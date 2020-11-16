The lithium market

As we all know - partly because Elon Musk keeps telling us so - the electric car market is about to boom into being the dominant mode of personal transport. I happen to think that he's wrong but betting against Musk hasn't been a wise thing these past couple of decades. I tend - tend - to think that two other technologies are going to play important parts even though neither is quite ready for prime time as yet.

The whole process of green hydrogen makes sense to me. Get solar and or wind electricity cheap enough and it becomes logical to electrolyse water for the hydrogen. Which can then be used to power cars either through the H2 being used in fuel cells or to create carbon neutral hydrocarbons which are used in standard internal combustion engines. I don't know that either of these two are better but I suspect they might be. And that's what competition is for so that, over time, we do find out what are the best technologies.

I'll agree that it's going to take a couple of decades for this to play out and that's not going to have all that much effect on the lithium market over our investment timelines. I mention it just to point out that nothing here is clear as yet.

OK, so lots of electric cars, lots of lithium will be required for those batteries. As I've said before this doesn't mean that any specific lithium miner is therefore going to benefit. It tends to be true - tends - that the rush for a new natural resource leads to overproduction. That is, too much capital flooding in to produce and lower prices as a result.

But let's put both of those aside and concentrate upon shorter term issues than those two.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE:NYSE:SQM)

(SQM share price from Seeking Alpha)

We can have a look at the ideas of other SAers like Nimish Garg and Andrew Hecht. I don't disagree with either of those estimations, or rather they both make useful points. I do, however, want to make a very different point.

This week sees the publication of third quarter results. They've cleared up the class action suit over securities details. Second quarter results look interesting.

None of which really has any bearing upon the point I do want to make.

Political risk

There is an odd political risk faced by investors in SQM. Chile has just voted to write a new constitution. SQM has an odd and possibly privileged position under the old one. How the new one deals with the company is going to be important for the future of it. This could go any one of three different ways and one of them would be very bearish for the company, one perhaps not matter very much and the third leave its position as it is. Thus, in that third and final position, leave us with the more normal investment valuation methods which are linked to above.

You know, the methods I'm not using nor providing a guide to.

There's a bit of history here that it's necessary to understand. Lithium mining, along with much else, was nationalised in Chile. Then came Pinochet, a new constitution and the privatisation of certain of those nationalised industries. SQM ended up being privatised to Pinochet's son in law. Yes, that's a long time ago but to a certain political type that - and the price - still grates.

However, there was that new Pinchet constitution as well. One provision of which was that lithium as with copper, was a state asset. The argument given was that Li-6 (about 7.5% of natural lithium in a deposit) is vital for a hydrogen bomb or for nuclear fusion if such a thing ever gets developed. Hmm, wll, perhaps a bit silly but that is what they did.

The result of which has been that the vast lithium reserves in the country aren't really developed. To gain an exploitation licence needs the agreement of the nuclear power ministry and that's not been achieved. SQM does, of rouse, mine Li in the country. But they had a licence from before the new constitution.

Up in the air

Quite what the rules are doesn't particularly matter to an extant company. Changes in the rules are clearly important. And that's what worries.

The current Chilean government is rather more left wing than that of Pinochet. Well, that's not difficult. But there are odd ideas floating around the Latin American left at present. No, I don't mean the screaming abdabds that have driven Venezuela into destitution although that has clearly been underlined by resource nationalism over the oil.

Think instead of what Morales has been doing in Bolivia. There's a grand lithium resourec there. Which isn't being exploited at all. For reasons of economic nationalism the insistence is that any lithium mining should include building the batteries there. Not just in Bolivia but up on the altiplano. Simply not an economically sensible idea that. There is even the occasional insistence that the cars that use the batteries should be built up there too.

Chile has now voted to rewrite that Pinochet era constitution. Which could go any one of three different ways. The first is that the state only requirement for lithium be abolished. Just lease out, for royalties, mining claims as most other places do it. I would expect this to hurt SQM because Chile is an obvious source of more lithium, market moving amounts of it.

The second is that the state only idea stays, with the current grandfathering clauses. This would leave SQM exactly where it is. The third is that given the now more leftist stance that the restrictions are made tighter. Even, possibly, to the point that those old, grandfathered, licences are revoked. Or the lithium operations (intimately tied in with the potassium and iodine ones, they're not separable) might be taken back under direct state control. There are those, as above, who still would relitigate that initial privatisation.

The process here is a constitutional convention and it's really difficult to predict what the end result of one of those is going to be. After all, they are, by there mere declaration of what they're doing, insisting that they're going to change the basic rules of the country. And SQM does have that slightly anomalous position - as does more strongly lithium mining in Chile - which means we might want to worry here.

My view

I really don't know what it is that the new constitution will say. But there's an obvious risk that it's going to change SQM's position. Possibly even their legal right to mine in the country. Yes, I'm possibly over-worrying but that concern is, still, there.

The investor view

We're all interested in the lithium market and where it's going to go. In normal times I'd be pointing to SQM as a likely winner in most likely scenarios. However, this new constitution thing does make me worry. This isn't to say there's anything wrong with SQM, rather, it's just another level of added uncertainty.

My suggestion is that plays on the lithium market be done elsewhere, in other stocks and not this one. For there's no certainty that SQM is going to react purely to the market dynamics. There's a political risk here.