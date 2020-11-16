Many investors are attracted by the defensive nature of telecommunications stocks and their regular distributions to shareholders.

Looking across the board, there have been some disappointments due to loss of roaming revenues as a result of social distancing and lock-down measures limiting free movement of people. Also, handset sales have suffered as a result of shops remaining closed. Some companies even had to suspend dividend growth plans.

This has been the case with Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) with the second quarter top-line and bottom-line impacted considerably.

Figure 1: Telus Corp price performance, revenue and gross margins.

However, the Canadian integrated telecommunications service provider came back with a vengeance in the third quarter with 277,000 net new subscriber additions, the highest number of new combined mobile and wireline subscribers ever recorded in a quarter.

As a result, consolidated revenues climbed to $4.0 billion, an increase of 7.7% over the same period last year in contrast to competitors who have suffered from negative top-line growth for the quarter.

Now, in addition to this upbeat news, it is important to look at the bottom-line and whether the company can sustain these good results going forward.

The bottom-line

First roaming revenues reported as part of the wireless segment continue to be under pressure across the industry as a whole with pandemic related movement restrictions and reduced travel still prevailing in many parts of the country.

As a result, ARPU or Average Revenue Per User which is a key metric used by telecom companies when assessing the revenue obtained per subscriber declined by approximately 5% in the quarter.

To compensate for this fall, the company is pursuing strategies focused on adapting offerings to become more economically attractive like wooing subscribers to switch to family-level discount plans. Additionally, Telus is providing financing plans for purchase of mobile phones.

Turning to the wireline segment, third quarter revenues increased by 18% mostly as a result of internet and data services growing. There was also growth in the smart security technology business as well as Telus international delivering once again.

Figure 2: Segment data

Exploring further, Telus International (“TI”) is a subsidiary of Telus, providing multilingual customer service outsourcing and IT support to global clients.

Additionally, the strong growth in smart security business experienced by both the home and enterprise categories was largely the result of the acquisition of ADT Security Services Canada in 2019 which is a provider of security and automation solutions serving more than 500,000 customers.

Still, higher margins growth from data services was not able to offset COVID-induced decline in traditional wireline voice and cost related to corporate acquisitions. Additionally, charges were incurred for employee support especially for those working in customer-facing positions as well as additional materials to support others working from home.

As a result, overall EBITDA including both segments fell 3.1% to $1.39 billion. This decline mainly reflects the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, coming back to top-line growth, the fact that the company was able to add 19,000 internet TV subscribers, 8000 residential voice lines and 18,000 security connections point to some form of product bundling and as a result, Telus was the only one among the big three to have witnessed revenue growth.

Figure 3: Comparison of revenue growth with peers BCE (BCE) and Rogers Communications (RCI).

Also, the fact that this was all done in a coronavirus health crisis points to a high degree of product and service differentiation.

Competitive position

One area of strength helping Telus in customer acquisition is better quality of its 4G wireless network in terms of latency and download throughput.

Figure 4: Comparing network coverage statistics

Along the same lines as the wireless network, the company's fiber network has been ranked as the fastest in Canada. Now, 5G which is currently being rolled out should benefit from underlying strong wireless connectivity and enable the company to benefit from more gaming, video conferencing and other applications requiring low-latency.

Figure 5: Comparing internet speeds.

However, these superior technical metrics in terms of network performance have not been translated into better gross profit margins for Telus as it currently trails all of its competitors.

Figure 6: Comparison of key metrics with peers.

As per my investigation, one of the reasons which can explain this state of affairs is the pricing strategy.

Looking deeper, I compared the three companies’ unlimited 20GB plans offering data and 5G access. In this case, while there are other components in the data plans as well, the pricing at C$75 per month being exactly the same for all the three despite Telus having a network performance advantage points to competitive pressure.

Now, given the additional expenses it has to incur to provide superior upload speeds, Telus’ pricing seems to be on the lower side and the company should at least have been charging a premium.

Figure 7: Comparing the unlimited 20 GB plans

Thinking aloud, inability to charge a premium in view of the huge investments in 5G can result in the gross margins being stuck in the thirties. Hence, giving due consideration to the economics is important to avoid being caught in the lower-profitability cycle.

Looking deeper, the management is aware of 5G cost efficiency and its objective is to offer vertically integrated services like remote health care, connected agriculture and autonomous vehicles on the infrastructure currently being built.

Also, bearing in mind the competition, the Canadian telco is looking more towards maintaining basic prices and offering value added services on top rather than risking losing customers through an increase in subscription charges.

Looking further, the Vancouver-based company also aims to improve margins through better cost efficiencies.

In this context, Telus and BCE (Bell) have teamed up to build Canada's largest 4G-LTE network which they use on a network-sharing basis. The two companies share the same cell towers, an important real estate component in the overall cost of mobile infrastructure deployment but they each run their own independent hardware networks.

As a result, the network reaches 99% of Canadians and into parts of the Canadian wilderness not reachable by Rogers Communications. On the other hand, the older generation 3G wireless connectivity is not available on these networks so older phones may not connect.

However, this infrastructure-sharing arrangement with Bell is advantageous, not only as it allows wider coverage by Telus but also in terms of financials more specifically, the EBITDA margin. Hence, Telus has a higher margin in the wireless segment, at 45% compared to wireline at 26%. It has also been able to lower capEx (capital expenses) in wireless considerably by $39 million in Q3-2020 when compared to the same quarter last year.

Valuations and key takeaways

Canada’s mobile market remains highly competitive with aggressive promotions currently limiting Telus' margin growth ability. However, by making use of differentiated installation options for its services including the use of video calls for technicians to engage with customers, the company has been able to maintain service support levels while respecting physical distancing measures.

Also, the fact that the company has resumed multiyear dividend growth program which was deferred in May due to the COVID-led fall in profitability in Q1-2020, shows that pressure on financials has been relieved and there is more clarity ahead. In this case, the company is targeting annual growth between 7% and 10% through 2022.

Free cash flow is down at $159 million from $161 million the same period last year. Also, net debt has increased from $13.1 billion in the second quarter to $13.8 billion in the third one.

Figure 8: Financial debt to equity.





Still, risk-averse investors will note that the Net Long Term Debt to Total Assets ratio currently stands at 37.7%. This means that less than 40% of the company's assets are leveraged after accounting for cash.

Furthermore, the dividend payout ratio is 128%.

This is viewed to be on the high side but the executives expect “robust free cash flow generation and expected continued significant free cash flow expansion prospectively" as they are now entering a period where cash inflows will exceed outflows.

In this respect, the trailing cash payout ratio stands at 65%.

Looking into the future, Telus’ superior network infrastructure both in wireless and wireline should enable it to harvest more customers. Also, that 4G/LTE tower partnership with Bell recently expanded to include 5G is an important cost mitigation measure with should enable the company to recoup investments faster.

Therefore, the company should maintain its top-line growth for 2020. As the EBITDA, after going through a low in 2020, it should gradually trend upwards to recover as from 2022. The reason is that Telus which is currently suffering from pricing pressures should be able to build a large customer base to which it gradually proposes value-added product offerings like smart security and IOT services which require 5G.

Consequently, based on the trailing EV/Sales metric of 3.43, Telus is slightly undervalued with respect to peers and should be trading in the $20-21 range.

Also, there is currently a second wave of coronavirus impacting Canada with the eastern part of the country mostly hit. In this case, Telus despite being based in Vancouver, should also be impacted and there should be volatility in the stock price.

Still, the company has transitioned its employees to work from home and is seen as more resilient to the adverse impacts of social distancing measures.

Hence, Telus is a buy with that mouth-watering 5.83% yield.