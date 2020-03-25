Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) has been able to hold its distribution steady throughout a tumultuous 2020. This is even considering the fact that the fund is overweight in the financial sector. Despite this, they have been able to maintain the same distribution that they boosted last year. Even more attractive is the fund's double-digit discount. This means that investors get to receive an 8%+ yield, while the fund's underlying assets only have to earn 7.17%. In their last report, they have even increased their net investment income.

BDJ has a primary objective to "provide current income and current gains." The fund intends to do this by "investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation." They will also utilize an option strategy on single stocks within the portfolio to "enhance distributions paid to the Trust's shareholders."

Overall, they concentrate a large "80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equities." The fund is overweight in the financial sector, so that has certainly put a drag on the fund's performance for the year. However, companies that typically pay dividends are larger, stable companies that can continue to operate and survive economic impacts. The option strategy also adds a slightly defensive tilt to the portfolio. Currently, the fund is 51.47% overwritten on its portfolio. This is above their target range of 30 to 40%. It presumably reflects their defensiveness in the current economy with their overweight financial exposure. (Source)

The fund is a large one at over $1.5 billion in managed assets. The fund has quite a reasonable expense ratio of 0.87%. While not beating most passive vanilla ETFs, they are also giving shareholders an actively managed fund operated by BlackRock. Additionally, the much large distribution the fund can pay is enticing and beats out most other passive ETFs.

Performance - Financial Struggle Leaves Assets Depressed

For BDJ, it isn't just the fund's 13.42% discount that it is currently sporting. It is the fact that financials have been a mess this year, too. Of course, this is for good reason as the economy in the U.S. and around the world contend with the pandemic. A pandemic that brought business to a standstill in some cases. Now, we businesses are still operating, but localized shutdowns have been observed. I know in my small town there have been at least two businesses shut down completely due to outbreaks. This just seems like something new we will have to navigate through until a mass vaccine is ready and safe for individuals.

More about BDJ though, the overweight allocation to financials is seen as impacted more aggressively. As a cyclical business, financials often take hits more acutely than other sectors such as utilities that can continue to operate almost unfettered.

Thus, we are left with the financial sector putting up a terrible performance, second only to the double hit energy sector of this year. For what it's worth, BDJ does also has approximately 7% of its portfolio allocated to energy.

Similar to what we have seen with so many CEFs this year. The underperformance in share price has been exaggerated relative to its NAV. This results in an expanding discount for the fund.

The current discount of 13.42%, can be compared with the fund's 1-year average of 8.79%. Additionally, this is somewhat similar to the 5-year average of 8.82% as well. The fund has had a significant amount of its history in discounted territory. Though we are at the extreme end now; while the underlying of the fund remains depressed as well.

At the end of September, the longer-term performance for BDJ more specifically looks to be acceptable. The fund won't beat the S&P 500 index as a covered call fund. This is even more so the case as BDJ also isn't an overweight tech-focused investment either. They reported their annualized performance in the last Fact Sheet which I will include below. This was for the month end of September.

Distribution - NII Coverage Increases, But Will Still Rely Heavily On Capital Gains

Many equity CEFs rely on capital gains to continue funding the attractive yield, this is absolutely true for BDJ as well. Interestingly enough though, in their last Semi-Annual Report, they showed a boost in the annualized NII.

The NII coverage for the last report was around 36%. Previously, this was 25% - though this also included a large year-end special distribution that they paid out in that previous period.

Factoring for that, which I put all the numbers together in my previous coverage, means that BDJ's NII coverage would have been around 32.7%. Yes, in that piece I'm still touting the benefits of the large discount and beaten down sector of financials. In this update, we are armed with a look into how the numbers appear during the pandemic period though.

So far, it looks quite appealing if they are able to increase NII during times of volatility - which does make me believe their current rate seems achievable. Especially since the fund's NAV distribution comes out to a realistic 6.71%. Shareholders currently receive 7.75% as well - due to the massive discount.

To achieve this increase in NII, they had to shift their portfolio around. Portfolio turnover for the 6-month period was reported at 34%. Which means they were quite active if we extrapolated out this figure to reflect a full year. The prior most active year was in 2019 at a 40% turnover and the lowest was 26% in 2015.

Holdings - Large, Well-Established Companies

BDJ predominately focuses on U.S. holdings, and does put a bit of an emphasis here as they highlight the fund as a "U.S. portfolios of large-cap, high-quality companies." Though that doesn't mean it is invested solely in the U.S. Just like any well-managed fund, they leave their managers up to selecting the best companies from around the world. This added flexibility and leaves BDJ managers free to invest where they believe has the most appeal.

The U.S. makes up almost 79% of the fund's portfolio.

The financial sector makes up almost 26% of the fund's portfolio. This has actually increased a bit since our last coverage, though not by much. Additionally, healthcare and tech make up the second and third largest allocations, respectively. Even the strong performance from the consumer staples sector is represented as the fourth largest sector. Holding allocations to these areas has meant the fund was held up from utter collapse.

For context, the S&P 500's largest allocation is to tech. This was last reported at 27.60%. That is further evidence that BDJ will not necessarily correlate with the S&P 500 returns, nor should it be expected to. Financials represent 9.83% of the index.

The fund's top ten has had some change. Even while the overall portfolio is showing quite a high amount of turnover. Many of these positions we are to assume are smaller in the portfolio that we don't necessarily see make these higher allocations.

Verizon (VZ) remains at the top, followed by Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). Those positions remain unchanged. After that; however, we see the portfolio shaken up a bit as far as allocations.

The new names to the list include Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), Unilever (UN), Altria Group (MO) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

This removed the names JPMorgan (JPM), Koninklijke Philips (PHG), Microsoft (MSFT) and FirstEnergy Corp (FE).

Looking at the performance between the companies' stock price change over the last 6-months can give us an idea of what positions were intentionally added or just a factor of price movement.

One that jumps out at me is MO. That is because the company's share price has fallen while it appears in the top ten. Meaning that it is likely that this position was added by managers. Then we see that JPM has been a bit of an underperformer relative to this group - with FE really underperforming. Meaning that these two are likely the result of underperformance lowering their allocation in the overall portfolio.

On the other side of this, we have CTSH and UN outperforming this group. Meaning that it is likely they were already in the portfolio and performance increased their allocations. This is in addition to potentially being added to by managers.

I must admit MO is an interesting addition to the portfolio. The dividend yield has become quite high for MO - mostly from a falling share price. That being said, they have been able to continue increasing their dividend. This is going on 51 years of increases.

The last dividend raise was for an increase of 2.4%. That isn't meaningless either in an environment when inflation is nowhere to be found yet.

Of course, hurting MO is the stigma of their product. That being said, making headway into vaping and the marijuana business can add additional business lines that can drive revenue.

Conclusion

BDJ's top holdings have shifted a bit since we last reviewed the fund. However, they remain overweight in the financial sector that I believe continues to be attractively priced. This is combined with the fund's significant discount in itself. Essentially, an investor has an opportunity to invest in a discounted fund, in an area of the market that is depressed itself.

The fund has also been able to boost its NII, in absolute terms and on a percentage coverage basis. This does leave me confident in being able to maintain the current rate. This is reinforced by an appropriate and realistic 6.71% NAV distribution rate. Though if the current situation in the economy and pandemic return the market to the lows we saw earlier in 2020; BDJ will struggle as they rely significantly on capital gains to fund their distribution. Additionally, making predictions on CEF distributions are incredibly difficult. CEFs can basically pay as much, or as little, as they want for as long as they want. It ultimately comes down to what the fund's board wants to do.

BDJ isn't for an investor looking to beat the pants off of a passive index - but it is for those seeking regular monthly income. Additionally, it is a play on the undervalued area of the financial sector; but still allowing for broader exposure to other sectors as well and being diversified that way.

