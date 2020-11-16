On Thursday, November 12, 2020, ship leasing company SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on international trade, which is to be expected considering the amount of economic damage that the lockdowns, which are still ongoing in many nations, have done to global trade and industry. Thus, there were likely very few people that expected SFL Corporation to do well, even though its business model is much more stable than most shipping companies. The stock market certainly did not appear to like the company's results, sending shares plunging on the earnings release. This may be a reaction to the dividend cut because the headline numbers were not really that bad with the company beating analysts' revenue expectations but missing on earnings. The dividend cut was certainly disappointing though, especially because it came from a company that is historically reasonably stable, so this bears further investigation.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from SFL Corporation's third quarter 2020 earnings results:

SFL Corporation reported total operating revenues of $115.774 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a slight 2.27% decline from the $118.465 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of $46.145 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 6.60% decline over the $49.408 million operating income that the company reported in the second quarter.

SFL Corporation had a backlog of approximately $3.2 billion as of the end of the quarter. This is a slight decline over the $3.4 billion that the company had at the end of last quarter.

The company reduced its dividend to $0.15 per share quarterly. This represents a 40% cut from the previous dividend of $0.25 quarterly.

SFL Corporation reported a net income of $15.956 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 34.11% increase over the $11.898 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2020.

It seems likely that the first thing anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that a few measures of financial performance declined compared to the previous quarter, although admittedly it was not exactly a huge decline. This was not unexpected though for a few reasons. First, as I pointed out in a previous article, SFL Corporation redelivered two VLCCs to Hunter Group after the latter company exercised a purchase option for these vessels. Although SFL Corporation does not provide a timeline of when exactly it did this (the second of the two was actually redelivered in November), it is safe to assume that the company was not able to have control of both vessels for as much time in the third quarter as it did in the second so could not receive quite as much charter revenue from them as it did in the last quarter. These were not the only VLCCs that SFL Corporation redelivered in the quarter. There was also a third one but the company neglects to provide further details. Naturally, SFL Corporation was compensated for these sales, seeing its cash balance increase by $10.7 million, which is not considered to be operating revenue or operating income. These transactions also reduced the size of the company's crude oil, refined products, and chemical tanker fleet to nine vessels.

This is something that is fairly common for SFL Corporation. Due to various accounting rules, the company typically brings in much more cash than what it reports in operating revenues. This happened in the third quarter as well. In the quarter, the company received $16.4 million that was classified as "repayment of investment in sales-type, direct financing leases, and leaseback assets" that are explicitly not included in the reported operating revenues. In addition to this, the company's rig-owning subsidiaries received $24.4 million in the quarter, which was also not included in the reported operating revenues due to these subsidiaries being classified as "investment/deficit in associates" for GAAP accounting purposes. Thus, SFL Corporation actually generates a lot more money than what someone might think just by looking at the income statement, which could be important to keep in mind when judging the company's ability to afford its dividend.

It is not exactly a secret that the offshore drilling industry has been devastated by the pandemic-driven weakness in energy prices. This has seen several companies in the industry such as Valaris (OTCPK:VALPQ), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Noble Corporation (NE), and others file for bankruptcy protection. This has unfortunately had an impact on SFL Corporation. SFL Corporation owns three offshore drilling rigs that are currently chartered out to subsidiaries of Seadrill (OTCQX:SDRLF). Seadrill recently disclosed that it is currently engaged in discussions with its financial stakeholders with regards to a comprehensive restructuring of its balance sheet, which might involve a bankruptcy filing. Seadrill did pay all of the money that it owed to SFL Corporation during the third quarter, which should provide at least some comfort to investors. Unfortunately, Seadrill has since defaulted and has failed to make any of the required payments in either October or November. SFL has responded to this by excluding any cash flow from these rigs for the time being, although SFL did not state whether this policy applies to both the third quarter and the fourth quarter or if the policy takes effect beginning in the fourth quarter. Presumably, the company will begin excluding it in the fourth quarter because that is when the default occurred so we can likely expect to see SFL Corporation's reported cash flows decline significantly beginning in the next quarter.

Fortunately, the rest of SFL Corporation's fleet performed very well. The company states that, with the exception of the offshore drilling assets, it has seen no material disruptions on any of its vessels due to the pandemic. As the company's revenues are relatively in-line with what it had in the second quarter, this does indeed appear to be the case. This is the basic business model of SFL Corporation. Basically, the company enters into barebone charters or leases over extended periods with shipping companies that then operate the vessels in its fleet. SFL simply collects a regular payment off of these charters, much like any leasing company would. This is a much more stable business model than actually operating the vessels itself as shipping is a cyclical industry that is affected by a variety of things including the status of the international economy. These are very much long-term charters as SFL Corporation's fleet has an average remaining charter term of four years, or seven years if weighted by charter revenue:

These long-term charters are nice because they allow the company to simply wade through short-term industry disruptions like the current COVID-19 pandemic relatively unscathed. We can certainly see this when we look at the company's results as they have been relatively steady over the past few quarters despite the havoc that the pandemic has inflicted on the industry. This is also something that is very nice for dividend investors since stable cash flows provide a lot of support for the dividend.

As we can see pretty clearly above, the majority of SFL Corporation's fleet consists of liners. The company currently owns 48 container vessels and two car carriers, which account for fifty of the company's 84-vessel fleet. As might be expected, these vessels are rather dependent on and important to global trade because they move finished goods from the countries that produce them to the countries where the consumers are located. It is perhaps fortunate then that the market for these vessels improved somewhat in the third quarter compared to the second as some nations began to re-open their economies and consumers released some pent up demand. In fact, several liner routes saw freight rates increase to record levels. This situation resulted in several publicly traded liner firms increasing their guidance for the third quarter, which is certainly nice to see.

As already noted though, SFL Corporation is not strictly dependent on or exposed to fluctuations in this market because it does not operate the vessels and its long-term charters allow it to ride through most short-term market fluctuations. However, SFL Corporation's customers certainly are and if the market gets so bad that the customers are unable to make their payments then it becomes very much SFL Corporation's problem. As some major nations, including the United States, have begun discussing another round of lockdowns, it may be a good idea to have a look at the financial situation of SFL's customers to determine whether or not they can make it through such a situation without being forced to break their charters. Fortunately, this does not appear to be a problem. This is because fully 84% of SFL Corporation's charter backlog comes from Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) and MSC, which are the two largest liner operators in the world. Each of these two companies has seen its share of economic problems and managed to survive through it and it seems rather unlikely that they will be unable to do it again. Thus, the overwhelming majority of the company's backlog from these vessels appears to be safe.

Unfortunately, though, not every shipping market sector showed the same resilience as the liner segment. As everyone reading this is no doubt very well aware, the energy industry has been struggling for a while now as the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions have devastated crude oil demand. This naturally reduced the demand for tankers to carry crude oil and refined products over the ocean. SFL Corporation currently owns nine tankers, seven of which are chartered to Frontline (FRO). These vessels received their full charter rate of $8.4 million, which included $4.8 million worth of profit sharing payments. The company's remaining two tankers do not have long-term charters, which is unfortunate, but they still managed to generate about $3.3 million trading in the spot market, which is not really too bad.

One important measure to use to evaluate a company like SFL Corporation is the charter backlog. This is the amount of money that the company is scheduled to receive going forward based on the contracts that it already has. A high-value here is something that is very nice to see because this is essentially guaranteed revenue (or as close as we can get to guaranteed revenue in business) so it helps us to judge the company's ability to weather through economic disruptions. As mentioned earlier, SFL Corporation currently has a charter backlog of $3.2 billion, which gives it about 28 quarters of revenue at the third quarter's levels. This should certainly give us some confidence that the pandemic will not injure the firm too badly. Perhaps even better, SFL Corporation made some progress improving this situation during the third quarter. At the start of the period, the company had seven liners begin work on charters lasting until 2025, which added $38 million to its charter backlog. The fact that the company was able to secure this despite the pandemic is a very promising sign and shows us that overall things may not be as bad as some seem to believe.

Without a doubt, the most disappointing thing here was the fact that SFL Corporation cut its dividend by 40%. This is the company's second dividend cut in a year:

The dividend cut certainly may come as something of a surprise when we consider that SFL Corporation's results were not really that much worse than what it had in the second quarter. In addition, this is usually the case given the company's reasonably stable business model. The exception to this is the offshore rigs in the company's fleet. As already mentioned, Seadrill defaulted on its charter payments earlier this quarter and has entered into restructuring talks with its stakeholders. As such, SFL Corporation is exposed to a great deal of uncertainty here and it reduced its dividend to conserve cash until the uncertainty clears. As is always the case, we do want to examine the company's ability to carry the dividend so we can be somewhat confident that this does not happen again. The usual way to do that is to look at the company's free cash flow, which is the money left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the third quarter, this figure was $63.007 million. As of September 30, 2020, SFL Corporation had 109,141,030 common shares outstanding so this new dividend would cost the company about $16.371 million. Thus, the company does appear to be generating enough cash to cover this dividend and given the relative stability of its business model, it can probably afford to maintain it.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for SFL Corporation given the pandemic-inflicted troubles that the shipping industry is suffering from. This is a testament to the company's stable business model built on the back of long-term agreements with its customers. It was clearly not immune to problems though, as we can see with the offshore assets. Overall though, the company remains a strong high-yielding stock, despite the dividend cut making it less appealing to many.

