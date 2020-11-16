The Apple lawsuit is proceeding as expected with the previous an favorable "final judgement" award of ~US$109 million being ~45% of the company's current market cap.

Excellent also describes Quarterhill's big Q3 beat that was driven by a new licensing agreement with Intel and a record setting performance by its Intelligent Transportation Systems segment.

Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) is a Canadian company that focuses on intellectual property ("IP") licensing and the Intelligent Transportation Systems industry ("ITS"). The company is a small-cap (mkt-cap of US$234 million) and some time back its WiLAN subsidiary was awarded a favorable final judgment against Apple (AAPL) for US$108.98 million. As a result, and due to a large cash position that was expected to be allocated to share buybacks, my last article rated the company a "speculative buy". And while my previous rationale was (and still is...) a solid investment thesis, the company is up over 40% since my August article because of big Q3 beat, largely on the back of a record performance from its under-appreciated and oft-overlooked International Road Dynamics segment ("IRD") and a new licensing deal with Intel (INTC).

(Red comments added by the author).

Background

Quaterhill operates two wholly owned subsidiaries:

WiLAN focuses on patent licensing and is in the business of valuing ideas. WiLAN develops and commercializes innovative patented technologies, manages IP and licenses these inventions to corporations.

International Road Dynamics ("IRD") a multi-discipline, technology company and leading provider of Intelligent Transportation Systems.

Please read my previous article for a further discussion on the company and of the Apple lawsuit and previous judgements (see Quarterhill: A Speculative Buy Based on Apple Judgement, Net Cash Position, And Share Buybacks).

Q3 EPS Report

The Q3 EPS report was a big beat as both revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in above the high-end of guidance:

Q3 Earnings Report Guidance Actual Revenue $80.0-$87.0 million $88.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $32.0-$36.0 million $39.0 million

As a result, the company generated net income of $24.5 million or $0.21/share.

As expected given the preliminary results that were announced on October 8th, the licensing segment was strong as the WiLAN subsidiary had its best quarter in three years and delivered $67.2 million in revenue (76% of total revenue). Quarterhill reached two new licensing agreements during the quarter with Intel (INTC) and the Kingston Technology Corporation.

The big surprise to me came from the IRD segment which inked new orders from the State of New York, the Ukraine, and Paraguay. IRD systems revenue was $15.4 million (17.5% of total revenue) while recurring revenue - which is primarily linked to previous IRD contractual arrangements - was $5.4 million.

Gross margin for the quarter and YTD 2020 periods were 51.8% and 45.2%, as compared to 11.4% and 40.6% for the same periods last year. However, investors should not draw too many conclusions from the company's quarterly gross margins as the nature of Quarterhill's businesses leads to lumpy revenue and earnings reports and, as a result, margin can vary wildly from quarter-to-quarter and from yoy comparisons.

Share Buybacks

As I pointed out in my previous article, Quarterhill was sitting on C$135.7 million in cash and planned to allocate a significant portion of capital to share buybacks. That being the case, there were two significant buyback developments during Q3:

The company spent $5.8 million to purchase 2.7 million shares at a purchase price of C$2.15/share (US$1.63/share at the current exchange ratio of US$1=C$1.3133). The company started a Normal Course Issuer Bid to acquire up to 10% (or 11.3 million shares) of the company's publicly held shares. Under this program, Quarterhill spent ~$3 million during the quarter to acquire 1.6 million shares at an average price of $1.89/share (US$1.44/share).

Buyback Analysis: In aggregate, the company spent ~C$8.8 million (US$6.7 million) during the quarter to buyback 4.3 million shares at an average price estimated at $1.56/share. The 4.3 million shares equates to ~3.6% of the 118,861,166 shares outstanding at the end of Q2. That said, note the total number of average shares at the end of Q3 was 115,990,313, substantially more than the arithmetic (118.8-4.3=114.56) would have suggested. So while the share buybacks were good for ordinary investors considering the average buy price was almost $0.50/share less than Friday's close (i.e. 25%), it is clear that stock based awards for employees were significant and muted the overall affect of the buybacks.

Dividends

The current quarterly dividend is C$0.0125 per common share (payable on January 11, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2020) for a 1.9% yield. Based on the average number of shares at the end of Q3 (115.99 million) that equates to an annual dividend obligation of C$0.05/share, or C$5.7 million. Which in comparison of the share buybacks discussed earlier means Quarterhill is "buyback heavy, dividend light" (i.e. C$8.8 million for buybacks versus C$5.7 million for dividends) - something ordinary investors should keep an eye on going forward. That is, ordinary shareholders need to check that share buybacks don't overly reward the executive management team - otherwise, they would likely be much better off with a rise in their dividend. The company certainly has the cash to better reward investors with a higher dividend.

Going Forward

Note the recent Intel licensing agreement announcement said:

The Agreement also includes the settlement and dismissal of all litigation pending between WiLAN's Auriga Innovations, Inc. subsidiary and each of Intel, HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company currently pending before the United States District Court, Western District of Texas.

This is yet another validation of the value of WiLAN's patent portfolio because the settlement and subsequent licensing agreement with Intel infers WiLAN prevailed in the litigation. In another patent development, note that WiLAN recently bought some IBM patents related to semiconductor manufacturing process technologies. Considering WiLAN's long history of success in monetizing patents, I expect news of a return on this investment relatively soon because I suspect the company has already identified a specific use case - otherwise I doubt why would it have made the purchase.

Also note that following the end of Q3, the company announced IRD was awarded a $1.2 million contract from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration for "Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Systems Installation, Maintenance, and Data Services" and has a 5.5-year duration. This builds on the success IRD had in Q3.

But of course the 10,000 lb gorilla in the room is the pending Apple litigation. CEO Paul Hill gave an update on the Q3 conference call:

Regarding its (i.e. WiLAN) litigation with Apple, as expected, Apple filed its appeal on July 15th with the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. This is the appellate court in the U.S. that handles all patent appeal matters. WiLAN filed a cross-appeal on July 28th. Opening briefs are expected to be filed before year-end. Beyond that, we expect a trial date sometime in the fall of 2021, with that date likely being set in the spring of 2021.

I have nothing else to report on this issue other to remind investors of what I reported in my last article on Quarterhill: the "Final Judgment" award from the Apple lawsuit - US$108.98 million - equates to ~45% of Quaterhill's current market cap ($234 million). As a result, a victory in this suit in the Spring of next year - and all previous judgements indicate WiLAN will prevail - should result in a substantial increase in the company's share price.

Meantime, the company continues to view the M&A market with an eye toward increasing its IRD business. This is a stable industry that has high barriers to entry and is relatively recession proof. The business blends technology with infrastructure and is a great way for governments to raise revenue while providing essential services. With the advent of self-driving drives, Quarterhill is ideally positioned to use WiLAN's expertise in 5G along with IoT, another key and enabling technology, for the future of Intelligent Transportation Systems.

Summary & Conclusion

There are certainly a few risks associated with Quarterhill: it's a small-cap company with a relatively large number of shares, is only a $2 stock, and its revenue history can be quite lumpy because it is depending on large licensing deal swhich can materialize from time-to-time, or not. The IRD performance in a Q3 was a surprise to me, and appears to be gaining momentum going forward. The future looks bright for IRD given key technologies like 5G and IoT combined with autonomous vehicles.

The company ended Q3 with $129.7 million in cash and cash equivalents - or an estimated C$1.13/share, or roughly 40% of the current market cap. Meantime, the big Apple "final judgement" appears to be working its way toward a big win. Add it all up and I maintain my "Speculative BUY" on Quarterhill because given the large cash position and recent performance of its underlying businesses, the downside risk is relatively insignificant as compared to the potential upside give the "Final Judgement" on the Apple litigation (i.e. ~US$109 million).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.