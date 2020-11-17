ASML beat its own guidance for Q3 and is on its way to a strong 2020.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) has been one of my favorite investments as the company boasts a combination of a highly-advanced technology and product coupled with a strong demand profile for its products and a capable management that knows how to approach the business. Recently, the issuer of the investment product I had invested in withdrew the product for ASML that I offered, “forcing me” to lock in my profits. However, I remain bullish on the prospects of ASML and will continue following and covering this company on Seeking Alpha and probably one day I will again be invested in ASML in one way or the other.

In this analysis, I want to have a look at the third quarter results for ASML and look how shares have performed since the last time I wrote an article on ASML.

Source: ASML

ASML continues outperformance

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

When discussing the second quarter results, I pointed out that the increased uncertainty on the 2021 production skyline tapered the price-to-earnings somewhat, but the long-term prospect remained attractive. We see that since publishing that report, shares of ASML returned around 13% versus 6.6% for the S&P 500. It really shows why I always have liked to be an investor in ASML.

Revenues catch up

Figure 1: 9M 2020 sales ASML (Source: ASML)

For Q3 ASML targeted between €3.6B and €3.8B in sales including €850 million in Installed Base Management revenues. ASML beat its own guidance by posting sales of €3.958B including €862 in Installed Base Management revenues. So, results were strong, topping the guidance for the quarter, and that largely driven by the delivery of 10 EUV systems, but the company was able to recognize revenue for 14 systems as customer site acceptance tests were successfully completed allowing the Veldhoven-based company to recognize the revenues of the already shipped systems. In previous quarters, we saw ASML shifting some revenue into the subsequent quarter and in Q3 we saw revenues catching up, which is a good sign.

For Q3, we saw revenues grow by a third year-over-year, which is big, and the year-to-date numbers show a 25% increase in revenues so we are seeing very strong growth numbers largely driven by the delivery mix.

So the revenues were strong, and even in these uncertain times, ASML is doing extremely well. The guidance for the fourth quarter of the year matches that of the third quarter, meaning that ASML will be hitting the 2020 €13B revenue target it set in 2018.

Net income and free cash flow

Figure 1: Q3 2020 income ASML (Source: ASML)

During the quarter gross margin showed sequential decline but that was to be expected given the EUV machines on which margins are still maturing. Year-over-year margins improved, so we are seeing continued upward trajectory in expanding the margins. On a 33% higher sales, ASML increased operating income by over 77% and net income by nearly 70%. Those are impressive numbers and ASML has guided for a 50% margin in Q4 as it will ship relatively more machines with higher matured margins.

Free cash flow was slightly negative, but this will be made up for in the fourth quarter as those machines will go out and the payment will come in. In fact, we saw year-over-year improvement in the free cash flow generation and I expect that to continue into Q4.

Order inflow

In my previous reports on ASML, we marked several risks which I think sidelined analysts.

Figure: ASML quarterly orders (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What seemed to have spooked analysts during the presentation of the second quarter results was the significant decline in order activity and it even dropped below the moving average. So, that really did cast shadows on the prospects of demand going forward.

ASML sounded upbeat pointing out that over half of its 2021 production already was in the order books, and with six months remaining this year, it could collect more orders. The company also did acknowledge the challenges ahead.

In Q3, we saw the order inflow improve again. ASML said the following about the order inflow going forward:

While we expect more orders in Q4, we did see some EUV demand reduction for next year due to a delay in customer node timing, which resulted in net bookings of four systems in the quarter. Although there's clear uncertainty due to the current macro environment, as well as exact timing slope of RAM and ultimate size of the customer nodes, we currently expect EUV system revenue growth of around 20% next year.

So we are seeing some node timing driven reduction in demand likely related to Intel (INTC), and deliveries being streamlined around capacity plans as well. Overall, ASML is preparing for a certain capacity in case the market needs it and it goes with customers through the plans to fill the production plan.

What could potentially affect ASML would be the shipment of systems to China, as ASML has become an unwanted player in the tension between China and the US. For that part of the equation, ASML expects no lasting headwinds because ASML can still ship DPV systems to China and the materials needed for production, apart from ASML’s machines, also can be gotten outside of the US, and additionally when it comes to chip production, if some machines cannot be shipped to China, demand from the end-markets remains so other companies will require those machines to fill demand.

Also, at the day this article was written, much of the doubt of 2021 demand seemed to be taken away by reports that TSMC (TSM) will be ordering EUV machines for delivery in 2021.

Conclusion

ASML’s Q3 2020 results were good, we saw revenues catching up and ASML continued to show significant improvement in earnings with a nice guidance for Q4 while, in my view, the company reasonably addressed the concerns about the US-China tension which I expect to persist in some form under a Biden administration. Also, the order inflow ticked up again and we are now also seeing orders placed for 2021 so that cements our positive outlook for 2021 on ASML’s ability to show significant growth in 2021 as well.

So, ASML’s results are good. There are some concerns about end-market appetite, but there seems to have been improvement there, and uptick in order activity and the Q4 TSM order is testimony to that. What I can appreciate is that the long-term opportunities remain, including an organic growth via margin improvement on EUV machines and services.

