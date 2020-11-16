Crude oil traded on either side of $40 per barrel from early June through mid-October. The energy commodity made a significant comeback from the late April low when nearby NYMEX WTI futures fell below zero and under negative $40 per barrel. The nearby Brent crude oil contract reached the lowest price of this century at $16. WTI is landlocked petroleum that depends on pipelines, while Brent travels around the world by ocean vessels. As storage locations filled and there was nowhere to store US crude oil, those caught holding the energy commodity could not give it away and, like trash, had to pay to have it taken off their hands.

Meanwhile, only the expired contract for May 2020 delivery fell below zero. The current active month December NYMEX crude oil futures contract hit a low of $25.31 per barrel on April 22. After recovering to the $40 pivot point in early June and trading in a narrow range around that level for almost five months, the price began to fall as the offseason approached, and the number of COVID-19 cases rose in Europe and the US.

Shares of energy-related companies have been weak long before the price carnage in the crude oil futures market earlier this year. Since 2018, oil and gas companies have underperformed the overall stock market. While they refused to rise during bullish periods in the energy commodities, they tanked when energy prices moved to the downside. When an asset lags on the upside and falls like a stone on the downside, it signifies of underlying weakness.

Energy stocks have been the worst-performing sector of the stock market for over two years, but the price action on November 9 could be a sign that the trend is changing. The Direxion Daily Energy Bill 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) and its bearish counterpart (ERY) are short-term tools that provide a leveraged return compared to the leading US energy companies. We could be entering a period where sector rotation and politics cause lots of two-way volatility in the energy sector, mercilessly beaten since 2018.

A drop to the lowest level since May and a return to the pivot point

On October 20, December NYMEX crude oil futures traded to a new high for October at $41.90 per barrel where they ran out of upside steam.

As the chart shows, the crude oil price fell off the edge of a bearish cliff in late October and early November. The December contract declined below technical support levels at the $36.93 October 2 low on the back of rising coronavirus cases. The mid-June bottom at $35.72 gave way as the energy commodity dropped to a low of $33.64 per barrel on November 2. During that session, the day before the US Presidential election, crude oil put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart. The price fell below the previous session’s low and settled above the high from October 30. By November 9, the day Pfizer announced its new coronavirus vaccine has a 90% effective rate, the price of December futures was back over the $40 per barrel pivot point. The futures reached a peak of $43.06 on November 11, before closing last week at just above the $40 level.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators crossed higher in oversold territory with the slow stochastic rising near an overbought condition on November 13. Relative strength moved to over a neutral reading.

An emerging bullish pattern on the monthly chart

The bullish reversal on the daily chart on November 2 launched a rally in the crude oil futures market that took the price back above its pivot point.

The move set up the potential for a similar bullish pattern on the long-term monthly chart this month.

The monthly chart highlights that the low in October was at $34.92. This month, the December contract reached a low of $33.64. The high in October was at $41.70 per barrel. A close above that level on November 30 would create a bullish reversal on the monthly chart. The price remained within striking distance of the October high on November 13 as it settled at $40.13 per barrel.

Open interest turns higher with the oil price

On November 2, when December crude oil futures reached the low of $33.64, the total number of open long and short positions stood at 2.039,335 contracts. The metric fell to a low of 2,006,941 contracts on November 5 while the price was still below $40 per barrel.

The chart illustrates that as the price recovered to over the $40 level, the open interest metric rose to 2,125,451 contracts as of November 13, an increase of 4.2% since November 2. Rising open interest when the price moves to the upside is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

Georgia is critical for the oil market

The global pandemic has caused petroleum production to decline worldwide. OPEC, Russia, and other producing nations continue to enforce a 7.7 million barrel per day output cut. With coronavirus cases increasing in Europe and the US, they are likely to extend the current level of quotas at the upcoming biannual OPEC meeting. Meanwhile, according to Baker Hughes, 236 oil rigs were operating in the US as of the week ending November 13, compared to 674 in mid-November 2019. The decline in the rig count led to falling US output, which declined from 13.1 mbpd in March to 10.5 mbpd as of November 6.

The future of US petroleum production is now in the hands of voters in Georgia. Since the candidates in both Senate races failed to reach 50% of votes, Democrats and Republicans now face a pair of runoff elections that will determine the US Senate’s leadership. Without Georgia, Republicans have a 50-48 advantage. If Democrats can win both January 5 races, it will give them a majority as Vice President-elect Harris will cast the deciding vote. Therefore, the majority leadership torch will pass from Mitch McConnell to Chuck Schumer. With the White House and House of Representatives in Democrat’s hands for the next two years, a majority in the Senate would be a clean sweep, allowing for clear sailing for a more progressive and green agenda. We would likely see a significant increase in regulations and a decline in US oil and gas production as Democrats favor limits or, in some cases, a ban on fracking. Therefore, the path of least resistance for the crude oil price will depend on the Senate races. A pair of victories by Democrats would likely lead to less production as the world emerges from the pandemic. If Republicans win one or both seats, legislative gridlock would probably prevent a substantial energy policy change. We should expect lots of volatility in the oil futures market as the January 5 elections draw near and in the aftermath of the contests.

Volatility in oil shares- ERX and ERY are leveraged products

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s vaccine news was bullish for the crude oil market. On November 9, the price of oil spiked higher to over the $40 pivot point. The potential for an end to the pandemic sent the price to the highest level since September 2 when it traded at over $43 per barrel on November 11. While the news was bullish for crude oil futures, it had an even more dramatic impact on oil-related shares.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) holds a leveraged position in many of the US’s leading energy companies. ERX’s fund summary and top holdings include:

ERX is a short-term product with $257.5 million in net assets, an average of over four million shares changing hands each day, and a 1.06% expense ratio. The price of December crude oil rose from $33.64 to a high of $43.06 since November 2 or 28%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that ERX rose from a low of $7.48 in late October to a high of $12.03 per share on November 11, or over 60%. A continued recovery in energy-related shares would likely cause explosive price action in the ERX product. However, leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. Therefore, ERX is only appropriate for short-term long positions on energy shares.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (ERY) operates inversely to ERX and has net assets of $33.63 million. ERY trades an average of 291,753 shares each day and charges a 1.07% expense ratio. With the potential for lots of volatility in the crude oil market and energy shares over the coming weeks, the ERX and ERY products could be excellent short-term trading tools.

Keep an eye on the $41.70 level on nearby NYMEX futures on November 30. A close above that level would put in a bullish technical pattern that could attract buying in the energy commodity as the market prepares for the Senate contests that could determine the United States’ future energy policy.