States. The financing is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments ("EFSI"), the financial pillar of the EU's Investment Plan for Europe. The first tranche of €10 million was disbursed at the end of 2017. Now, EIB and voxeljet have agreed to adjust the milestones and conditions for a disbursement of the second tranche total of €8 million as well as to amend the financial covenants to replace the Total Net Financial Debt to EBITDA ratio with a Minimum cash/cash equivalents requirement. €5 million under the second tranche are now expected to be disbursed in June 2020. The amount is to be repaid after five years as a bullet repayment.

Voxeljet has neither provided the minimum liquidity amount nor the debt to equity ratio required by the covenant terms due to the disclosure allegedly being "competitively harmful" to the company.

Moreover, the amendment actually contains a deadline for Voxeljet to raise a specified amount of new capital. Neither the date nor the amount required have been disclosed by the company:

29. Additional Equity (a) The Borrower undertakes to do its best efforts to complete, as of [***], a capital increase of EUR [***]. The Borrower also undertakes to regularly (at least on a quarterly basis) inform the Bank about the progress of the capital increase and the ongoing discussions with investors. (b) The Borrower shall carefully manage its cash burning rate by: (i) applying for Government assistance programmes provided in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic (if available); (ii) limiting and/or deferring cash expenses as much as possible and (iii) continuing to seek additional working capital financing or factoring solutions and enter into additional working capital financing or factoring solutions with the prior consent of the Bank."

Including Friday's after hours rally, the stock has quadrupled from its March lows so this might actually be an opportune time for management to raise the additional equity required by the above discussed amendment, particularly given the company's ongoing negative free cash flow.

Bottom Line

In Friday's after hours session, Voxeljet's shares rallied on 10x average daily trading volume on the heels of a press release touting follow-up orders from a premium German car maker for three additional VJET X high-speed 3D printers - information that was not only already provided in the company's dismal Q3 earnings release on Friday morning but also extensively discussed by management on the conference call during the pre-market session with the stock showing zero reaction at that time.

The company also lowered its full year revenue and margin projections substantially due to COVID-19 related delays in printer installations.

As the recent covenant amendment requires Voxeljet to raise additional capital, expect management to use every possible opportunity to sell new shares.

Given the issues discussed above, I consider Friday's after hours rally to be ill-fated and would advise investors to sell existing positions or outright short the shares on Monday.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk by placing a stop buy order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VJET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.