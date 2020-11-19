2 REITs With >100% Upside Potential In The Recovery

Many of our holdings have the potential to more than double in the recovery. In today's article, we discuss two of them.

But this is just the beginning of the repricing.

Recently, our Portfolio at High Yield Landlord enjoyed a nice bump in performance. In just one week, many of our holdings rose by 20%, 30% or even 65%. A few examples include:

Urstaft Biddle Properties (UBA): up 22%

(UBA): up 22% EPR Properties (EPR): up 30%

(EPR): up 30% KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF): up 65%

This compares to just 6.8% for the broader REIT market as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ):

What's causing this sudden surge in valuations?

It's quite simple. The market is slowly recognizing what we have been saying all along: This is a temporary crisis that won't change human nature, and as a vaccine is deployed, high-quality malls, shopping centers, and entertainment venues will bounce back and richly reward those who buy them today.

It seems so obvious to us it's hard to believe that the market would discount these assets by up to 80%, but fear can lead investors to do stupid things.

Now that we have had some positive news on the vaccine, the repricing has started, but don't get it twisted: This is just the beginning.

Many of our Portfolio holdings continue to trade at less than half of their value. This implies that they have the potential to more than double in the recovery.

Sounds too good to be true?

Consider that coming out of the 2008-2009 crisis, REITs nearly tripled in just two years:

Today, many REITs are just cheap, if not even cheaper, than they were back then. Moreover, balance sheets are much stronger. Banks are functioning just fine. Interest rates have dropped to zero. And the stimulus money pumped into the economy is very significant.

We have been preaching the bull case for REITs since late March, prices are up by 50% since then, but the real upside is still ahead of us. Below we highlighted two of our Portfolio holdings that have the potential to more than double in the anticipated recovery:

Macerich (MAC):

MAC owns what we believe to be the highest quality mall portfolio in the US. They focus on highly urban properties in strong gateway markets with superior demographics. A great example of that would be Santa Monica Place, a high-end mall located right next to the famous Santa Monica Pier:

If you compare MAC's properties to its peers, you will find that its properties are the most urban based on population density within a 15-mile trade area:

The three most important criteria for real estate investing are:

Location, location, and location...

And MAC owns some of the best-located assets in the world. As we discuss in a recent article at High Yield Landlord, we expect these Class A malls to remain highly relevant even in a digitized world. They are quickly diversifying uses, densifying properties, and becoming mixed-use destinations:

Despite posting very decent results over the past years (positive growth in sales, rents, and same property NOI), it saw its share price drop from nearly $100 to just $26 by the end of 2019. Then came the pandemic and the share price dropped all the way to $9 per share:

That's a 90% discount relative to where it traded just ~5 years ago.

Was it overvalued then?

According to Simon Property Group (SPG), it wasn't as it offered to buy all of it for $95.5 per share in 2015. SPG is the world’s most successful mall investor and it thought that a takeover still made sense at that price tag.

Today, the shares trade at less than 10% of what they could have gotten from SPG in 2015. The market clearly thinks that MAC has been permanently impaired by the retail apocalypse" and the COVID-19 crisis. Many fear that it may even file for bankruptcy, just how CBL & Associates (CBL) recently did.

We disagree.

First of all, we think that the risk of bankruptcy is very small (less than 5%).

Most of MAC's debt is property specific which leaves great flexibility. It has ~$650 million of cash on hand and more coming from refinancings. It's already cash flow positive and rent collections are quickly rising. It hiked its cash dividend earlier this year and recently maintained it. And finally, it now has private equity backing that could serve as a lender of last resort to avoid the dilution of a bankruptcy.

Secondly, we don't see the evidence that the business has been permanently impaired:

Sales per square have reached up to 90% of pre COVID-19 levels for centers open at least eight weeks. The average rents per square foot were up by ~2% in the second and third quarters. Rent collection is already at over 80% today. Redevelopment efforts to diversify uses and density properties only make these malls more valuable and this is especially true in today's 0% rate world. People remain social creatures that need places to meet, connect, dine, shop, play, work, and live in urban areas. We don't expect this to change.

Bottom Line: The crisis is very significant but temporary. It has not permanently impaired MAC's assets and it's very unlikely to go bankrupt.

The market is wrong to price it at a >90% discount to what SPG offered for it back in 2015. It was undervalued before the crisis, and it's even more undervalued right now.

MAC could double from here and remain deeply discounted. Coming out of the great financial crisis, it appreciated by nearly 700% in just one year:

Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF)

AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Essex (ESS) are all high-quality apartment REITs. However, they all share a common issue: Their same property NOI is bleeding at the moment because they are heavily invested in expensive coastal cities.

We don't think that this is a permanent issue, but it's fair to note that today's fundamentals are taking a hit. Moreover, after their recent rise in share prices, these REITs are priced at ~16-18x FFO, which isn't expensive, but it isn't particularly cheap either.

What if there was an alternative with positive same property NOI growth at a much lower valuation?

That's the pitch for Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF).

Boardwalk is our favorite apartment REIT in today's market. It's one of the highest-quality apartment REITs in Canada, and its performance in 2020 has been exceptionally strong when compared to its US peers:

Even then, it's down the most and trades at the deepest discount to fair value in the apartment sector:

Boardwalk is down by ~41% despite collecting nearly 100% of its rents and enjoying rapid cash flow growth in 2020. In that sense, the disparity in share price performance and fundamental performance is truly exceptional.

What could justify this?

The market is very pessimistic because Boardwalk has high exposure to the Alberta/Saskatchewan regions, which will suffer from the collapse in oil prices.

We don't doubt that there will be pain in the coming years, but this pain doesn't justify a >40% lower share price.

Even though the 2014-2018 period of low oil prices, the net migration to these regions was positive. It shows that these markets are not only driven by energy. Canada is expected to enjoy the fastest population growth rate of G7 countries over the coming 10 years. This is mostly driven by immigration:

Moreover, Boardwalk owns affordable housing communities with rents in the $1,000 - $1,200 range. The need for affordable housing does not go away during times of crisis. Opposite of that, it may even increase as residents of more expensive communities move to more affordable communities to save on their rent.

Boardwalk also has some built-in margin of safety because its rents are estimated to be ~10% below the market and it's able to force growth by improving its assets.

Finally, Boardwalk is quickly diversifying its portfolio. Already today, one-third of its assets are in high-growth Western markets. Within a few years, its target is to bring this weight closer to half of its portfolio.

If Boardwalk continues to trade at a ~50% discount to NAV, it's likely to become a buyout target. The demand for apartment community investments is very high in today's yield-less world, and several of its peers have been taken private over the past years. Northview Apartment (OTC:NPRUF) is a similar case and we profited from its buyout at High Yield Landlord.

But even if a buyout never happens, we think that the improved diversification will force upside as the market perception changes from "this is an energy investment" to "this is a defensive apartment REIT."

The management owns one-fourth of the equity, the leverage is reasonable, and their low 38% payout ratio allows them to organically fund growth.

Today, you can buy shares at a ~50% discount to the latest estimate of NAV which is based on recent market transactions (done by appraisers, which unlike in the US, is mandatory under IFRS accounting).

We estimate that Boardwalk has more than 100% upside potential, and while you wait, you earn a ~10% cash flow yield (~10x FFO multiple), out of which 3.3% is paid in dividends, and the rest is reinvested in growth. The dividend also is paid on a monthly basis, which is nice, and the withholding tax for foreign investors is less concerning since the payout ratio is very low and the bulk of the returns is expected to come from future appreciation.

Bottom Line

MAC and BOWFF are just two examples among many others. At High Yield Landlord, we are heavily investing in discounted REITs as we seek to maximize gains in the recovery.

Many of them have the potential to appreciate by 100 to 200% when a vaccine is finally deployed and the world returns to normal.

Will all these investments perform so well?

Probably not, but that is why we diversify appropriately. Right now, our Portfolio has 25 positions and MAC / BOWFF are just two of them.

What Else Are We Buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; BOWFF; SPG; AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.