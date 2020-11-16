Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - November 15, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

In Focus - Navistar (NAV)

Navistar was again a strong performer during the week as deal terms were revised once more to effectively clinch the deal. The latest offer sees a cash payment of $44.50 for each Navistar share payable by Traton. This is a $1.20 increase on the previous offer of $43.40 which itself was the culmination of a number of previous offers.

Major stockholders such as MHR Fund Management LLC and Carl Icahn have agreed to vote their holding in accordance with the deal as the following SC13 D/A filing with the SEC shows

On November 7, 2020, the Reporting Persons (Icahn) and the Issuer entered into a Voting and Support Agreement, with TRATON SE

Traton itself also owns approximately 1/6 (16.7%) of the outstanding Navistar stock and has an existing business relationship with the target. The Navistar board of directors are now also firmly on board with the deal

The Board strongly believes that a transaction with TRATON delivers compelling, immediate and substantial cash value to shareholders.

The deal, which from a regulatory standpoint does not have many hoops to jump through does however require CFIUS approval. Along with HSR clearance and other customary closing conditions, the expected completion date is given as mid 2021. Financing is not considered to be an issue and is supplied by Volkswagen Group.

The market implied deal closing probability however is already close to 100%. Unfortunately for merger arbitrageurs, the higher the DCP, the lower the potential return. Navistar does not current pay a dividend, so the annualized return for this spread currently stands at 1.98%. However, if the deal closing period is reduced to three months, this return would move closer to 5%. Calculating a floor price for the target is tricky as rumors of a takeover for Navistar have persisted for some time and exhibited a volatile effect on the share price. In fact, in June of last year it was reported Traton took the deal of the table before returning with improved deal terms, although some market participants remained convinced a deal would still eventually take place.

Traton CEO Andreas Renschler says Traton, the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) unit that makes trucks and buses, is "very satisfied" with owning 16.6% of NAV's stock and controlling two board seats.

In light of the timeframe and history involved in making this deal, the risk, in terms of financial loss becomes increasingly difficult to calculate. Some market observers have suggested a floor price in the $20's but stress the difficulty in making such an estimate. Due to the run-up in the broader market however, we believe this value to be somewhat conservative.

With the possibility of a superior proposal unlikely, it appears $44.50 is what investors will finally receive. With such a small spread and potentially over 7 months until completion, we feel this deal is reasonably priced. Cash merger arbitrage spreads have become squeezed in recent weeks. This has caused the market to chase smaller returns as a way of employing excess capital. From a bond investors point of view and with such a high deal closing probability this return may seem attractive. However, in terms of merger arbitrage, we believe there will be more enticing opportunities elsewhere which will present themselves, or indeed a more attractive entry point in this stock will occur before the deal is finally consummated.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market built upon the prior period's impressive gains last week by delivering yet another strong performance. As many would of already heard, advancements made in the development of a possible vaccine for the Covid-19 virus pushed the markets to a new all-time high on Monday. Trading was also heavy with volume being the highest daily total for 5 months. Profit taking throughout the day took the markets down but the major indexes were still showing healthy gains by the end of the week. This was in part ascribed to sector rotation as investment managers positioned portfolios in anticipation of a business environment where the spread of the virus could be controlled. The broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at the end of the week was higher by 2.25%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) however abruptly ended its recent upward run. The ETF has recently followed the volatile performance of the broader market as positions in target companies involved in stock swap deals are allowed to run unhedged. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). However, that does not appear to be the case in this week's performance. Whereas a positive performance would have been expected, an announcement on Monday by Netent (NET-B.ST) saw the stock tumble 5%. This was enough to subdue the index despite subsequent positive performance from Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Parsley Energy (PE). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a significant loss of 2.06%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.36% SPY 2.25% Index Dispersion 0.50% VIX (7.08)% Winners 16 MNA (2.06)% Losers 2 ARB.TO 0.81% Week Ending Friday, November 13, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads moved ahead yet again during the week despite to outsized positive performance of the broader market. There was one successful deal closure from the index during the week. Index stalwart Wright Medical (WMGI) finally received approval from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and following the requisite level of stock being successfully tendered, the deal was consummated. Despite this positive action, as we mentioned last week, we caution traders however on the positive movement of the index this week in comparison to that of the broader market. New deals added to the index as existing deals close do allow for a continuation of potential returns. However, as these stocks increase the available level of return decreases whilst simultaneously increasing the potential downside. We have observed previously scenarios such as this where we see the risk/reward ratio moving out of our favor. We maintain a positive outlook for the strategy however although traders should be wary of chasing slim returns simply as a means of employing capital.

The T20 winners maintained the upper hand and outpaced the losers by 16 to 2 with 1 non-mover. There were 19 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved again by 0.36% whilst the dispersion of returns was 0.50%. This figure is significantly below both the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 3.78%, which is below above last week's figure of 5.08%. This gentle reduction was referred to above as cash merger arbitrage spreads move forward potential returns are becoming increasingly tight. Even with the additional of new deals to the index the expected return fails to widen. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 19 deal constituents.

