Want Wealth? Stop Lifestyle Inflation

How many times have you heard, or even personally thought:

"If I just made more money, I wouldn't be so stressed anymore."

Have you ever wondered why that's so common?

I think it has to do with the "get rich or die trying" mindset so many have these days. We are so focused on building up that pile of cash to be rich that we just give it all for a few more good ol' Benjamins.

Often in the search for making more money, we forget that money going out is just as important to consider. You might make $50 but if you spend $60 in earning it and stress eating, you're not ahead at all.

As we continue to consider how to approach wealth development, we've discussed before the need to shift our focus from piling idle cash to focusing on our income stream. Now we need to consider where our money is going for a moment.

Expenses Are the Antithesis of Income

If your view of wealth generation matches mine and as such matches the historical view of how to generate lasting wealth, you know that wealth (income) begets riches (asset value). The best way to view it is a dammed river. Your income flows into the dam's reservoir and expenses drain some of that water from your reservoir. Those who live paycheck to paycheck have no effective dam at all, the water just flows through.

If your income stream is going to grow your asset value and be available to grow your income stream even more, then you have two ways to keep that income and convert it to riches.

You can earn more income You can reduce expenses (that's the part we'll focus on in this article)

Expenses erode the long-term impact of any income received. For many of you, earning more income from your job is not an option. You can't find more hours in the day to generate additional income from work. You can move your investments around to generate a higher degree of safe income, but at some point that optimization is done.

The age-old saying of "a dollar saved is a dollar earned" remains true when it comes to wealth generation. Income that exceeds expenses is able to be routed back into generating more income.

As such you need to take stock of where your money is going. Paying down high-cost debt or even refinancing it to a lower rate could potentially unlock hundreds of dollars of wealth that can be used to generate more income.

Consider paying off expensive credit card debt – the guaranteed return by eliminating interest expenses often outweighs any potential return from the borrowed funds. Being income investors, we want real tangible cash returns immediately. As such, when you reduce your interest expenses, the following month you see an immediate return that would equate to you having increased your income accordingly.

Some take reducing expenses to an extreme. They commit to saving upwards of 50% of their income. To do so they live very Spartan-like and are very dedicated to their goal. Sadly, many of those who do this still ascribe to the modern view of wealth management – the cash pile. They horde idle cash. It's sad that they have the expenses side nailed down, but fumble the ball before getting to the endzone.

As you see your income increase, and reduce expenses in many ways, a quiet enemy to your wealth generation efforts looms large.

What's that enemy? Lifestyle inflation.

Lifestyle Inflation - The Self-Caused Problem

What's lifestyle inflation? Simply put, it's the increase in one's spending that historically results from income increases. Essentially, you spend more when you make more money. According to an article published in January of 2020, lifestyle inflation seems rampant in all income levels:

Nielsen study found that one in four families making $150,000 a year or more are living paycheck-to-paycheck, while one in three earning between $50,000 and $100,000 also depend on their next check to keep their heads above water.

Many of you dream of earning $150,000 annually, you may have thought at the beginning of this article that if you hit that magic six-figure income, you'd be set. Sadly, most of you would feel no wealthier than you do today. That's because lifestyle inflation creeps in and robs the effectiveness of your new income levels.

Inflation devalues the static value of each dollar. Lifestyle inflation devalues the benefit of your income stream. It eats your income with new or higher or even useless expenses. You don't make that coffee at home but buy a coffee on the way to work instead. That upcharge now erodes the effectiveness of your new income.

To combat lifestyle inflation, you need to be mindful to not allow rising income to become rising expenses. Promise to use your new income to grow your income stream. One tip for those of you working is to increase your 401(k) contributions by 1% at least every time you get a pay bump at work. This way you don't notice that increased investment, but your 401(k) will over the years.

Likewise, if you don't need to upgrade your Internet, don't do it. Self control and self awareness are key to combat a silent enemy. If you lower your interest expenses and pay down debt, but jack up higher your monthly bills, you've wasted your time and seen no net impact on your wealth generation.

Check Your Investments - Find the Idle Dollars

Now that you've cut expenses and are actively combating lifestyle inflation, you need to review your investments and locate your idle dollars. I'm a big believer in my money working as hard to earn more money for me as I am to earn it in the first place.

This means I do not believe in letting money sit idle. Even cash I like to have for emergencies must be earning some level of yield for me. What I do is frequently review my spending, income, and investments to ensure that no money is sitting around unused. As you cut expenses, you'll find that your extra income will need to find a home to start getting to work. Right now, I'm personally adding exposure to various high-quality Property REITs and Mortgage REITs, both common equity and preferred, as well as fixed-income investments. These sectors will provide long-term returns and keep my money working hard. One great aspect about property REITs is that most are inherently "inflation resistant" because they hold real estate assets which go up in price as inflation picks up.

If you find you're sitting on a large array of idle cash, check out my recent articles to see where even your cash pile can earn you a little something. If you don't need it for emergencies, step it up into preferreds, baby bonds, and bonds. Here you can see yields upwards of 7% while your initial capital remains sound and you get a return when the item matures or is called.

Want wealth? Stop spending your money.

Last time we discussed forgetting some assumed truths. Today we discussed the less exciting but still very important side of classical wealth generation - expenses. Control what's going out and you'll be able to benefit more from what is coming in. You can start today creating a legacy of smart wealth development by making your money work as hard as you do.

Likewise, you need to be wise and smart about how you spend your income knowing that every dollar spent negates a dollar earned. Pay down high-cost debt or refinance it to lower your rates. Don't let your lifestyle costs increase as your income does but keep an eye on them. Over time you will be amazed at how much income you can generate from an ever-growing pool of net assets. You don't need to be a millionaire to be wealthy, but if you're not wealthy currently, you can start down that path.

I've traveled it for many years, follow my footsteps and let's succeed together.

