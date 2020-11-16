MPX has a significant market share in the sterndrive market. For the past years, sales in sterndrive boats have been declining at a steady rate, offset by higher boat selling prices.

With boat sales surging, Marine Products Corporation's (MPX) relative performance compared to the industry has been lackluster. The company has underperformed peers after lockdowns were lifted by reporting weak sales.

Investors should start acting more cautiously, as a cyclical top could be brewing. MPX is operating at high levels of profit margins and returns on capital. In a cyclical industry such as this, peak margins can be warning signs that good times cannot last forever.

With lots of supply coming into the market, a cyclical downturn could become a tough headwind to overcome as new boat sales would decrease while market share for used boats would increase. According to ONEW's S-1 filing (ONEW is one of the leading boat dealers in the U.S), pre-owned powerboat unit sales have remained flat over the past 10 years.

At 19x forward earnings doesn't look cheap. We believe investors should wait for a bigger margin of safety before investing in MPX.

Business Overview

MPX manufactures and sells powerboats under two main brands: Chaparral and Robalo. The company also manufactures jet boats under the Vortex brand. Chaparral mainly sells sterndrive boats but also offers outboard boats. Robalo, on the other hand, only produces outboard boats.

Chaparral is the second-largest manufacturer of sterndrive boats in the U.S in lengths from 19 to 34 feet. Robalo is the second-largest outboard boat manufacturer in the U.S in lengths of 16 to 31 feet. Robalo and Chaparral together have a 6.5% share in the outboard market, while Chaparral has a 16% share in the sterndrive market.

The recreational boating industry is highly fragmented. The company estimates there are approximately less than 20 sterndrive manufacturers and approximately 75 outboard manufacturers. That said, the industry is consolidating, with Brunswick Corporation (BC) leading the way in terms of acquisitions. Boat dealers also operate in a fragmented industry, and many are expanding through acquisitions. For example, MarineMax (HZO) and One Water Martine (ONEW) have resorted to the acquisition of several independent dealer groups as part of their growth strategy.

The Powerboat industry has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 5% since 2010 driven in part by low-interest rates, a strong housing market, and new innovations that have attracted new buyers and incentivize the upgrade to better tech-equipped boats.

The Big Picture

The company has increased revenues from $101 million in 2010 to $292 million by 2019, for a CAGR of 12.5%.

Gross margin expansion has been a constant theme in MPX’s income statement. Since reaching a trough of 17.5% in 2010, gross margins have expanded to 22.4% by 2019. Operating margins have also followed the same path, expanding from 3.7% in 2010 to 11.9% by 2019.

MPX has a clean balance sheet with zero financial debt. Management has been very conservative in that regard. A quick glance at the balance sheet from a 14-year perspective shows zero debt in all those years. In a highly cyclical business, having zero debt is a plus. For example, at its lowest point during the last recession, MPX had a negative operating cash flow of $9 million. Putting that number into context, the company went from making $244 million in sales in 2007, to just $39 million in sales in 2009, a decrease of 84%.

Management understands they are operating in a mature market; therefore, the company’s capital allocation policy consists of returning cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. From 2010 to 2019, the share count has dropped from 36.6 million to 34 million. Currently, the stock has a dividend yield of 2%, with a payout ratio of approximately 65%.

MPX is underperforming

The COVID outbreak affected the boating industry as manufacturers and dealers had to close shop due to quarantine orders. However, after restrictions were lifted, demand surge at a high pace causing a rebound in the industry.

Boat sales have seen strong demand so far this year driven by travel restrictions due to the pandemic and families looking at boating as a safe way to spend quality time. Demand was outpacing supply after lockdowns were lifted, with dealers selling inventory yet to be delivered:

The dealers reported very strong sales across all categories, all boats, all ages of boats, everything. So we'll obviously be relying on the dealers to assess the boat models, sizes, types that they see selling in the future a lot. Much of what we are building and delivering today and in the coming weeks are boats that have already been sold by the dealers. So they're not going to be in their dealer inventory very long. – Q2 call

That said, results at MPX do not paint the same rosy picture. For example, sales from Brunswick's (BC) boating division were up 18.3%, and sales from Malibu Boats (MBUU) were up 5.3%, compared to their prior-year periods. MPX on the other hand reported a sales decrease in Q3 of 4.8% for the comparable reported period. Weakness in MPX’s results comes from lower unit sales, offset by higher average selling price per boat. Higher selling prices were responsible for the margin expansion in the quarter due to increased demand for larger Chaparral Surf models and Robalo sportfishing boats. MPX’s gross margins expanded by 180 basis points to 23.6% from 21.8% in the prior-year period.

A warning sign

As previously mentioned in the article, MPX has a significant market share in the sterndrive market. That said, for the past years, sales in sterndrive boats have been declining at a steady rate. For example, in 2010 the number of sterndrive boats sold in the U.S was approximately 15,880. In 2019, that number dropped to 9,550 units. Offsetting the number of sterndrive boat units sold, is the total retail value of new sterndrive boat sales at $926 million in 2019 with an average retail price per boat of approximately $97,000, compared to a total retail value of $700 million and an average retail price per boat of approximately $49,000 in 2019.

Sterndrive boats still account for approximately 34% of total unit sales. If the downward trend continues, then MPX could face headwinds in the future even when considering we are in a mini bull market driven by changes in consumer habit, with people adopting the “staycation” lifestyle as the travel sector remains depressed.

At the end of 2019, the company’s backlog had a significant decline if compared to the 2018 year-end backlog. From the annual report we found the following disclosure:

The sales order backlog as of December 31, 2019 was approximately 921 boats with estimated net sales of approximately $43.6 million. This represents an approximate 12.3 week backlog based on recent production levels. The sales order backlog as of December 31, 2018 was approximately 1,953 boats with estimated net sales of approximately $94.4 million. This represents an approximate 19.0 week backlog based on production levels at that time. – 2019 annual report

The Bottom Line

If we consider the fact that MPX’s order book was weak even before COVID and results so far have been disappointing when other competitors are pulling ahead, then MPX at 19x earnings doesn't look cheap.

During its conference call, management made comments about supply chain concerns and challenges in the labor market that could impact operations:

Our interest increasing production at this time is temporary by manufacturing capacity constraints or labor availability and supply chain concerns. We are also uncertain about the feasibility of in-person boat shows and are working closely with dealers to plan for ultimate means to market our 2021 products to dealers and consumers. - Q3 call

Another challenge for the company would be to align inventories with current trends, which favors outboard and jet boats.

We believe there is not enough margin of safety to consider an investment in MPX. The company is showing weakness when the industry has been lifted by short-term tailwinds. We are more worried about what is going to happen once the travel industry recovers from the pandemic. It is hard to quantify how much of the demand for boats have been pulled forward, and how much supply is coming to the market. A slowdown in boat sales with an oversupplied market can be a recipe for disaster. Therefore, paying 19x earnings for MPX doesn't look appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.