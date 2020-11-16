Summary

The back-and-forth between tech/WFH names and reopening/cyclical counters has been playing out globally, creating large price swings.

Speculations that the toughened regulatory stance on internet platforms was directed at Jack Ma spooked Alibaba's shareholders, worried of escalating retaliatory actions on the internet titan.

I postulated that the sharp share price correction has turned Alibaba into a beneficiary of both the growth/WFH trade and the rotation into value plays.

Tencent appears to be well-positioned to navigate the regulatory crackdown given its less aggressive exploitation of its ubiquitous messaging app and prior experience in adapting to new games approval regime.