Summary Thesis In A Flash

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) has had a turbulent YTD on the back of several inflection points that have impacted shares over the last few months. We believe that HRTX is a higher-risk holding, that has low factor exposure and risk-adjusted expected return baked into the current valuation. Offsetting this sentiment is the recent advancements made over the last quarter, the overwhelming commercial potential for HTX-011/Zynrelef, and management upgrading guidance for the remainder of the year. Thus, risk/reward may be titled towards the upside in the longer-term case, which balances our neutral view on HRTX shares.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares have given away -27% YTD, and roadblocks from FDA complete approval in HRTX's pain management segment have impacted recovery on the charts. We are pleased to see advancements in this section of HRTX's story, however, with the current commercial and market risks, we are happy to wait on the sidelines and watch this one unfold for now. Here, we discuss some of the factors investors must consider in their own reasoning with HRTX stock.

Q3 Performance Highlights Some Of The Market Risk

The company posted a net loss of -$52.8 million on the exit of the 3rd quarter, a 57% YoY increase. HRTX filed "The Q" on November 5th, and beat consensus on revenue, which was a pleasant surprise. Cost of revenues increased by ~2.5% quarter/quarter, and margins remained under pressure considering the lack of profitability, and the FDA CRL letter that was handed to the company back in June for HTX-011. The product mix highlighted the company's exposure to COVID-19 headwinds, with each segment suffering a slowdown in YoY growth, partially on the back of the pandemic's effect on the medical system. Chemo induced nausea and vomiting ("CINV") sales were $20 million for the quarter, a -53% decrease YoY for the Cinvanti label in this domain. Furthermore, the Sustol segment showed a significant loss of -96% YoY, posting only $0.2 million in net sales for the entire quarter. This was on the back of the company discontinuing this label, which meant a thin contribution to the top in this quarter. Management seem to believe that Sustol distribution will recommence in late 2021. We also believe that cross-country pharmaceutical arbitrage, via generic substitutes, has contributed significantly to the thin sales growth in the Cinvanti segment this year. Management have hinted at the same, and they expect all issues here to be resolved by the end of this year, a fact we would gladly welcome.

Pain Management Advancements Offset Commercial Risk

Q3 was certainly earmarked by the European authorization of Zynrelef, which is indicated for use in post-surgical analgesia. Zynrelef is the commercial label for HTX-011, which the company had received a CRL from the FDA for back in June. The label was granted marketing authorization for the relief of somatic post-surgical pain, in post-surgical wounds in the adult demographic. What is encouraging is that the approval is granted for 27 EU member states, including Eastern European counterparts. Management have hinted that they are in the works for a global commercialization strategy for Zynrelef, and are certain that first product sales for this segment can be expected in the latter half of 2021.

Furthermore, the company had a successful outcome from their Type A meeting with the FDA back in September, in relation to the CRL that was received for HTX-011/Zynrelef. The outcome enables HRTX to resubmit a New Drug Application, or NDA, for this label in Q4, again for indication in post-surgical analgesia. There are in fact several benefits this label offers over substitutes and the current standard of care, in local anesthetic after surgery. Firstly, Zynrelef is a non-opioid analgesic, which fits the current narrative where providers and hospital accounts are moving away from opioid prescription. It is also a dual-acting therapy when used in combination with Bupivacaine and the NSAID Meloxicam. Phase 3 studies have shown the potential to be a remedial breakthrough, via a reduction in opioid use and the primary objective of reducing pain, in the first 72 hour acute period following surgery. Therefore, HRTX has clearly differentiated themselves here, both with their hypothesis and through their study regimen. We see clear evidence of the above from the Epoch 2 follow-on study readouts that occurred back in September, where over 90% of hernia repair patients did not require opioid-based analgesia to manage pain levels postoperatively, in the acute healing phase. Furthermore, 83% of the sample population did not require any opioid therapy in the 28 day follow-up period. Additionally, the safety and risk profile is sound compared to placebo, which adds weight to the therapeutic potential here.

Therefore, the commercial potential is huge for HRTX. The commercial strategy therefore needs to reflect this, and management need to identify the best market route to capitalize on the rebound in deferred surgeries, as the pandemic dies down. Should the FDA limit any further information requests, and progress this compound through for successful US registration, then we believe that there will be an accelerated growth period in prescriber accounts and refill rates over the coming years. This is especially true as the wider pain relief segment begins to walk away from opioid based interventions. Therefore, this is a space to be closely watched by investors over the coming quarter. We can expect further developments here in Q4, for sure.

Guidance Has Been Upgraded

In our view, one of the key takeouts from Q3 for HRTX was management's upgraded Q4 net sales guidance from $70 million to $85 million. We believe this shows resilience in the face of the COVID-19 headwinds that will have a net impact on the CINV segment, and shows confidence in the successful US registration of Zynrelef. Management seem to have covered the arbitrage from substitutes that has plagued Cinvanti sales this year, which will also drive underlying growth, in our view.

Data Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The upgraded guidance comes as welcome news to investors, who may begin to reward the company on any whisper of the Zynrelef story, especially now considering approval in Europe. Our conversations with hospital executives in Europe and in the US, show they are seemingly in favor of orthopedics and general procedures at this time, especially considering the former's contribution to patient turnover plus the hospital's top and bottom lines. Therefore, the commercial application for this segment is large for HRTX, and we feel that double-digit sales growth over the coming 2 years in Zynrelef sales is not unreasonable, in the blue-sky scenario. In view of the paradigm shift in analgesia for acute care (coupled with the sound risk profile of the compound), then accelerated growth in prescriber accounts is also likely, with a high refill rate on the back of surgical utilization rebounds that will occur late into next year.

Data Source: HRTX 10-Q November 2020

The Balance Sheet Seems Fortified

The company left the quarter well capitalized with ~$260 million in cash and equivalents. Management are confident the runaway on this will extend beyond the next 2 years. For the 9 months ended in September, the company recorded a 35% YoY increase in cash, which supports this view. Although, the Altman Z-score of 1.58 indicates a certain level of distress the company may run into should cadence in sales growth reduce further. Short-term obligations are covered ~3x from liquid assets, and there is adequate liquidity should inventory fall in net realizable value also. The total debt ratio is ~6.5%, on the lower side, whilst total equity to assets is around 71%, showing that equity holders will bear any financing risk into the future. Assets cover liabilities by ~3.5x, and the only foreseeable drains and pulls on liquidity moving into the future are surrounding the FDA application for Zynrelef. Therefore, the company has reasonable stability on the balance sheet, meaning scale in the product mix is feasible over the coming periods. We believe this is incredibly important, especially as the company is likely to begin recognizing revenues on the back of EU sales in the latter half of next year, and we would hope reimbursement terms are favorable for the company's cash cycle, and that cash is realized early on into the sales process there.

Valuation

In all honesty, building a DCF framework for HRTX is quite debatable at this stage. This is especially true considering the US outcomes for Zynrelef over this coming quarter. A lot of the forecasting in FCF and top-line growth is contingent on this outcome, and therefore sales projections yield a wide variance in outcomes for all scenarios. Therefore, until further color is provided here, we opt to refrain from using the DCF framework in our model as the primary valuation methodology. There is too much speculation without the quantitative backing that we would like to incur, at this stage.

We place a fair value of the company's assets at ~$258 million, and this value as a function of shareholders' equity is ~$93 million. Shares are trading at 5.6x book value, and ~15x top-line earnings. HRTX has a diluted market cap of $1.55 billion, ~$260 million in cash and ~$25 million in debt. Thus, we value the company on an enterprise level at $1.319 billion today. Therefore, there is around $12.25 in EV per share, with ~$2.85 in cash per share and $3.05 in book value per share. Furthermore, there is a total of $2.84 in the fair value of the asset base per share. Thus, using a sum of the parts ("SOTP") framework, we see a price target and fair value of $20.99, ~23% upside on today's trading. The SOTP methodology also takes into account the fair value of the company's assets, which we believe is appropriate for investors to factor at this state, especially as a relative measurement to monitor over the coming periods.

Data by YCharts

Investors can view the potential in pricing outcomes should shares continue along the current trajectory of support, on the chart below. Long-term investors will benefit from this information, in order to make decisions on entry and reallocation from key inflection points in the upcoming periods. We encourage investors to factor the below potentials in pricing distribution into their own expected return analyses.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, there has been a wide dispersal of pricing outcomes YTD. There was a fantastic run up from the selloff in March, however, gains were immediately wiped on the back of the CRL received mid-year. Investors were quick to punish the company on the back of this, alongside seeking yield in COVID-19-related names at this point in time. As the story has unfolded, shares have regained traction from around August, and have formed support from that period until today's trading. Shares have been tested 6 times at this support level and rebounded away each time, challenging the longer-term downward pressure, from the highs back in June. We believe that this trend has high potential to continue, considering the upcoming catalysts in the Zynrelef segment, and management overcoming the arbitrage pricing from generics in the CINV segment. The standard deviation of returns has been contained around the average level of return since August, meaning price trajectory currently outweighs volatility, giving weight to the strength and direction of the upward trend. Investors view this pricing activity YTD on the chart below.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares have displayed reasonably low factor exposure and correlation to momentum and RSI ranges YTD. The overall price trend from March to today has been rather flat, with the recovery only occurring over the last few months. Momentum has remained quite steady, alongside RSI ranges that show the volume and investor attraction to shares across the span of this year. Therefore, exposure to these factors has been low, and thus, we see little autocorrelation from both of these statistics moving forward. This balances our neutral view. Without the indication of future pricing outcomes from exposure to these key factors, we believe that the investor sentiment is neutral at base, bullish at best. Again, further insights from the pain management segment will undoubtedly be a catalyst for price change in Q4.

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

HRTX is a higher-risk play at this point, however, the asymmetry in risk/reward may be tilted towards the upside in our view with a longer-term horizon in mind. On the back of a decent Q3 performance via advancing the Zynrelef label, the commercial risk in the product mix has been dampened in our view. This would be further mitigated by success in US approval obtained in Q4 for that label. In that vein, the risks the company (and by extension investors) face are centered around this approval, and the FDA requesting more information for HTX-011/Zynrelef. Additionally, a substandard label approval or indication will certainly put a ceiling on the commercial ability for this segment in the US, because the real upside is in post-surgical analgesia. The study results thus far provide a high conviction that accelerated growth in prescriber accounts and refill rates would be imminent, should approval be gained for indication in that domain. The hypothesis seems to have been proven by HRTX as a non-opioid acute analgesic, even into 28 days post-op, which fits the current narrative where prescribers are walking away from opioid-based interventions. Thus, the commercial potential is high for HRTX here, contingent on successful launch of the label in its desired indication. Risks pertaining to Cinvanti and Sustol cannot be overlooked either, as sales growth has been thin for those labels this year. Therefore, whilst the commercial potential is high for HRTX, our neutral stance is balanced by some uncertainty that lack a full conviction in advocating for immediate entry. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.