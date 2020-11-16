Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Presents at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference Call November 16, 2020 8:40 AM ET

John Thero - CEO

Derek Archila - Stifel

Derek Archila

All right. Everyone, thanks again for joining us for our 2020 Stifel Healthcare Conference. We're on to our second fireside discussion of the day. Joining me for this panel, this discussion is John Thero, CEO of Amarin Corporation. John, thanks for joining us.

John Thero

Derek, thanks for having me. And welcome everybody else who's on line here. I appreciate your interest. I probably should just get this out of the way. I anticipate, Derek, you're going to ask me some questions that may involve forward-looking statements. And anybody considering investing in Amarin should acknowledge that there are risks and uncertainties associated forward-looking statements, and review our SEC filings for discussions of those risks, so. But, hi, everybody.

Derek Archila

Maybe to start, John, if you want to just kind of give us a brief background of where you guys are at and what you're doing, before we start diving into the Q&A.

John Thero

Sure. So, that's pretty broad question. This weekend has been a very busy weekend. We've had at a number of different presentations of the annual scientific sessions of the American Heart Association. And as a company, AHA doesn't allow sort of outside discussion of that, but we will on Wednesday night be having a number of doctors together to discuss the eight different presentations that we've had there. Outside of that, sort of thinking about what we're doing -- and I guess, four different buckets. One is what are we doing to grow the United States, one of which is what we're doing to get approval and prepared in Europe, then what are we doing on rest of the world, and then what are we doing for other products beyond the VASCEPA, particularly after we get past the European approval. And each of those are fairly substantial topics. And while I could just keep living on each of them here, I suspect, Derek, you may have more specific questions that you want to ask on any one of those three. But, we are we are busy and active, and I think making progress.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Derek Archila

Excellent. Yes. That’s a great segue. And maybe just starting with VASCEPA in the U.S. And, you guys have kind of communicated your strategy to continue to invest in sales and marketing there to grow basically VASCEPA faster in the face of generic launches. So, I guess, maybe give us a little bit more color there. But, what would kind of define success in 2021 from a growth perspective? Obviously, you're not going to give guidance. But, maybe if you can just kind of share with us your kind of thoughts, what would define success in terms of 2021 VASCEPA growth?

John Thero

Yes. So, as a company, over the last couple of years, we've been operating at pretty close to net cash flow neutral basis, some quarters a little positive, some quarters a little bit negative. Now, we ended our most recent quarter with over $600 million in cash and no debt. We will be making some investment going forward for Europe, we’ll talk about, we’ll continue to build supply and intending to get ready for that Europe launch and for China and other potential opportunities. But, our view is that while there are generics, either in the market or coming that this is not a typical generic market that we can grow faster than the generics can supply the market. And I think, were it not for COVID, nobody would be questioning that. I think we would be growing right now at such a clip that that wouldn't be questioned. I appreciate that this is necessarily a traditional approach, but it's not traditional for a generic to be coming in less than a year after the multibillion dollar opportunity indication gets approved where most doctors don't yet know about the drug for that use. It's also not common that the drug being launched needs essentially dedicated manufacturing facility, and it's difficult and long lead times and high cost of getting there.

So, we'll continue to monitor what is happening on the generics supply, remind people that the generic labels for what's been launched is for our initial indication, which is for treatment of patients with very-high triglycerides, defined as greater than 500 mgs per deciliter, not for cardiovascular risk reduction. Less than 10% of our prescriptions are for that indication, having drug prescribed off-label against, this would not only be against our patents for that other indication, but also be against the regulations for Medicare, for example.

So, we think we can work to grow the market, but moreover, we think that the indications for the leading generics are quite limited here. And our expectation would be that we will even net of generics grow. That doesn't mean generics won't take some market share. But, this is, we believe, a multibillion dollar opportunity. And while they may take market share that's meaningful to them, I think, we can also take growth that is very meaningful to watch in the United States, while in parallel launching in Europe and advancing the drug elsewhere in the world.

Derek Archila

Got it. Just a couple of questions on some of those comments. So, first, I guess, ball-parking it. What sort of like growth, do you think you lost due to the COVID pandemic? I mean, is there any way to kind of quantify that where you could have been? And I think, the other question that I have is around you guys talk about educating the market, educating physicians on VASCEPA data. So, I guess, will you -- the REDUCE-IT has been out for quite a bit. You've hit all the major conferences, a couple of times. That data is out there. So, I guess, at what point do you feel like you've made enough kind of commercial and marketing investments and where education is going to be -- again, the data is pretty well known, I guess, in the community.

John Thero

So, relative to our growth, what it might have been, it's just really hard to assess. In the first quarter of this year, before COVID, when we were still building our sales force and hadn't started some of our promotional budget, we had greater than 100% growth year-over-year. That dropped off, particularly in the second quarter. We know from data in the second quarter that patients visiting their doctors were down over 70%, very hard to prescribe to patients who aren’t going into their doctors and aren’t going in for blood tests. That got better in the third quarter. But, I think, were not for COVID, we'd be seeing results much more consistent with what we saw in Q1 or potentially building on that.

The cardiovascular space is -- it's interesting is -- the good news is there hadn't been a major advance in preventative cardiovascular care outside of LDL lowering in about 30 years, meaning statins are doubling down on that with PCSK9s et cetera. But, VASCEPA represents a major advance in preventative care, lowering on top of patients already treated with statins, lowering cardiovascular events by -- first events by 25% and essentially one fewer worst event where six patients treated on average in over a five-year period, which is just really just tremendous data.

But, if this were in oncology, where there's innovation all the time, doctors are looking for that next innovation, where there hasn't been innovation for a while, doctors may recognize the need for where they’re now necessarily out looking for it. And they're somewhat a little more fixed in their patterns. The good news is, once you change them, they should keep doing that. But, recent surveys that we did suggested that despite the promotion we've been doing on an unaided basis, if a doctor asked about cardiovascular drug, only about a third of them were referencing, VASCEPA and less than 1% of at-risk patients were referencing VASCEPA. I don't think that's surprising, given that VASCEPA has only been approved for this indication for less than a year, and our promotion has really just started. We started doing TV ads late this summer for cardiovascular risk reduction. So, I think, there's a long ways to go.

We have seen, despite COVID, that the growth in prescriptions for VASCEPA has grown faster than the majority of drugs that have had cardiovascular outcome studies in the last four years. So, not -- none of those are directly competitive with us. Some of them have much larger sales force than we do. But, in terms of performing during difficult times, I think, we all would like the growth to be faster. But, I think, we're getting there. But, right now, we're out talking to doctors. But 50% of doctors won't allow face-to-face calls by sales reps. That's not just us, that’s sales reps in general. So, I think, getting to 50% of the doctors is a good thing. But assuming 50% aren't accepting those calls, so still a lot of work to do. But, I view that as opportunity.

Derek Archila

Okay. And I just want to kind of touch again on -- so, the strategy is continuing to spend on the marketing. I know you've talked about, this is also an evolving strategy. Obviously, if things change, you can either pull back or modify that strategy. So, I guess, what are the thresholds or the decision points? Like, how do you -- is it market share, as you alluded to for the generics? Is it price erosion? Like, what gets you to basically start modifying that strategy, if needed, like what do those decision points look like?

John Thero

We look a lot of things. So, there's macro stuff, like how long is COVID going to be around, right? So, we believe that the society will -- it will be volatile, but the society is going to continue to open up that it was better in Q3 than it was in Q2. There's some resurgence here of COVID in the fourth quarter, but particularly with vaccines coming that as we get into 2021 that things will continue to get back towards normal, and therefore that to us suggest that we should continue to make investments and investments in growth.

We will also -- will monitor our growth, will monitor the rate at which the generics end up finding supply into the marketplace, how they price right now, to payers they're more expensive than branded product, the way that it’s priced. And, we'll look at all of those factors. But, I think, we have to keep looking at it from a -- at least in intermediate to long-term perspective. There's probably some bolus of supply that generics built up this year, will let that get out. And let's see what they actually can produce along the way. And, let's see if regulations will, in fact hold them to their own label promotion only, which I think it should, but that’s lot to be worked out there. The best thing we can do is, just keep growing, that we can grow fast, I think that takes sort of that question, off the table.

Derek Archila

Got it. And then, yes, I was going ask, like, are there any good examples that you can think of, or analogs that we should look at in terms of a limited generic competitive market where the brand continues to have meaning residual value. And as you kind of alluded to before, you can think this is a multibillion dollar market? So, how does your view change in a scenario where maybe the generics do take a lot of share, or in a positive scenario where you can grow that market faster than the generics can take share? I guess, like what…

John Thero

There's somewhat of an analogous drug to VASCEPA in Japan called Epadel. So, it's an EPA-based drug. It's been generic now for over a decade. And greater than 60% of the market share is still with that branded product. It’s similarly difficult to manufacturer it, which then gets people in are they going to make those kinds of investments to get the economies of scale necessary to support that kind of a product and to build the right margins around that product? That's very analogous, because it's very similar, active ingredient to what is in VASCEPA.

Derek Archila

Okay. And then, just on -- in terms of like, where you think peak sales could be in the U.S., depending on the two scenarios, again, where you can grow faster, or where generics take a good chunk of the share? I mean, do you have like, again, thinking about your scenario analysis, what are the two kind of opportunities there, depending on which scenario plays out?

John Thero

Yes. Two is a funny word. I think, we have over two dozen different scenarios in our planning. The ones I like are the ones that get revenues into the multiple billions of dollars. And I continue to believe that that is the opportunity for this drug. The flip side is if nothing works, meaning nothing, we're doing in a legal side or regulatory side, and therefore supply side, we could compete with the generic and the fact that we have capacity and I think the lowest -- most efficient capacity to compete in that regard. But, that's not where we're going today. Where we're going today is, we strongly believe there's a lot more value under the curve here by growing revenues in the United States, and doing that faster than what generics can, combination of supply the market and be allowed to sell, based upon their label.

Derek Archila

Got it. And then, maybe just to talk about the IP side of things and what you guys are doing. Maybe just give us an update on what you're doing in the U.S. And we get a lot of questions about the GSK, Teva lawsuit, I'm sure you guys do as well. And in terms of how that could read through to the VASCEPA kind of IP litigation in the case there?

John Thero

So, I first made reference to the fact that the litigation we’ve had in the United States pertains only to the United States. We've got regulatory exclusivity and other patents in Europe and other places in the world. And it pertains only to indication of treating patients with triglycerides greater than 500, not to the cardiovascular risk reduction indication. And we are continuing to pursue legal channels in the United States. We are certainly aware of -- I mean, our counsel was involved in representing GSK in the litigation that you've just referenced. I think, that there is -- that bears continuing to watch. I think, also, some of the regulations by things like Medicare also deserve to be watched relative to what is legal and illegal prescriptions of drugs, within approved labels. We have to see how the behavior is of the generics.

Derek Archila

Yes. I mean, is there like a script level or a market share level where it's like -- clearly, there's going to be awfully low use, beyond the label for the generics? But, is that something that it -- it sounds like you're watching it, but is there a threshold there that you guys…?

John Thero

No, comment. My counsel has told me to be -- not to say anything here that potentially could undermine our options from a legal perspective. And I'm going to refrain from that, other than to say that greater than 90% of our prescriptions are for cardiovascular risk reduction, not for treatment of very high triglycerides.

Derek Archila

Got it. Okay. That's fair. And then, I just wanted to close out with the U.S. discussion here before moving to EU. So, I know, Hikma has launched their generic in kind of a limited fashion. I think, they just raise their guidance by like 10 million for the entire year, to account for VASCEPA. But have we started -- as you guys are in the channel, and are you guys starting to see that come in? And, are there any other kind of just nuances that we should be paying attention to for some of maybe the other generics that could enter the market in the next 12 or so months? Just like what are you hearing kind of with your discussion with the wholesalers in terms of the generic launch?

John Thero

Hikma was the loudest up front, most direct and they were going to go first, and they have. They by their own public statements have commented about having limited supply and that their cost is higher than Amarin’s cost, which I think reflects our user experience building volumes. The other companies have been quieter. We are trying to keep ear open and figure out what people might be doing and when. But, I'm not going to speculate. Right now, we, based upon what we know, believe that we can outpace the growth in the United States of VASCEPA prescriptions versus what generics can supply.

Derek Archila

Yes. Okay. All right. Well, let's segue over to the EU. And maybe just remind us the milestones there for EU approval and launch.

John Thero

Yes. So, there's really three steps to getting there -- I guess, four steps, if you include the building out of the commercial side of things, which is happening in parallel. But, three steps. One would be the recommendation coming out of the EMA, and then that turns into approval throughout the European community. We are anticipating that approval in the early part of 2021 where we're well along in that regulatory review process. Until it's done, it's not done. But, this is the indication that's consistent with the newer indication in the United States and the indication in Canada. And we think that we have strong scientific arguments for the approval. We also think we have strong medical support with the leading medical societies in Europe already endorsing the use of VASCEPA for these high risk patients.

The third leg of that is getting reimbursement. And there is some preparatory work that we can do in forming our arguments. Fortunately, we've got very good clinical data with low number needed to treat versus other drugs. Well, there really is no direct competitor to VASCEPA. The formalization of much of that reimbursement activity, which has to happen on a country by country basis, can't get started until after we have the label approved. And then, country by country, we will pursue market access. As with any drug, that can take some time. But, with the advocacy of leading medical societies, and there’d be no currently approved therapy for the patients who are seeking to help here. We're hopeful that moves quickly. We are building -- we've been working for a while on preparing for commercialization. We are building core infrastructure, a lot of that right now is focused in on the reimbursement side of things. But, in certain countries, as we get into the early parts of 2021, we will also start having some field force, getting out doing more education than what we're doing right now with just some very capable medical affairs people. But, we want to build on that.

Derek Archila

Yes. So, let's unpack that a little bit. So, I guess, how do you think about the market opportunity there? I mean, obviously, you talked about patient numbers and things in the EU. But, I guess, are there any good commercial analogs for cardiovascular products that could represent what VASCEPA EU sales launch curve looks like? That's kind of my first question.

John Thero

So, like in the United States, there is no -- there hasn't been innovation in preventative cardiovascular care other than doubling down on LDL lowering really in 30 years. So, there really is no great analog for it. Cardiovascular disease, the number one cause of death, most expensive area in health care in Europe, like is in the United States. There are more patients on statin in therapy in Europe than in the United States. And we take the Big Five in Europe, there's nearly as many patients on statin just in those five countries as there is in the United States. And the death rate from heart disease in Europe is higher than that in the United States. So, throw all that together with what will be affordable product and a proven efficacy result, we think that can translate into fairly expeditious growth. We have to have those negotiations relative to price.

I would remind people that relative to pricing in Europe that they shouldn't assume what's going to be lower than the United States. In the United States may launch for us triglyceride lowering -- or biomarker indication, which was in genericized market in Europe, we’re launching outcomes data in a market where we will be the first and only drugs approved. I don't think it's a bit of apples and oranges relative to the pricing of the drug. And by that someone shouldn't interpret that we're looking to charge more for VASCEPA than say a PCSK9. But, by the same token, I don't think it would be appropriate for people to look at it and say, well, geez, the pricing of VASCEPA in Europe ought to be significantly less in United States. Thus far outside of the United States, the net pricing of VASCEPA is higher than that in the United States.

Derek Archila

Interesting, okay. I was going to say like, are there any good analogues to talk about in terms of that type of higher pricing seen in the EU versus the U.S., but it does seem like it's quite a unique situation. But I don't know if you have any additional color there too?

John Thero

We've done a lot of work in this area, I don't know that there's any one I can point to. But I can point to Canada. And we just got approval there. And the net price there is higher than it is here in the United States.

Derek Archila

Okay. Got you. And then, so obviously, you guys are doing it alone in the EU and a different type of launch than probably the U.S. has given you a different type of reimbursement. You got to go country-by-country. But, I guess, what type of field force would you expect to launch in the EU? And is there a similar need for your marketing and DTC in Europe, or is it just not that level of spend, you won't need to do that?

John Thero

So, Europe is, as you know a composite of a lot of countries and each country is different, different in terms of its regulatory detail for -- particularly for reimbursement is different in terms of how you can access doctors, et cetera. I guess I would, on the simplistic way, look at Europe is being there's big countries, there's the sort of medium sized countries and then the small countries. And the small countries, I think, it makes sense for us to leverage local talent there, not to create our own infrastructure. The medium sized countries, we may do a bit of a mix. But, the focus is on the big countries, and there initial focus is on market access. Each country is different. We need to continue to do education. Predominantly, in the Europe, not exclusively, but predominantly, if you're on a statin, you're treated by a cardiologist, much more so than in the United States. And we think that there's some efficiency from that. We have seen in the United States that the fastest prescribers tend to be cardiologists, they tend to be more data-driven and in some ways more open to change. But if you're on a statin in the States, you may not be seeing a cardiologist, you may much more likely be just getting that via your general practitioner.

So, we will be giving some priority to the specialist because the cardiologists in Europe will also be focusing a lot on the digital side of things, particularly here in COVID days relative to the launch in Europe. But, we're still working through it on a country by country basis. I would anticipate that not all countries will launch at the same time. In fact, I'm almost sure that not all countries will launch at the same time. That's not unique to us. That’s -- you got to get reimbursement before you can go into each country. And, if it all works out well, we'll get into countries and start selling products and generating some cash in those countries as other countries come on board. And that helps mitigate some cash burn along the way as well.

Derek Archila

Got it. And then, maybe with the last couple of minutes here, just kind of an overall strategy question. And you have this commercial infrastructure built out in cardiovascular, nice specialty sales force. I mean, obviously, you've got a lot going on. But, is there opportunity to look at leveraging that sales force with either bringing other products in or doing partnerships where other companies have products in cardiovascular or trying to target the same physicians, just to kind of build additional value and also co-promote type of opportunities where you can get VASCEPA and accelerate VASCEPA growth?

John Thero

Yes. And we continue to look at those, and as we're still in the first year of launch of VASCEPA in United States, we hesitated to dilute the sales effects of what we're doing by any other product, even though some products could be significant, but by I think say by definition, they're not going to be the multibillion dollar opportunities that is VASCEPA. We're regularly approached by companies looking forward us to potentially promote or copromote their product. That's happened in United States. Since we announced we're going in Europe, we've got a whole another wave of countries -- or companies that have approached us about their products, some for global rights, some for European rights.

VASCEPA is a big opportunity globally. We want to make sure we get VASCEPA right. But, if appropriate opportunity presents themselves for fair value, we’re certainly open to those. I just don't want to do a deal just for the sake of doing a deal, particularly given the enormity of the VASCEPA. I would I guess, say, you got big pharma that has this primary care sales force, but they’re generally looking for products that are multiple billions in size that we think that there's various products out there that could be hundreds of millions in revenues that we could make a lot of money off of. That might be a little too small for big pharma, but might fit well with our sales force. But right now, our priority is growing scripts, getting approval and getting approval in Europe and getting launched there. But we'll keep looking in. But does it make sense? Yes, it does make sense.

Derek Archila

Okay. Well, John, thanks so much for the discussion. I think we'll leave it there. So, thanks everyone for joining. And we'll be on to the next panel here in next 10 minutes. Thanks, John.

John Thero

Thanks again, Derek. Thanks for everybody else for your interest. Take care. Bye.