Their next catalyst is three to four years away.

Viela Bio (VIE) is not your ordinary biotech startup. IPO-ing in September 2019 for $150 million, the company started with six products in multiple indications, and lead drug candidate inebilizumab already has been approved in June 2020 for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adults. Currently it's running three drug candidates in nine indications in various stages of clinical trials, and already is a revenue-generating company within one year of going public. This is not a story we hear often in biopharma.

How did this seemingly impossible thing happen? That’s because Viela had a head start. It's a $250mn spinoff of AstraZeneca-owned MedImmune’s inflammatory and autoimmune disease assets, supported by six biotech-focused venture firms including some of China’s biggest names. As CEO Bing Yao discussed with Endpoints’ John Caroll, “The consortium of investors includes Boyu Capital, 6 Dimensions Capital and Hillhouse Capital, which all met Yao’s criteria: Deep pockets, a long-term view of things and a big appetite for biotech. Boyu is an influential private equity group that also backed Greg Verdine’s LifeMine. And Wuxi Healthcare Ventures threw in with Frontline BioVentures to create 6 Dimensions in a merger last year.”

Given that, it's fairly surprising that Viela has almost no coverage on Seeking Alpha, and seems to have very little investor interest. Is that justified? Let’s find out.

About the company

Like I said, Viela focuses on inflammation and autoimmune diseases. Lead product candidate is inebilizumab, an anti CD19 humanized monoclonal antibody or mAb approved as Uplizna for NMOSD. It's also running tests for myasthenia gravis, kidney transplant desensitization and IgG4-related diseases. Its other two products are VIB4920 targeting kidney transplantation rejection and sjogren's syndrome, and VIB7734 for cutaneous lupus erythematosus. There’s a major strategic collaboration with one of Japan’s largest drug manufacturers, the Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, for inebilizumab work in various South Asian countries.

Upcoming Catalysts

Now we come to the crux of the problem behind Viela’s low investor interest - there’s no near-term catalyst for the stock. Its first drug was just approved, and since then the stock has been on a downward motion. The next major catalyst - phase 3 completion of the second indication - is three years away. Investors with a short-term horizon tend to ignore such long-term bets. However, sometimes, as with VIE, they miss an opportunity to get in early on a bio-concern about which its CEO says “Viela...can go all the way in becoming a fully integrated biotech company” over the next few years.

One problem investors have with such longer-term bets is dilution. However, as we will shortly observe, and as the CEO says in a call, the company is fully funded till 2023, when they have the next major catalyst. This cash-rich state has been achieved with AstraZeneca’s blessings and funding from those six early backers.

Pipeline

Viela has a strong pipeline. Lead drug inebilizumab, besides its NMOSD approval, is targeting other diseases. Myasthenia gravis is a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that results in skeletal muscle weakness, which can be so severe as to cause respiratory and ambulatory problems. It affects nearly 60,000 Americans, and current treatments include the 2017-approved Soliris with dubious efficacy and high price (the pivotal trial failed to meet primary endpoint, read more in the Competition section below), and a few off-label immunosuppressants or steroids.

(Image source: company website)

Market

The total prevalent population of NMOSD in 7MM was found to be 22,648 in 2017, with sales accounted for at about $236 million.

The global MG market is estimated to be worth $1.8 billion in 2020, crossing $2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Competition

The MG market is diverse, and there's one approved therapy - Soliris or eculizumab - and multiple therapies in late stage pipelines.

According to research cited before, questions still remain surrounding the “duration of treatment, cost effectiveness and long-term efficacy and tolerability” of eculizumab, despite its obvious value in treating MG. The pivotal trial failed to demonstrate “a statistically significant benefit of eculizumab over placebo in the prespecified primary endpoint analysis (change from baseline in MG-activities of daily living (ADL) score assessed by worst-rank ANCOVA) was not formally demonstrated, preplanned and post hoc sensitivity analyses of this outcome, as well as other secondary outcomes supported the efficacy of eculizumab. Overall, patients receiving eculizumab experienced significant improvements in the ADL, muscle strength and health-related quality of life (HR-QOL) parameters relative to patients receiving placebo. Moreover, an ongoing extension of REGAIN showed that treatment benefits with eculizumab were sustained during continued therapy for at least 52 weeks.”

As for pipeline candidates, here’s a somewhat long quote from another recent review:

Preoperative IVIg is not needed to prevent myasthenic crisis in stable myasthenia gravis patients scheduled for surgery under general anesthesia, based on controlled data. Rituximab, if initiated early in new-onset myasthenia gravis, can lead to faster and more sustained remission even without immunotherapies in 35% of patients at two years. Biomarkers determining the timing for follow-up infusions in Rituximab-responding AChR-positive patients are discussed. Most patients with MuSK-positive myasthenia gravis treated with Rituximab have sustained long-term remission with persistent reduction of IgG4 anti-MuSK antibodies. Eculizumb in the extension REGAIN study showed sustained long-term pharmacological remissions and reduced exacerbations. Three new biologic agents showed promising results in phase-II controlled myasthenia gravis trials: Zilucoplan, a subcutaneous macrocyclic peptide inhibiting complement C5; Efgartigimod, an IgG1-derived Fc fragment binding to neonatal FcRn receptor; and Rozanolixizumab, a high-affinity anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody.

Also, in NMOSD, inebilizumab competes with two approved products, Soliris, and satralizumab from Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., or Chugai. Rituximab is not approved, but widely used off-label as it has been found by clinicians to reduce the frequency of relapses of NMOSD.

Financials

Market capitalization $1.81 billion

Stock price $33.92

52 week range of $23.69 to $70.66.

Shares outstanding are 55.64 million of which institutions hold 37.35%, PE/VC firms hold 27.50%, public corporations hold 26.33%, sovereign wealth funds hold 7.32%, and insiders hold 1.51%.

Three very bullish, two bullish and two neutral Wall Street analysts are on average bullish with an average rating of 4.14/5 and a price target of $51.67.

There's a high short interest with 3.94 million short shares to be covered in 20 days.

Cash balance was $388 million as of 9/30/2020, and the company expects the cash runway to extend into 2023.

No debt burden as of 9/30/2020.

Operating expenses were $164.8 million in the TTM.

Revenue in the TTM was $32.3 million.

Bottom line

There are a few things to observe here while planning an investment. First, there's no past efficacy data in MG for inebilizumab. Second, both the currently-approved indication as well as the next targeted indication are well diversified markets with decent competition, although inebilizumab may have good product differentiation, especially in MG. Third, the next catalyst is really very far away, and while their cash balance is good, and they will add income through the approved drug, expenses are going to increase as more late stage trials occur.

As against these negatives, there’s the AstraZeneca angle, the fact that the company has done so much so quickly, and the financial backers. Considering all these, and the current low prices from its 52-week high, a pilot position in the stock may be a good idea.

