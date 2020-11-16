The idea for this article began for me in 1971, in New Orleans Louisiana, where 49 years later I’m sharing this article about SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP), a parking, hospitality and airport transportation services company. The company has seen its share price decline by nearly 40% this year - 2020. It is my opinion that now is the time to start looking for a rebound to historical trends and price levels for this company’s stock.

In August 1971, construction began on the New Orleans Superdome. Leading up to this event there had been much heated public debate from local citizens concerning exactly where the dome would be built. The final decision had been narrowed down to two locations. One was near the New Orleans airport in the far-flung suburban area known as Metaire/Kenner. The other location was in downtown New Orleans only a few blocks from the famous French Quarter and Canal Street.

The Metaire/Kenner proposal was backed by a local owner of a supermarket chain of stores. The privately owned supermarket magnate offered “free” land to build the dome stadium. In fact, he had a plat map that outlined exactly where the dome could be built. What was unique about this plat map, the dome would be built in the center of the hundreds of acre the magnate was offering, leaving him controlling the frontage on proposed roads that would be built leading into the dome and more importantly him owning acres of prime parking lot space for the stream off cars carrying passengers to the domed stadium for sporting and entertainment events.

During this public debate, I happened to be in New Orleans on a business trip where I met up with a college friend who had moved to New Orleans. That night we opted for a respite in the French Quarter where there was an abundancy of liquid refreshments and jazz music. During our catching up conversation the topic of the dome came up where I asked my friend why there was such a spirited debate over picking a location for this venue, not knowing that it be July 15th, 2019 when the dome hosted the highest grossing event in its history - The Rolling Stones - No Filter Tour.

My friend’s response still resonates with me each time I visit New Orleans or hear the city mentioned in conversation. My friend’s response - “If they don’t build it in downtown New Orleans there will be bodies floating in the Mississippi River. Local investors have bought up all the empty lots and a few buildings in the immediate area, as they plan to control the car parking lots for any event that takes place in the dome. Owning car parking lots is basically a license to print your own money. No buildings to have upkeep expenses, one gate attendant to collect the cash and when the cost of the land is payed off - profit margins are astronomical.”

I thought those were wise words from my friend!

For those of you that have been to New Orleans in recent years you probably have seen the dome is built in downtown New Orleans, near the French Quarter and Canal Street. I do not know anything about body counts in the Mississippi River!

Jump Forward to 2020:

What could go wrong with this story - and why am I sharing this article?

Covid-19, and its impact on our nation’s economy, and especially the airline industry, created the 40% decline in SP Plus’s stock price. With the recent announcement from Pfizer (PFE) where they think they have created a vaccine to solve the spread of this virus, for those willing to look at the long-term turnaround for the travel industry, SP Plus could be the ideal stock that will benefit from this recovery to normal business and related growth potential in our economy.

Sourced from SP Plus Website:

Background Story:

SP Plus was founded in 1929 and today has more than 23,000 employees.

SP Plus facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles, and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, and government clients across North America. What SP Plus has perfected is a technology system that connects users with the daily task of operating a vehicle, finding parking space, handling baggage, etc. This service isn't just limited to airline passenger. Think about trying to find space at a major hospital complex, sporting venues, theaters, music venues, and even major convention hotels need their services.

SP Plus Operates Under Two Revenue Sources: Management Type Contracts and Lease Contract Revenue

Management Type Contracts:

The service provider generally receives a fixed and/or variable monthly fee for providing services. They may also receive an incentive fee based on the achievement of certain performance objectives. Such service operators also generally charge fees for various ancillary services such as accounting support services, equipment leasing and consulting. Other services might include hiring, training staff personnel, and providing revenue collection, record-keeping, insurance, and marketing services. Such contracts are set up based on one to three-year contracts.

Lease Type Contracts:

Under lease type contracts, the service provider generally pays the client or property owner a fixed base rent or fee, percentage rent that is tied to the financial performance of the operation, or a combination of both. The service provider collects all revenues and is responsible for most operating expenses, but normally it does not include major maintenance, capital expenditures or real estate taxes. These type contracts usually are for extended periods - up to as many as ten years in certain cases.

Basic Financial Data:

The following data is merely basic information for the reader to see the historical information over the period of 2015-2019, sans the impact of Covid-19 that began to impact the economy in March 2020. Sadly, these crises haven’t abated as of November 2020. I would highly suggest for readers doing a complete review of the company’s financials before opting to invest. It is my belief that the 4th quarter of 2020 will not show a profit for the quarter. In fact, I do not see the turnaround in this market segment until the 2nd quarter of 2021. In fact, the return to the profit levels seen in 2019, will probably not arrive until early 2022. All this based on the airlines and hospitality industry returning to a full operating basis as seen in 2019.

Total Revenue Services: Basic Share Income: 2015 $1.571.8B $0.78 2016 $1.568.4 $1.04 2017 $1.590.5B $1.88 2018 $1.458.4B $2.38 2019 $1,663.7B $2.31 Total Service Revenue: 9 Months 2020 $842.2M Nine-Month 2020 Net Loss ($173.7M)

With the 3rd quarter now in the books, we see the revenue stream is running about 50% below the full year 2019 numbers. With one quarter to go and management indicating there have been some improvements in the trends, it is my expectation that full year 2020 will generate from $1.1 billion to $1.250 billion. 2021 is when we should see the comps return to normal and adding to their momentum for growth and profits.

Recent News Events Since Covid-19 Impacted our Economy:

November 12th, 2020-SP+ Shuttle Operations Starts at Salt Lake City International Airport.

October 1st, 2020- Commenced Services at the Laredo International Airport by adding new Equipment and Touchless Features.

August 20th , 2020 - SP+ selects ChargePoint, the world’s largest manufacturer of EV charging stations where clients can charge their vehicles in an SP+ facility.

August 4th , 2020 - SP+ introduces Sphere Technology for their clients and future clients. This type technology is the wave of the future and expands SP+ services they can provide clients.

March 16th , 2020 - SP+ sign contract with Park-Line Miami, a luxury residential community with a 4-level parking facility with a capacity for 900 vehicles.

February 20th, 2020 Parking Operator at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (For those who might not be familiar with this airport, this is where Walmart’s headquarters is located).

February 4th, 2020 - Remote Baggage Check-in at Boston Logan International Airport January 29th, 2020 - SP+ selected to provide parking and transportation services at Loews Hotels.

January 27th, 2020 - SP+ selected to operate parking services at Charles Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (Santa Rosa, CA).

As one can see, even with Covid-19 creating a pandemic, SP+ has been able to expand their share of the lucrative market during the slow-down in 2020.

Outside Opinion for SP+:

In a recent Barron’s article, there was a small blurb about SP+, where it stated the following opinion:

“Only four analyst cover SP, according to FactSet, but all rate it a BUY with a gain of 27% from a recent price of $26. Analysts expect the company o post $1.28 a share in earnings next year, but a sharper recovery is expected in 2022, nearly a doubling to $2.14 a share. At a price of $31.00, the stock would trade at a price/earnings ratio of 14.5, still well below market averages.”

Sourced from SP+ Website:

Concluding Thoughts:

My article is only a starting point for my readers who might find SP+ could meet their investment criteria. I passionately believe that all investment decisions should be based on one’s individual criteria for how they wish to invest their money. What could meet my personal criteria does not always apply to the vast major of investors.

My overriding assumption is that an effective Covid-19 vaccine will be available shortly in 2021. Dr. Fauci , the authority on such viruses, has predicted it will be the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2021 before we see things back to full normal in the US. As an investor, now is the time to seek investing opportunities that will be impacted by this time frame. What I want to see in the current 4th quarter of 2020 for SP+ is stability in their revenue and expense ratio, with a trend for improvement. The same for the 1st quarter of 2021. In the 2nd quarter of 2021, a major trend in these two metrics is my desire.

Caveats:

Keep your eyes on the capacity loads for the airlines, and any sign of furloughed workers being called back to work. Also, pay attention to any sign of those workers who have been working from home are now returning to their offices. This trend for working from home is a factor for the future workers. Autos, whether electric or fossil fuel-powered, will still be the major mode of daily travel. I purchased a new car last August (2019), 16 months later, it has only 8,000 miles on the odometer. Subtract one road trip and it would only have 7,000 miles on the odometer - we do not need many LFD’s sitting at home! We need the mobility of our citizens in both work and leisure activities.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

PS: Submitted 11-15-2020 ($27.17)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.