Thesis Summary

Electronic Arts (EA) has been on our radar for quite some time. The company has strong cash flow capabilities and has proven repeated success in bringing profitable games to console, PC and mobile. The company has strong releases coming in the next few months, and we expect it to continue to grow and maintain its high level of profitability.

EA: Ready to outperform

EA posted second-quarter results on November 5th. While revenue estimates were missed, we have seen continued growth and profitability, and EPS were beaten by $0.01.

The company achieved YoY growth of 20% in terms of revenue. EPS was comparatively much lower, but this was due to a one-time benefit from tax provisions. Overall, the company maintained a similar level of profitability and increased its R&D expenses by $50 million. One could say that EA has seen some help in recent years. However, the company will likely be aided by some other short- and long-term growth catalysts.

For starters, we are expecting the upcoming releases in 2021 to drive strong growth:

This growth should also be aided by the upcoming release of their PS5 and Xbox. EA has some of the most popular console franchises, including FIFA and Medal of Honor. Of course, there is a high degree of seasonality due to the upcoming holidays, but we’d expect the company to outdo estimates. However, the most encouraging data we have comes from the following chart:

If we break down the revenues into “Full Game” and “Live services and other”, we can see that the latter is growing at double digits, and taking up an increasing amount of total revenues. This segment accounts for revenue from subscriptions, advertising, esports, and software that is licensed to other parties. This change in revenue composition shows where EA and the gaming industry as a whole are heading. Buying physical games out and out is an obsolete concept, the same way that buying a CD/DVD once was. Players now have access to games through third-party platforms, or can download the software online. This saves EA production time while also increasing its exposure. Furthermore, we are seeing a shift towards in-app purchases, something EA has leveraged very well with its FIFA and Madden franchises and is also doing through its mobile titles.

Driving Profitability

As we just mentioned here, EA is benefitting from the move to digital vs. physical games. This is driving both growth and profitability. But the other thing about revenues from live services is that they have a longer shelf life than other titles.

These live services continue to earn money long after their releases, and the company keeps adding more titles to these. This is kind of like a compounding effect, and EA can just sit back and enjoy the continued stream of revenues coming from these titles. Even once titles lose their luster, they can now be “repackaged” into subscriptions. EA is no longer forced to sell a game at $80 for two months; it can progressively lower prices and target different market segments without actually adding much to the cost since the game is essentially a software that has already been made. The truth is, EA’s profitability has been increasing since 2008. At that time, the gross margin was around 44%. Today, it sits at 75.83%.

EA proved long ago that it could create hits like FIFA and Battlefield. It did this again with Apex Legends, and there is no reason to doubt it will again. Profitability has come a long way, and while we have assumed it stabilizes at where it is today, erring on the side of caution, we could easily see further margin expansion.

Valuation

We have estimated the potential cash return for EA common stock using our valuation method, which is further described in this post.

We can see by our calculation of net assets for operations that EA enlarged its balance sheet significantly in FY2020, mainly due to a big investment in long-term assets. This seems to have improved profitability but reduced net asset turnover. We expect asset turnover to recover slightly as revenue grows in the coming years. We estimate revenue as a function of long-term assets and investment in R&D, based on this relation in previous years, and the proportion is fairly consistent over time.

It is also worth noting that although EA has been able to pay consistently low income tax, we excluded FY2020’s exceptional income tax expense of negative $1.5bn when calculating likely tax rates in the future. The result is an average rate of around 8.5%.

You can see below the summarized financial statements from the last five years and our forecast for the next five (including 2021), as well as the estimated potential long-term cash return, assuming a constant number of shares. Items are in millions of USD except per share items and percentages. Note that we are currently in FY2021, as EA’s fiscal year ends in March.

As you can see, we are estimating a return on EA common stock of about 9% in the long run, at its current price of around $117 at the time of writing. This would likely be realized through a combination of dividends, stock repurchases, and stock price increase.

Risks

While there are compelling reasons to buy EA, one must also be wary of the risks. One sure dampener on earnings in 2021 will be the delay of its latest release of Battlefield. Another problem with a company like EA is that it relies on continuously innovating and bringing new games to market. There are some established franchises, but without new successes like Apex Legends, the company would not have yielded the returns it has this year. Furthermore, the gaming sector is becoming increasingly competitive, especially in higher growth verticals like mobile. Nonetheless, EA is a household name and has shown it has the ability to stay at the forefront of innovation

Takeaway

EA is a cash flow machine and, according to our DCF valuation, could yield a neat 9% return for investors. The upside could be higher if profitability expands, and growth could also explode, it only takes one good release. This also provides more volatility on the downside, but this is limited by EA’s established game franchises.

