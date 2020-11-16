3 Types Of Inflation, And How They Impact Your Portfolio
Summary
Inflation comes in three main forms: monetary inflation, asset price inflation, and consumer price inflation.
A look into the forces that can cause the various types of inflation.
Tying the current economic climate into sociopolitical risks and changes, as it relates to an investment portfolio.
This article focuses on the topic of inflation.
It’s often described as though it’s binary- either inflation is rising or its falling. However, there are multiple types of inflation, and they have different causes and