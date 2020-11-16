Company Overview

MultiChoice Group (OTCPK:MCHOY) is a South Africa based telecommunications business with a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing in France, and an OTC listing through an ADR in the United States. The reporting currency is South Africa Rand (ZAR). The primary business of the Group relates to Pay-TV through its DSTV offering, which can be further broken down into a number of different “Bouquets”, or offerings across the value spectrum. The Group derives all of its profits from South Africa right now; however, MultiChoice also has a very material subscriber base in the Rest of Africa. Although the Rest of Africa division is currently generating losses, these losses are reducing, and part of this investment case results from attainment of breakeven in Rest of Africa.

MultiChoice was spun out of Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) in April 2019 as Naspers continued with its strategy of attempting to reduce holding company discount issues and unlock value for shareholders. Investors initially sold off MultiChoice aggressively as most were only interested in exposure to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) at a discount through the Naspers structure. However, MultiChoice offers very impressive free cash flow generation, and prospects from the Rest of Africa division could add further impetus to free cash flows and therefore dividends.

Results Overview

MultiChoice reported strong FY 2021 interim results this past week, with Core HEPS up 43% to ZAR6.27 per share. This was driven predominantly by a substantial reduction in losses in the Rest of Africa business, as well as continued growth in the South African business. Core HEPS includes a number of somewhat subjective adjustments; as a consequence, I always prefer to look at cash generation. Cash generation is traditionally significantly better than accounting earnings for MultiChoice due to a substantial D&A charge relating to amortisation of transponder leases. Cash generated from operations for the first half increased 4% to R2.8B (compared with core headline earnings of ZAR2.7B). It should be noted the first half of the year is typically the working capital intensive period, and this year saw a ZAR2.2B working capital outflow, relative to a ZAR1.7B working capital outflow in the prior period (which was a relatively lighter working capital period than is normal). Cash from operations before working capital therefore increased a more respectable 12% YoY.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst, analyst estimates

Cash Generation

Capex was markedly higher this period at ZAR0.7B, up 120% YoY, with the increase attributable to investment in customer service, billing and data capabilities in the video entertainment business, as well as a hardware refresh cycle in the internal support services division. Capex guidance is for normalisation towards historic levels to ZAR1.2B p.a., implying a stronger H2 free cash flow performance. Free cash flow for this 6 months was therefore under pressure, down 11% to ZAR2.2B. In addition to the working capital and capex headwind, there was also adverse timing on a lease payment, which is why the repayment of lease liabilities almost doubled from ZAR0.5B to ZAR0.9B. These factors are relatively temporary in nature or average out over time, implying that free cash flow generation should continue to remain robust for MultiChoice. In any case, the Group has generated trailing 12-month free cash flows of ZAR5.2B, which implies a free cash flow yield of 9.3%. Although no interim dividend was declared, the FY 2020 annual dividend of ZAR5.65 per share puts the current trailing dividend yield at 4.5%. This also puts into perspective the scope for increasing the dividend substantially, given a fairly meagre dividend free cash flow payout ratio of 48%.

Dividends

Management appears to be taking a rather cautious approach to the dividend, opting to make a firm decision by the year-end results. My expectation is that they will declare another dividend which should exceed last years. Factors in play include trapped cash in several African economies (poor central bank liquidity) which renders MultiChoice unable to repatriate cash to head office on demand right now, as well as short-term liquidity demands in the form of working capital and the $80M Betway acquisition.

There is no firm dividend policy in place, so this is an area of uncertainty for investors. But, I believe management will use the substantial free cash flow the business generates in a value enhancing way in time. This investment case is a long-term one.

Investment Case

The strong earnings growth in these results was driven by a continued reduction in Rest of Africa (i.e. outside South Africa) losses, despite a continued forex headwind given substantial depreciation in African currencies relative to the dollar. Management remain confident that these operations will get to breakeven/profitability, and I’d agree the chances are good. COVID related headwinds will not be repeated in H2, and at the end of the day, this is a scale game; as management continues to grow the subscriber base, the cost base remains relatively fixed in nature (content costs), and those revenues fall through to the bottom line. The Rest of Africa business is a substantial call option on long-term African growth, and MultiChoice is a prime way to play it.

Source: H1 2021 Results presentation

It is also worth mentioning the recent interest by French broadcaster Groupe Canal+ (parent company Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF)), which has taken a 12% stake in MultiChoice. In my view, this will lead to further corporate action. I think it is likely that Groupe Canal+ is making a play for some or all of the assets of MultiChoice, particularly the Rest of Africa operations which would complement the Groupe Canal+ operations well. There have been previous offers for the Rest of Africa portfolio which management turned down, but if the price is right, there could be substantial value unlock for shareholders. I have previously conservatively valued MultiChoice’s Rest of Africa operations at a value per subscriber of a third of the South African subscriber base, and on this basis, there is still material upside to the current share price. My fair value for the share is in the region of ZAR160 (current stock price ZAR127)

In summary, these are the core points in the buy investment case:

Reduction of Rest of Africa losses and breakeven highly likely as scale continues to grow.

Exceptional free cash flow generation, the market is currently underappreciating the potential to materially increase dividends.

Underappreciated “leverage” from current tax payment structure as taxes are paid as proportion of revenues in Rest of Africa. As profitability improves there, it goes straight to the bottom line.

Unique play on African Pay-TV market now skewed towards the lower end of the value spectrum which should prove defensive. Potentially lower correlation with developed market stocks.

Ungeared balance sheet (except for finance leases) adds to potential for increased dividend payments.

OTT unlikely to be a significant threat in Rest of Africa given inadequate infrastructure. In SA, MultiChoice is positioned as a one-stop shop and offers competing OTT services on their platform in addition to their own, yet ensure there is no significant overlap on content.

Corporate action is a possible catalyst, with Groupe Canal+ expressing interest.

