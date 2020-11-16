Why The Gold Rally Will Continue

Over the past year, it's been a fairly turbulent ride for gold traders with the price of the commodity witnessing sizable volatility.

In my opinion, it is a very strong time to buy gold. I believe that several key fundamentals are giving strong buy recommendations at this point and in this piece, I present a few strategies for managing gold positions. Put simply, the odds are in the favor of the gold bulls.

Gold Markets

One of the most interesting relationships I've discovered as I've examined the gold markets is that between past and future momentum. What I mean by this is that gold has a very interesting trend at work in its history: it tends to rally most strongly after it has been rallying strongly. In other words, past returns tend to give a good degree of guidance as per where future returns may unfold.

In the above chart, I have calculated the 1-year future return in gold grouped by the past 1-year return in the commodity. This chart uses about 50 years of data and it essentially shows the clear tendency for gold strength to carry forward into future gold strength.

But what is this relationship saying for today? Well, over the past year, we have seen gold gain about 28%. Historically speaking, when gold has rallied by this amount, we tend to see additional upside going forward. For example, on average, when gold has increased by a similar amount, it has continued to rally over the next year with the average 1-year movement seeing a gain of 18%.

What is interesting about this data, however, is the skew.

What this chart shows is the average rally and average decline seen following price movements of a certain magnitude. What interests me most here is the fact that on average, when we have seen gold rally by the same degree to which we've recently rallied, the distribution of the data is very favorable for the bulls with an average price rise of 28%. However, in the years where gold declined, it only did so by an average of 12%. The odds are also pretty firmly stacked in the bulls' favor in that when gold has rallied by a similar amount to what we've recently seen, it has increased in 75% of all following 12-month periods.

We can turn this simple momentum study into a functional investing strategy. Since gold tends to show strength following periods of strength, let's create a strategy that will only hold gold when its past 12-month return is positive.

This chart shows the return of only investing in gold when its past 12-month return has been positive. It's hard to see from the above chart, but the risk and reward properties are decently better than buy and hold. For example:

A buy and hold investor in gold over this time period would have achieved an average monthly return of 0.75% with a monthly standard deviation of returns of 4.92%

The investor in the above strategy would have achieved an average monthly return of 1.36% with a standard deviation of returns of 3.59%

In other words, only holding gold when it has been performing strongly on a year-over-year basis has been a better strategy than simply buying and holding. To execute this strategy in your account, the approach is pretty simple: at the beginning of each month, calculate the past 12-month return in gold. If the return is positive, hold for another month. If the return is negative, exit your holdings. This simple approach has a history of outperformance.

Another predictive variable of gold's future prices is that of the volatility index and gold itself. The VIX is an index which is calculated from S&P 500 options and essentially represents the "fear index" - as the market falls, the VIX tends to rise in value.

At present, I've been monitoring a trend of an elevated VIX for a prolonged period of time. There's a clear trend between the time the VIX remains elevated and future returns in gold.

We don't know where the November VIX level will settle at this point, but for the past 3 months, we have seen the VIX over 25 on the back of virus fears and pre-election market concerns. What is important to note here is that the longer the VIX remains elevated, the greater the future rallies in gold tend to be.

The key relationship behind this above chart is that when fear is elevated, it tends to drive investors from the equity markets and into assets which are considered to be more safe - such as gold. This flight of capital from equities to gold can be seen in the data in that when the VIX is elevated for prolonged periods of time, gold tends to rally.

We have currently seen 3 months straight of elevated VIX levels above 25 (with July the most recent month with a final VIX value under 25). Historically speaking, when we see the VIX experience trends of this magnitude, it tends to be bullish gold with the average movement a 10% gain over the next year.

Similar to our prior study, the data is skewed to the bulls' favor with rallies averaging in the 21% territory and declines averaging only in the 4% territory. The odds aren't quite as strong as our previous study (with only around 60% of all years rising), however the data is firmly skewed in the bulls' favor which makes this a good play in my book.

And similar to our prior strategy, we can create a fully-functioning trading strategy from this data. For example, here is the performance of buying and holding gold for 12 months following periods of time in which the VIX exceeds 25.

Again, it is difficult to understand the performance metrics purely from a chart, so here's the breakdown between buy and hold and this strategy.

A buy and hold investor in gold during the above time period would have achieved an average monthly return of 0.49% with a standard deviation of returns of 3.8%.

An investor in the VIX strategy would have seen an average monthly return of 0.78% with a standard deviation of monthly returns of 1.77%.

Put simply, this method of exposure to gold greatly reduces the volatility of returns while simultaneously adding return. And similar to our last strategy, this strategy is triggering today and the strategy is simple: hold gold for 1-year every time the VIX is over 25. In other words, since the last month was over 25, we should hold gold for the next year - and if at any point during our trade, if the VIX pops back over 25, we reset our gold-investment clock back to 12 months. This approach will keep us in gold as long as market volatility remains and has a proven track record of delivering return to gold holders.

Conclusion

While investors may be tempted to exit gold holdings due to the past 3 months of performance, I believe it's actually a good time to buy. Gold momentum is positive and strongly suggestive of future price rallies in the commodity going forward. The VIX has remained elevated for a few months straight - a condition often associated with future rallies in gold.