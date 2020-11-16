The hype of EV stocks seems unstoppable. Li Auto (LI) is valued by the market as a high growth stock, thus investors must evaluate its product and technology strategies in the timeframe of both short- and long-terms. Li Auto targets the niche market of large-sized SUVs for families, and the sales in recent months validate such strategy. My thesis is that Li Auto has the potential to grow rapidly. With expected increasing sales in the coming months, its stocks should still have upsides and room to run. Yet its long-term prospect critically depends on whether it can keep improving customer experience via OTA updates and whether it can advance its self-driving roadmap as planned. The article will start with an overview of Li Auto, followed by detailed analyses of its strategies as well as financial metrics based on the recent Q3 2020 quarterly report.

Photo Source: Li Auto

Overview Of Li Auto

(1) Manufacturing

Different from NIO (NIO) partnering with JAC Motors for manufacturing, Li Auto has built its factory in Changzhou, China. You can get a sense of its Changzhou factory by watching the YouTube video below. While it is costly at first, such an approach has obvious benefits such as better in controlling manufacturing costs, more flexible product design, and lower communication barriers between different departments. We know there is typically a rather long time lag between car prototypes and mass production, and Li Auto has proved that it can manufacture on a large scale.

(2) Management Team

While we cannot stress enough the importance of a management team in determining business success, it is difficult (if not impossible) to assess the quality of a management team for an outsider. The alternative is to examine its previous records. Based on the SEC F1, Xiang Li (CEO and founder) holds 21.0% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares, representing 72.7% of the voting power. Prior to Li Auto, Li found autohome.com.cn and brought it to NYSE IPO (ATHM). Another key figure is Xing Wang, who has served as a director for Li Auto since July 2019. Wang is CEO of Meituan Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF), a leading e-commerce platform for services in China listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Wang holds 24.0% of Li Auto shares and represents 8.3% of the voting power. Their track records should give investors confidence in their execution.

Li Auto recently hired Kai Wang as CTO effective September 2020. Kai Wang is responsible for providing overall leadership in technology research and development, including electronic and electrical architecture, autonomous driving, platform development, and Li OS. Before Li Auto, Kai Wang worked for Visteon for 8 years and was responsible for establishing and maintaining technology roadmaps covering both hardware and software disciplines. In an interview, Kai Wang explained one of the reasons he joined Li Auto is the stability of the Li Auto core management team.

Evaluation On Its Large-sized SUVs Strategy

(1) Key Facts

Li Auto concentrates its product line on SUVs. Currently, Li Auto only has one model on the market, namely Li One. The model comes with options of six and seven seats and is considered a large SUV. As indicated in Li Auto SEC F-1 filing(see below), they believe SUV is a market segment that has the fastest-growing potential.

The China passenger vehicle market can also be categorized into sedan, SUV, and MPV segments based on vehicle type. The SUV segment is expected to become the largest segment by 2020 as measured by sales volume. It also has become, and is expected to continue to be, the fastest-growing segment of the China passenger vehicle market. …. The SUVs can be categorized into small, compact, mid-size, large, and full-size SUVs in order of ascending size. Mid-size and larger SUVs, which include mid-size, large, and full-size SUVs, represent the fastest sales volume growth from 2016 to 2019. The sales volume of mid-size and larger SUVs as a whole increased at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2016 to 2019 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2024, significantly higher than the sales volume growth of other SUVs. - Li Auto SEC F-1 filing

Photo Source: Li Auto

Based on a published report in Chinese, Li Auto plans to produce another 4 new models of SUV. The planned models are X01, X02, S01, and S02, and they are in the price range of $30 K to $75K. Note that Li Auto will not introduce any of the new models until 2022, based on the Q3 2020 conference call, and thus the 4 new models mentioned in the news report will be introduced in the timeframe of the next 2 to 6 years. While the final production might differ, we can see Li Auto’s product strategy—concentrating on the segment of large, high-end SUVs.

Models Seats Sizes Price Ranges Benchmarks M01 (Li One) 6 & 7-Seat SUV 5.02 × 2.94 M 250 K – 350 K RMB (37.5 K – 52.5 K USD ) Benz GLE X01 6-Seat SUV 5.18 × 3.10 M 350 K – 500 K RMB (52.5 K -75 K USD ) Benz GLS X02 6-Seat SUV 5.03 × 3.00 M 300 K – 400 K RMB (45 K -60 K USD ) Benz GLE S01 6-Seat SUV 4.95 × 2.95 M 250 K – 350 K RMB (37.5 K -52.5 K USD ) Tesla Model X S02 5-Seat SUV 4.80 × 2.85 M 200 K – 300 K RMB (30 K -45 K USD ) Tesla Model Y

Data Source: Gasgoo; Table Credit: Author

Li Auto sales enjoyed an upward trend, and its September 2020 sales reached a record of 3504. It was the first time they beat their close rival Nio ES6 (3226 in September). Its October sales number even reached a record high of 3692. Such sales numbers seem to validate their conviction in large-sized SUVs.

Data Source: CPCA; Figure Credit: Author

(2) Analysis

The competition in the EV market is unsurprisingly tight, and Li Auto competes with not only traditional SUV makers but new energy alternatives especially Tesla’s upcoming Made-In-China (MIC) Model Y. I single out Tesla (TSLA) here because Tesla has proved its capability to capture a significant market share based on its Model 3 records (see the figure above). Based on Tesla’s Q3 2020 conference call updates, Model Y is under construction in its Shanghai factory, and analysts expect the first delivery will be Q1 2021. Model Y is rather popular in the United States. According to Reuters, in the 3rd quarter of 2020 Tesla sold more Model Y (7300) than Model 3 (6500) in California. In the recent Q3 2020 updates, Tesla stressed the importance of Model Y in increasing its sales volume. Further, Tesla would continue reducing its prices along with the production ramp-up—a practice that Tesla did to its MIC Model 3. Thus, there will be some uncertainty for the sales of Li One in 2021. The impact of Model Y in 2021 will be rather significant because Li Auto will heavily reply on Li One and will not introduce new models until 2022.

Our business will initially depend substantially on the sales and success of Li ONE, which will be our only production model in the market until the introduction of our planned full-size premium extended-range electric SUV in 2022. To the extent our product variety and cycles do not meet consumer expectations, or cannot be achieved on our projected timelines and cost and volume targets, our future sales may be adversely affected. Given that for the foreseeable future our business will depend on a single or limited number of vehicle models, to the extent a particular model is not well-received by the market, our sales volume could be materially and adversely affected, which in turn could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. - Li Auto SEC F-1 filing

Evaluation On Its Self-Driving Strategy

(1) Key Facts

CEO Xiang Li in an interview explained that self-driving is the key reason motivating him to start Li Auto and he aims to make Li Auto one of the key players of self-driving technology by 2025.

Photo Source: Leiphone

Similar to most EV makers, Li Auto needs to choose between Intel Mobileye (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA), two major third-party self-driving chip providers. Li Auto’s current Li One uses Mobileye but will shift to Nvidia Orin in the future. According to CTO Kai Wang, such change is due to the fact that Nvidia chips can offer greater flexibility and control to Li Auto. Besides Nvidia, Li Auto will also work with Desay SV, a company located in China providing automotive electronics solutions. Regarding the ambition to develop AI chips (recall that Tesla used Nvidia before developing their own), Kai Wang pointed out that Tesla did not develop its own until it mastered the (neural network) programming and data labeling. Thus, in the foreseeable future, Kai Wang believes that it would be wise for Li Auto to just focus on developing the software part building on Nvidia’s Orin chips (see the report here). In the Q3 2020 conference, when asked about the timeline of self-driving technology, Kai Wang reiterated the same reasoning of not to develop in-house chips in the near future.

(2) Analysis

Li Auto has made some progress in developing self-driving technology. For instance, it has invested in Neolix, a self-driving technology company located in Beijing. In particular, Li Auto holds 19.82% shares of Neolix, which focuses on developing autonomous driving capability, especially in driverless delivery. Given the shared technology between driverless delivery and car self-driving, Li Auto potentially will benefit from such a strategic investment. In the Q3 2020 conference call, Li Auto also provided some updates regarding the software part and its development team, suggesting that Li Auto has made progress.

By the end of October, we have released 10 major vehicle OTA upgrades to Li ONE users to provide them with a better driving experience. .. We will expand our autonomous driving team size by 3x by the first half of 2021. - Q3 2020 conference call

Photo Source: Neolix

While there is no doubt about Li Auto’s determination to develop its self-driving technology, the question arises as to how fast Li Auto can catch up with other players. The elephant in the room is Tesla. Li Auto CEO Xiang Li admitted that Tesla is the biggest competitor to catch up with. Tesla has released Full Self-Driving (NYSE:FSD) Beta starting Oct. 20 and has been updating it weekly via OTA to its testers. Tesla plans to complete the beta test by the end of this year. Based on posted unofficial online videos (see Eady’s recent SA article), the feedback from testers has been rather favorable. Admittedly, even after the formal release, Tesla probably still needs to keep updating the FSD via OTA moving forward—a practice similar to its Autopilot.

What does it mean to other EV players especially for Li Auto who plans to develop self-driving technology? With a more optimistic view, there is no clear winner as of now, since Tesla has not formally released its FSD to the public. Further, Li Auto’s partnership with Nvidia and Desay SV should also help accelerate its technological progress. Finally, whether in China or worldwide, the EV market is big enough to allow multiple winners.

Yet, we need to recognize that Tesla's working-in-progress FSD can significantly improve customer experience, as evidenced by feedback from testers. This can attract a significant portion of potential EV buyers who would have otherwise chosen Li Auto. Can Li Auto reach the same or a similar level of autonomy as Tesla in the next few years? Nobody can predict with certainty. Regardless of which future unfolds, Li Auto faces an uphill battle to make self-driving become a competitive advantage.

Financial Analysis And Outlook

(1) Key Facts

Li Auto just released its Q3 2020 earnings, and overall the results were impressive. The market also responded positively. I summarize key financial numbers below.

Vehicle sales were RMB2.46 billion ($363.0 million) in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 28.4% from RMB1.92 billion in Q2 2020.

were RMB2.46 billion ($363.0 million) in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 28.4% from RMB1.92 billion in Q2 2020. Total revenues were RMB2.51 billion ($369.8 million) in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 28.9% from RMB1.95 billion in Q2 2020.

were RMB2.51 billion ($369.8 million) in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 28.9% from RMB1.95 billion in Q2 2020. Gross profit was RMB496.8 million ($73.2 million) in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 91.3% from RMB259.7 million in Q2 2020.

was RMB496.8 million ($73.2 million) in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 91.3% from RMB259.7 million in Q2 2020. Loss from operations was RMB180.0 million ($26.5 million) in Q3 2020, representing an increase of 2.1% from RMB176.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, the Non-GAAP net profit in Q3 2020 was RMB45.0 million ($6.6 million), indicating a significant improvement compared to Q2 2020 (a loss of RMB176.3 million).

(2) Analysis

To more comprehensively evaluate Li Auto’s financial performance, we need to compare it with its peers. XPeng (XPEV) just released its Q3 earnings as well and both Li Auto and XPeng are members of New Force in China (another is Nio, which has not reported Q3 earnings yet). Thus, I put Li Auto and XPeng into the same table and provide analyses below.

Li Auto has improved its gross margin from Q2 (13.34%) to Q3 2020 (19.79%). Such improvement is significant when compared to XPeng’s gross margin in Q3 2020 (4.6%). Such efficiency is due to Li Auto’s single model strategy. In the conference call, the management team suggested that they would expect an approximately 15% margin moving forward.

The single model strategy also helps Li Auto reduce its R&D expense and improve supply chain efficiency. In particular, we can see that Li Auto had half of the R&D cost compared to XPeng, which currently has two models, namely G3 and P7.

I expect such margin efficiency improvement will continue in Q4 2020 and 2021 since Li Auto won’t laugh new models until 2022. Further, they expect to deliver 11,000 and 12,000 vehicles in Q4 2020, representing a 27.0% to 38.6% QoQ increase in delivery. Thus, the ramp-up in production can also help improve production efficiency.

Note: All financial numbers are in RMB (Million). Source: Li Auto and XPeng quarter earnings. Table Credit: Author

(3) Outlook

Both Li Auto and XPeng had negative operating income. Thus, it makes more sense to value both stocks based on the revenues. Based on the Q3 conference call, Li Auto forecasted a delivery of 12,000 cars in Q4 2020. Assume it will have 20% QoQ growth in 2021, representing a total of 77299 cars delivered in 2021. Further, based on the Q2 and Q3 2020 numbers, we can calculate that the average unit price is RMB287,206. Thus, the vehicle revenue in 2021 would be RMB22.20 billion (US$3.33 billion). Based on Seeking Alpha, the market cap of Li Auto is $26.09 (as of Nov. 13), and thus the ratio of market cap over 2021 vehicle revenue is 7.83. For XPeng, in the Q3 conference call, the management team provided a forecasted delivery of 10,000 in Q4 2020. Assume 20% QoQ growth, XPeng will have 64,416 cars delivered in 2021, leading to RMB13.31billion (US$2.00 billion) vehicle revenue. Therefore, the ratio of market cap over vehicle revenue is 14.58. Note that, XPeng had a big jump in Q3 over Q2 (165.7%), which was due to the introduction of P7 in 2020. Thus, it is unreasonable to assume that QoQ in 2021 can sustain such a high growth rate. However, the market appears to believe that XPeng will have a higher growth rate moving into 2021 and beyond. If such an assumption does not hold though, Li Auto stocks are relatively cheaper compared to XPeng.

Conclusions

Li Auto has built solid foundations including its manufacturing factory and a stable management team. It intends to build its strategic competitive advantages around self-driving technology and has made necessary moves to make progress. It also purposely concentrates its product line on big- and full-sized premium SUVs and the sales this year validate such product strategy. In the near future, I believe Li Auto will acquire a significant market share in the fast-growing SUV segment, and its stocks should still have upsides and room to run. Yet, with a more extended timeframe, investors need to be cautious of the potential downsides that I have laid out and discussed in detail.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice or recommendation. The author is not a registered investment advisor and is not acting in an investment advisor capacity either. All information are deemed reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed.