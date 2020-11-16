Beating The S&P With Quality Dividend Stocks - October Update

Market Review for October

Large US Indices were down in October, extending the market pullback to two consecutive months. The month began with a rally from October 6th to the 12th, the S&P climbed about 5%, however during the second half of the month it was downhill. Investors could find solace in small and mid-cap stocks that outperformed their large-cap counterparts, collectively. The NASDAQ composite finished the month down 2.3%, the S&P 500 finished down 2.7% and the DOW trimmed 4.5%. Interestingly, the DOW is the only major large-cap index that has yet to reach a new all-time high, following the March market meltdown. Looking at individual sectors, technology, the darling this year, shed 5.1% during the month. The best sector for the month was Utilities, gaining a cool 5.0%. The Technology sector remains the leader year-to-date, up 22.1%, ahead of Consumer Discretionary up 19.8%. Also, as of the end of October, according to Factset, 64% of S&P 500 companies have reported Q3 earnings and 86% have beaten estimates. To give you a little perspective the running average earnings beat is 73%, this means that we are on pace to significantly outperform the average earnings beat should the trend hold up.

Portfolio Composition Recap

Here's a quick review of the Quality Dividend Stock Portfolio strategy.

My new approach to beating the S&P with quality dividend stocks revolves around a simple process. I use a simple approach to identify quality stocks and invest in those stocks weekly, allocating equally amongst the entire field. The process was outlined in the September update found here. Below is a quick recap of the screening process for the portfolio and the update for October.

Quality stocks are identified by meeting the following 9 criteria that I found have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend paying stocks when analyzed collectively. The stock must have a market cap of at least 10 billion, a payout ratio of no greater than 70%, a 5 year dividend growth rate of at least 5%, a 5 year revenue growth rate of at least 5%, a 5 year eps growth rate of at least 5%, an S&P Earnings and Divided Rating of A- or better, a wide Morningstar Economic Moat, an Exemplary or Standard Morningstar Stewardship rating and a low or medium SER Volatility Rating. 25 stocks passed this filter for the initial portfolio created on September 1st, 2020.

October Performance

With the month of October behind us, we now have two months of returns to analyze the performance of the portfolio and see how it faired against the S&P total return. The S&P total return for October was -2.66%, this marks two consecutive negative return months since the portfolio was started. The Quality Dividend Portfolio was down 3.67% for the month of October, trailing the benchmark by 1.01%. The equal allocation return for the all the stocks in the portfolio underperformed the S&P total return by 1.16%.

Month QDS S&P Excess EAR Excess September -3.03% -4.00% 0.97% -3.09% 0.07% October -3.67% -2.66% -1.01% -3.84% 0.17% YTD 2020 -6.59% -6.55% -0.04% -6.82% 0.23%

Table Contents

QDS: Quality Dividend Portfolio

S&P: S&P 500 Total Return

EAR: Equal allocation return for all stocks in the portfolio

First Excess: Compares QDS to S&P

Second Excess: Compares QDS to EAR

The loss to our benchmark in October wiped out the outperformance from the prior month, we are currently trailing our benchmark by 4 bps since inception. The portfolio outperformed the equal allocation of its component stocks, an ideal investment benchmark, by 17 bps in October and is ahead by 23 bps since inception.

The equal allocation of all the stocks in the portfolio underperformed the S&P total return during October. The stocks returned -3.84%, while the benchmark returned -2.66%, leading to an underperformance of 116 bps. October's underperformance combined with the outperformance for September combines for a since inception underperformance of 27 bps. Six positions achieved positive returns in October, they were: ADP (ADP) +13.24%, BK (BK) +6.33%, GGG (GGG) +1.17%, BLK (BLK) +0.93%, CMCSA (CMCSA) +0.93%, and NTRS (NTRS) +0.38%. The following positions outpaced the benchmark but had negative returns for the month: WST (WST), TROW (TROW) and MSCI (MSCI). The remaining 16 positions all underperformed the benchmark. The largest drivers of underperformance for the month were: MA (MA) -14.55%, DPZ (DPZ) -11.04%, MCO (MCO) -9.30%, V (V) -9.13%, JKHY (JKHY) -8.82%, LOW (LOW) -8.65%, FDS (FDS) -8.47%, COST (COST) -8.22% and NOC (NOC) -8.14%. Since inception 10 positions are ahead of the benchmark with the other 15 positions lagging. The best performing stock thus far has been ADP (ADP) +14.35%, and the worst performing stock has been MA (MA) -19.33%. Here is a summary of the data.

Positions September 2020 October 2020 YTD ACN (ACN) -5.81% -3.65% -9.25% ADP (ADP) 0.98% 13.24% 14.35% BLK (BLK) -4.56% 0.93% -3.67% BK (BK) -7.14% 6.33% -1.26% COST (COST) 2.11% -8.22% -6.28% CMCSA (CMCSA) 3.24% 0.93% 4.20% DPZ (DPZ) 4.20% -11.04% -7.30% FAST (FAST) -7.72% -3.58% -11.02% FDS (FDS) -4.43% -8.47% -12.52% GGG (GGG) 5.74% 1.17% 6.98% HD (HD) -2.06% -3.96% -5.94% INTU (INTU) -5.55% -3.36% -8.72% JKHY (JKHY) -1.44% -8.82% -10.13% LOW (LOW) 0.71% -8.65% -8.00% LMT (LMT) -1.79% -4.36% -6.07% MA (MA) -5.59% -14.55% -19.33% MCO (MCO) -1.63% -9.30% -10.78% MSCI (MSCI) -4.42% -1.95% -6.28% MSFT (MSFT) -6.74% -3.74% -10.23% NOC (NOC) -7.92% -8.14% -15.42% NTRS (NTRS) -3.94% 0.38% -3.57% ROP (ROP) -7.51% -5.90% -12.97% TROW (TROW) -7.24% -1.22% -8.37% V (V) -5.67% -9.13% -14.28% WST (WST) -3.19% -1.03% -4.19% AVERAGE -3.09% -3.84% -6.82% S&P 500 Total Return -4.00% -2.66% -6.55% Over/Under 0.91% -1.18% -0.27%

Holdings Review

There were no changes to the number of holdings in the portfolio during the month. All positions were increased through contributions totaling $74.88, inclusive of dividends received, the internal algorithm from M1 Finance took care of allocating the invested capital to rebalance the holdings to the target allocation. There will also be no change to the number of holdings during November and December. Position changes may only occur on a quarterly basis as the stock screener is ran, the next upcoming screener will be retrieved at the end of the month in December.

Dividend Review

The portfolio received $0.11 cents in dividends for the month of October, that is a $0.02 cent increase from the September dividend total. The forward looking 12-month expected dividend increased from $2.00 to $3.24, that is a 62% increase. Since the portfolio is still in its infancy these initial increases will be quite large percentage wise. The portfolio's current dividend yield is 1.61%. One stock announced a dividend increase during October, Visa (V) increased their quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.32 cents, that is a 6.7% increase. The expected dividends for November are $0.26 cents, however this amount may be smaller due to certain contributions missing ex-dividend dates. With only two months left in the month I am projecting the year-to-date dividend to be around $0.60-$0.75 cents depending on future cash in-flows.

Future Outlook

With two negative return months behind us I look forward to the first positive return month for the portfolio. As I'm writing this update the market is roaring during November, the portfolio and benchmark are up about 8% through the first 11 days of the month. However, knowing that markets can be unpredictable I would not be surprised if the rally will be sustained till the end of November. After two months the portfolio is trailing the benchmark by 4 bps, while I'd like for the portfolio to be leading, the loss for now is acceptable. The goal is to outperform the benchmark over the long-term, a more reasonable evaluation of the performance comparison can be made after at least 5 years. I thought it would be a good idea to add some short-term goals for the portfolio. Here are the two goals for the remainder of the year; market value of assets above $350 by year-end, forward looking 12-month expected dividend of at least $5.00 by year-end.

Additionally I have decided to increase the weekly contributions into the portfolio by $5 each year. It would make the most sense to have the increase coincide with my merit increase at work, typically mid-to-late summer. The current $10 weekly contribution over the next 30 years, assuming an 8% annualized rate of return, would result in a market value of around $60k. Increasing the contribution by $5 each year, using the same assumptions, leads to a market value of around $300k.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.