The one consistent aspect of the larger Canadian cannabis LPs is a failure to really grow the business over the last couple of years while the cannabis sales in the country have soared. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) just had to raise more cash to further dilute shareholders. My investment thesis entered the year not impressed with the company and the thesis remains in this camp exiting 2020.

Negative Trend

In the most recent reported quarter ended all the way back in May, OrganiGram saw net revenues collapse 27%. As the below chart highlights, the Canadian cannabis company has seen revenues trend downwards since early 2019.

In the May quarter, OrganiGram was caught chasing the value segment to no success. Dried flower sales accounted for 65% of revenues in the quarter, but the segment saw prices drop $0.94 QoQ to $3.90 per gram. The evolving consumer preferences and competitive landscape has left the company mostly chasing their tails with lower and lower prices due to competition. OrganiGram even sold 24% fewer KG in the quarter despite the lower prices.

In the quarter, the company had more write-off charges than revenues. OrganiGram had C$22.0 million in write-offs of unsaleable inventories and write-downs of prices while net revenues were only C$18.0 million.

Since the company spent most of the Summer launching recreational value products in Canada, the near-term results aren't expected to shine. The market has already seen competitors such as Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shy away from the value market in the last couple of months as the sector got far too crowded and pricing competitive. In fact, OrganiGram launched the SHRED brand as Aurora Cannabis was pushing back into premium cannabis.

The whole reason the stock originally traded far above $1 was the promise of selling weed at premium prices. The whole investment thesis has completely been altered now with this shift into the value segment.

Non-Stop Capital Raises

The biggest news and signs that business isn't booming with OrganiGram is that the company just raised a substantial amount of cash. The company raised total gross proceeds of C$69.1 million by selling 37.4 million units at a price of C$1.85 per unit. Each unit includes one share of common stock and one half of one common share via a warrant exercisable at a price of C$2.50 per share.

Back on July 17, the Canadian cannabis company listed a cash balance of C$78 million. The company had just completed a C$49 million ATM offering which sold 14.0 million shares in FQ3 at $2.21 per share and 7.0 million shares during July at $2.54 per share.

In addition, OrganiGram ended FQ3 with a debt balance of C$85 million. The company stated the fund-raising was planned to help repay some of the debt.

Like the rest of the Canadian cannabis LPs, all the management teams seem to have done over the last few years is dilute shareholders. On July 17, OrganiGram had 205 million fully diluted shares outstanding following the shares sold via the ATM and before the November capital raise. The total share count is now 242 million shares before factoring in the potential 19.2 million warrants, though these aren't anywhere close to being in the money with the stock down to C$1.46. The below chart doesn't include the latest share issuances, but the chart highlights how the share count has grown since the count was hardly 50 million shares back in 2016.

Either way, the inability of OrganiGram management being able to produce consistent growth will ensure further capital raises. Like most Canadians, the company has cut out remaining capital spending and cut the workforce. OrganiGram still hasn't proven the ability to grow while restructuring when they couldn't grow while in growth mode.

Analysts want to suggest OrganiGram can produce nearly $100 million in FY21 revenues. In such a case, the stock would become interesting. Otherwise, the lack of timely financials for a volatile cannabis sector is troubling considering the fiscal year ended all the way back in August. The lack of visibility into the struggling business outside of the major capital raise should keep investors on the sidelines.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that OrganiGram is another Canadian cannabis company that isn't very impressive. The shift into the difficult value brand sector and the inability to grow makes the stock one to avoid even trading near the recent lows.