I've been looking at National Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:FIZZ) for a while. The company used to be a high-growth stock in 2019. Yet, after multiple quarters of revenue misses, the stock fell by nearly 50%. The company's stock price has since recovered from its lows but is still a way off from its all-time highs. I wanted to take a look if the company is worth an investment.

Just a brief background on the company, National Beverage Corporation is a beverage manufacturer with a portfolio of sparkling water, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. The vast majority of the company’s brands are geared toward active and health-conscious consumers. The company’s flagship brand is the popular LaCroix sparkling water. Note, the company carries other beverages such as juices and energy drinks but does not break out revenue by segment. By far, LaCroix is the company’s most significant brand.

As an older person, sparkling water’s popularity is something I don’t really understand. However, from the looks of things, this doesn’t seem to be a passing fad; rather, I believe, this is a category that is here to stay. Other larger companies with deeper pockets such as Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) have launched their own seltzer/sparkling water brands to compete. There are also smaller company upstarts hoping to get a slice of market share. While I believe that LaCroix has established a strong enough brand presence that it can compete with much larger firms, a more crowded field could put some pressure on future sales.

According to the company’s disclosures, National Beverage Corporation believes its competitive advantage over its larger competitors is its ability to respond faster and more creatively to consumer trends.

In a beverage industry dominated by the “cola giants”, we pride ourselves on being able to respond faster and more creatively to consumer trends than competitors burdened by legacy production and distribution complexity and costs. The ability to identify consumer trends and create new market-leading concepts define our new product development model. Speed to market with the appropriate concept, unique flavor creation, and trend-forward ‘better-for-you’ ingredients continues to be our goal.

From company 10-K

The company’s creativity is in full display with its LaCroix brand that has 27 different flavors covering most fruits and fruit combinations you can imagine. In 2020 alone, the company has released an assortment of new flavors that have achieved scanned tracked channel growth for LaCroix of 27.4% compared to the same time last year.

Earnings Analysis

With regard to short-term results, National Beverage Corporation had a lackluster quarter. Revenue for fiscal 2021 (ended August 2020) increased from $263.6 million in Q1 2020 to $293.4 million, an 11.3% increase. The company disclosed that the increase was primarily driven by an increase in case volume by 12.3%, implying that this revenue growth was organic. However, despite the decent increase in revenue for the quarter, the company missed expectations by $2.89 million. The company, however, did beat earnings estimates so we can unpack that a little bit more.

The increased revenue, along with a reduction in raw material costs, has led to a 21.3% increase in gross profit for the quarter from $96.6 million in Q1 2020 to $117.2 million in Q1 2021. Cost of sales decreased a huge margin of 5.2%. The company states in its 10-K that the costs of its raw materials are subject to volatility and price swing inherent in commodities. This quarter was on the higher end of the company’s historical gross margins, so while I don’t expect it to continue indefinitely, it wasn’t too unusual. SG&A was 17.2% of net sales for the quarter, a decrease from 19.7% the same time last year. This was primarily driven by reduced marketing and selling costs, which I suspect is directly related to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Most companies have cut marketing spending during this time, and I imagine the ongoing lockdowns in certain areas make it difficult to launch proper campaigns.

The company has had a history of missing Wall Street’s revenue expectations which indicate potential poor communication of guidelines and expectations from the company. Apart from January and April this year, the company has missed expectations for all of the quarters in 2019. Missing expectations is a concern for me as the stock price has been on a rapid upward trajectory this year having close to doubling its January price.

Key Risks for the company

As an FMCG company, National Beverage Corporation’s sales weren’t affected much by the coronavirus pandemic. The company continues to have a pristine balance sheet with no debt and cash of $352.5 million. This would give it plenty of financial flexibility to either invest heavily in developing new brands, make a strategic acquisition, or buy back shares of stock.

The company does face some risk, though, due to its heavy dependence on the LaCroix brand. Millennials that make up the vast majority of the brand's customers can be a pretty fickle bunch, and we have seen trends come and go. Millennials have gravitated toward sparkling water/seltzers because of the perceived health benefits relative to soft drinks and other sugary drinks. LaCroix brands itself as having “zero calories, zero sweeteners, and zero sodium”. Therefore, reports that question the “healthiness” of the product have the potential to do some real damage to brand equity. This isn’t a situation like soft drinks, alcohol, or coffee where the risks and benefits are known and accepted by consumers.

A lawsuit alleging that LaCroix did not use “all-natural” ingredients (but rather synthetic ones) was recently dropped thanks to an aggressive defense by the company. Apart from accusations of not being 100% natural, bottled water products from LaCroix also had measurable amounts of poly-fluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) according to a test conducted by Consumer Reports. National Beverage Corporation disputes this claim and the methodology behind these tests.

Your Topo Chico, Bubly, La Croix, and Canada Dry; hell, even your Perrier—all contain levels of PFAS that are higher than the 1 part per trillion recommended by scientists and environmental groups. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences notes that human exposure to PFAs can result in adverse health effects

Gizmodo Article: In 2020, Not Even Your Seltzer Is Safe

Conclusion

In terms of valuations, the company is trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 25.2x earnings. Analysts have an EPS range of $3.28 to $3.56 for fiscal 2021. At these levels, the company is trading at a reasonable valuation, considering the company has no long-term debt and thus little financial risk.

I am a little worried, though, about the business risk of the company as it seems to have hit its ceiling for growth. There were avenues the company could have pursued such as taking advantage of the move to alcoholic seltzers, but I believe that ship has sailed. The company is still run by its founder who is the current CEO and is 83 years old. The next most senior officer is the president who is his son. I don’t see this as the type of company that would pursue aggressive strategies outside of its core competence to grow. I have a neutral rating on the stock.

