Tencent appears to be well-positioned to navigate the regulatory crackdown given its less aggressive exploitation of its ubiquitous messaging app and prior experience in adapting to new games approval regime.

I postulated that the sharp share price correction has turned Alibaba into a beneficiary of both the growth/WFH trade and the rotation into value plays.

Speculations that the toughened regulatory stance on internet platforms was directed at Jack Ma spooked Alibaba's shareholders, worried of escalating retaliatory actions on the internet titan.

By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

It was an action-packed week on both sides of the Pacific. The developments led to sharply contrasting share price directions of various stocks, whether they are American or Chinese.

On Monday, strong China trade data released over the weekend fired off bullish sentiment. Chinese export growth accelerated at the quickest pace in 19 months in October, rising 11.4 percent from a year earlier and faster than the 9.9 percent increase in September. It was even more remarkable when you consider that analysts had expected a slowdown, with the consensus forecast for a 9.3 percent increase.

Experts are struggling to agree on the export outlook. The current wave of coronavirus cases has sent several countries back into lockdown, pressuring economic activities, and consequently, import demand from China. On the other hand, Chinese factories could benefit from orders shifted from affected global ones and higher consumption of COVID-19 related goods such as face masks and personal protective equipment [PPE].

Chinese import rose just 4.7 percent year-on-year in October, slower than September's 13.2 percent growth, and below a consensus poll for a 9.5 percent increase. Part of the drag was attributed to the deliberate delay in deliveries of airplanes, using the pandemic as an excuse. Economists also took comfort with October still marking a second straight month of growth and the export data overshadowing the lackluster import growth.

After Asian markets closed, it was Pfizer's (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) turn to excite investors. The two partners were the first drugmakers to report successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The news sparked a dramatic rotation from stocks benefiting from the work-from-home (WFH) phenomenon to beaten-down ones like those in the travel and entertainment sectors.

Before the Chinese markets were able to ride on the vaccine bull train the next day, media reports that the regulators would scrutinize monopolistic practices at internet companies sent investors across the board scurrying for shelter. Market players apparently turned cautious due to the uncertainty over what the authorities would change and the degree of any new revisions.

Alibaba Group (BABA) was particularly hard hit as the company was already reeling from the suspension of the initial public offering [IPO] of Ant Group, its fintech unit. Speculations that the toughened regulatory stance was directed at Jack Ma spooked Alibaba's shareholders, worried of escalating retaliatory actions on the internet titan.

As a shareholder of Alibaba, I had long been concerned about the company being too big and powerful. With the luxury of having a wealth of information from the IPO prospectus of Ant Group, I penned my thoughts in a September article titled Ant Group's Regulatory Risks Are Concerning For Alibaba.

Based on the replies I received from readers, the idea that the Chinese government would hamper one of their leading companies was rather inconceivable. I generally agree with the line of thinking. Furthermore, I was hopeful that with the U.S. officials finding faults with the Chinese internet giants, China would give them more leeway so that they can be strong enough to stand against any unfair U.S. actions.

I have also long taken comfort in Alibaba being politically savvy, as it makes business sense to do so. Chinese President Xi Jinping is on track to eliminate poverty this year, a key campaign of his administration. Alibaba surely takes pride in creating 6.8 million jobs in the 12 months ending June 2019 throughout the e-commerce value chain, via its Taobao villages program. It was reported that the 63 Taobao villages involved were located in the country's most impoverished areas and they generated about 2 billion yuan in e-commerce sales.

Alas, the adage that hope cannot be part of investing has been proven true again. The sudden turn of events was made more unfortunate as investors ignored the stellar sales data from the recently concluded Singles' Day shopping extravaganza where Chinese shoppers spent over $100 billion. It was the third and remaining major share price catalyst for Alibaba that I had suggested last month.

Each of the three drivers was supposed to propel the stock higher on their own but all three failed to do so. To make matters worse, Alibaba was heavily sold off, leading shareholders to wonder what's next?

Nevertheless, it's important to note that Alibaba is not alone in this "calamity". Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(MEIT) was also down badly, losing 5.2 percent. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) staged some recovery following consensus-beating third-quarter results but still declined 4.1 percent for the week.

I will elaborate on Tencent's earnings in the subsequent sections and discuss why there could be a silver lining to the anti-monopoly proposals. Note that the sell-down in the Chinese internet giants could also be to a certain degree due to the shift away from tech/WFH names into stocks that would benefit from reopening/cyclical counters that have been playing out globally.

With that in mind, it's perhaps not surprising to see the U.S. tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) underperforming the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). On the other hand, it's a little mixed on the China side. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) fell 2.8 percent, more than the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) and iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI).

Data by YCharts

The "ATM" trio of Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan-Dianping represented 40.5 percent of the MCHI ETF as of October 30, 2020. Alibaba alone was 20.3 percent by weight. The trio weightage shrunk to 36.3 percent by November 12, a clear indication of the rotation trade in progress.

Source: iShares

In contrast, the CQQQ ETF managed to dodge the full brunt of the regulatory attacks by not having Alibaba in its portfolio. Instead, it features Baidu (BIDU) much more strongly than any of the Chinese ETFs discussed here. The leading Chinese search engine operator is 8.1 percent of the CQQQ ETF as of November 12, 2020, and has seen its share price up 0.75 percent for the week while Alibaba was sharply lower, losing 13.0 percent.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did well relative to the broader Chinese ETFs, closing down 0.45 percent for the week. This was despite the big hit from the sharp drop in Alibaba, its largest holding before the plunge allowed Tencent to take the throne.

Alibaba: a beneficiary of both the growth/WFH trade and the rotation into value plays?

Ironically, it seems market players have taken for granted that Alibaba, the creator of the biggest online shopping festival in the world, would achieve record-breaking sales. The ho-hum reaction of the share price to the statistics coming out of the event reflected the market refusal to give Alibaba the credit regardless of how magnificent those numbers might be.

Critics even cried foul that Alibaba reported a near doubling in the gross merchandise value [GMV] when including the 10 days of pre-sales ahead of November 11, the actual "Singles' Day". The total tally amounting to 498.2 billion yuan ($74.1 billion) easily surpassed 2019's $38 billion official tally though the latter only counted the single day takings on November 11.

Source: Alibaba Group

However, observers should also note two mitigating justifications:

This year's event is held with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage globally. While the outbreak has been largely contained in China, the consumers as a whole have yet to restore their spending power amid job losses and curtailed economic activities. Pre-sales, and 10 days at that, would pull forward the demand for the climax day (November 11).

Hence, it wouldn't be exactly fair either for critics to be baying for blood and demanding "like-for-like" sales numbers for November 11 itself. In any case, Alibaba subsequently announced the 2020 figure was an increase of 26 percent "compared to the same timeframe in 2019", i.e. for the 11-day period from November 1 to 11. There you have it, 26 percent, still a hefty expansion, especially in a COVID-ravaged year.

Source: Alibaba Group

Interestingly, while the media (and I am guilty of it as well) have referred to the event as Singles' Day, I realized that Alibaba had marketed it as the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. As early as August, Alibaba introduced the festival as such in announcing the associated pitch event. Apparently, Alibaba has long prepped us in ditching the "Singles' Day" concept - rather, it's 11 days of sales ending on November 11!

(Now, if you come across any mainstream media of any nationality which correctly named the event as the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, let me know in the comments!)

Source: Alibaba Group

Perhaps we are overthinking too much. Does it really matter whichever way Alibaba wishes to frame its GMV calculation? 22 Wall Street analysts have already figured it out for us how much revenue Alibaba could achieve in the quarter ending December 2020 which comprises the November sales. The forecasts are in the range of $30.58 billion to $34.70 billion, with the consensus at $32.57 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 40.7 percent.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

However you may want to slice and dice it, a 40.7 percent growth for a company with a market cap above $700 billion is simply wonderful to me. That's followed by a 65.7 percent growth for the next quarter (FQ4 2021), albeit with the help of low comps when China was most severely hit by COVID-19.

With that top-line performance, analysts are projecting the EPS would rise by 38.0 percent for the fiscal period ending March 2021. That would bring the forward price-to-earnings ratio to 25.4 times. This ratio would fall to just 16.8 times in another two years. Tell me if I am wrong to say investors should hold Alibaba up as a beneficiary of both the growth/WFH trade and the rotation into value plays?

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Pinduoduo: the stock continues to defy gravity

At the other end of the spectrum and soaring high in the positive was Pinduoduo (PDD). The second-largest e-commerce player by users has been basking in the limelight with investors thanks to its performance during the November shopping extravaganza as well as its third-quarter earnings beats.

It was only in mid-June when my article titled Pinduoduo: A Reversal From Colossal Losses Could Be Forthcoming was published. Barely half a year later, Pinduoduo has already achieved positive earnings (Q3 EPS of $0.05), albeit on a non-GAAP basis.

I recognized the potential of Pinduoduo and assigned a "bullish" call on the stock in that article. Unfortunately for the author, who tends to be ultra-cautious about investing in non-profitable companies, has missed out big on the stock. Nonetheless, the article was more about dispelling the huge dose of skepticism over Pinduoduo that was prevailing then (and probably still is), explaining what analysts and shareholders were excited about the company.

Next year, analysts are expecting Pinduoduo to report a full fiscal year of positive EPS. This is despite company executives reiterating several times during the earnings conference calls that Pinduoduo "won't focus on profitability on a quarterly basis," as it invests in agriculture infrastructure, talent, technology and "the continuous investment on our sales and marketing to further engage with our increasing user base."

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Market players were apparently also delighted with the largest surprise (132.8 percent) on the EPS Pinduoduo has achieved in its history. This came as the GMV in the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2020, grew at the slowest rate since the company went public two years ago but that was still a staggering 73 percent increase.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Shareholders of Pinduoduo might have felt some schadenfreude at the antitrust proposals while the management relishes a moment of justice served. It was initially obvious that Pinduoduo would be a beneficiary of the heightened scrutiny by Chinese regulators being the relatively newer e-commerce player and it would gain from the end of Alibaba's merchant exclusivity practices. However, the proposed crackdown on predatory pricing could impair Pinduoduo's heavy use of subsidies, one of its central strategies, to drive user engagement.

Nonetheless, shareholders didn't seem to be bothered one bit, with the stock soaring on Thursday and Friday. Several analysts have already upgraded their price targets on Pinduoduo and more are expected to do so in the coming days and weeks. Even after factoring the prompt revisions, the consensus price target remains at a whopping 42 percent below the prevailing traded price.

Data by YCharts

Tencent: the internet giant that could see minimal impact on its businesses due to regulatory tightening

As I was writing this update, I noticed fellow SA contributor Early Retiree has already performed an "In-Depth Review" of Tencent's Q3 2020 results. SA news alerts have also done a great job of dissecting the official press release.

Hence, I wish to instead bring to the attention of readers the shrewd earnings call remarks made by Martin Lau, the President of Tencent, on the regulatory consultation paper proposing a crackdown on the digital platforms.

Firstly, Lau acknowledged the paper "emphasized the principles of fair competition and regulatory oversight" but allowed for "the promotion of innovation and industry development, ensuring a balance of interest is achieved for all stakeholders."

Secondly, Lau pointed out that such regulation is not new and it's also not unique to China. He also was diplomatic in suggesting that the government's "intention is to prevent misconduct and also ensure long-term healthy growth for the industries."

Thirdly, Lau took pains to emphasize that Tencent's business, strategy, and philosophy "fits very well with the spirit of the regulatory framework," where the company even has "multiple products competing with each other" sometimes.

Niceties aside, Tencent does have plenty of tailwinds supporting it in this regulatory clampdown. Its music platform, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), did not suffer any penalties after antitrust regulators probed TME's position in the online music market last year.

Tencent's gaming division has also adapted to the revisions in regulatory standards, allowing it to overcome the suspensions and slow game approvals last year. However, its recent orchestration of a merger between Huya (HUYA) and Douyu (DOYU), the two leading platforms in game live-streaming, could be reevaluated by the regulators.

Fortunately for Tencent, it has also not exploited in a significant manner the vast user database of its social media platforms, such as the ubiquitous WeChat and QQ, for financial services like Alipay has done. The sector is the subject of intensifying scrutiny.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In rounding up this week's update, I would like to share that as a regular contributor on Chinese stocks on Seeking Alpha, I found myself very much in sympathy with what Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said recently:

"[P]eople have accused me of being biased, naive, and in some cases unpatriotic. I think I’m just being objective."

What is your take? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community in the comments field. If you like this article, click on the orange "Follow" button and make sure the "Get email alerts" is checked so that you will be informed of my next article the moment it's published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.