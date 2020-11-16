T2 Biosystems (TTOO) markets a medical device ("platform") that assesses blood samples to detect sepsis or Sars-COVID-2. Sepsis is a severe inflammatory response to a bacterial or fungal infection. The mortality rate of sepsis is as high as 30%, while for severe sepsis, it's as high as 50%, and septic shock 80%. There are about 1 million cases in the U.S. per year and 50 million on a global basis.

Sepsis guidelines recommend to get blood cultures but also broad-spectrum antibiotics. The blood culture results can help determine where to go if the initial treatment is not sufficient. Rapid identification of sepsis is important because each hour of delay in treatment initiation decreases the survival rate by a significant degree. The company believes by about 8% per hour. T2 Bio can have results within 3-5 hours for Sepsis and within two hours for Sars-COVID-2.

The way I understand it, at the first suspicion of Sepsis, a broad spectrum of antibiotics is given, and these should be effective. Narrowing down the diagnosis allows doctors to give only the right antibiotics from now on. This saves a little bit of money (but not much). More importantly, it can help to keep the antibiotics that we have effective. The more commonly these are given, the more likely resistant bacteria develop. This is a serious long-term concern but perhaps not always perceived as a pressing matter.

Theoretically, before considering sars-COVID-2 (a market where I don't think this test will be a long-term contender), this could be an enduring $100 million+ / year U.S. market and a multi-billion per year market globally. The exact magnitude isn't that crucial because the opportunity is clearly huge relative to the company's value ($179 million market cap). And more importantly, the device can function as a platform for several diagnostics. Meaning, that once there's an installed base, the TAM can grow by developing additional "apps." The company is slowly making progress on this front, and most notably, they have a Sars-COVID-2 test out, which has actually greatly accelerated its device sales. The company also received milestone-based BARDA Funding to develop additional panels (the real name for what I referred to as "apps"). One example would be the detection of Lyme disease.

The company itself tends to tout larger market opportunities but relies on device sales, which I view as a one-off. At other times, they refer to their model as a razorblade model. In my opinion, the razorblade model means you don't make a profit on the razor. Therefore, I wouldn't include razor sales in the market opportunity.

Historically, the company has not achieved great success. Recently, it's clearly experiencing an acceleration.

Crucially, the cost of revenues is not scaling with revenue. This indicates there's a lot of operating leverage, and that's why I think this could be a compelling idea.

In early November, the company held its earnings call and provided some important color on its $5.2 million quarter in Q3 of 2020. A whopping increase of 213% compared to last year and a record number.

TTOO says revenue growth was bolstered by the launch of the new COVID-19 diagnostic test. It also reported huge growth in the T2Bacteria and T2Candida panels' sales by 70% and 38%. However, the company notes that there seems to be a correlation between COVID-19 and Sepsis, meaning these sales could fall back again, if and when, Sars-COVID-2 has been dealt with.

The company believes it will sell 120 of its medical devices in 2020, and that's a huge uptick from prior years. At the end of last quarter, the total number of installed devices was at 69. By their account, this should result in full-year 2020 total revenues of $19-$20 million. $13-$15 million would be from products and $6 million through research revenue. I think that's mostly the BARDA funding. The company can receive up to $69 million in funding or about half its market cap worth. Note that the company has a history of disappointing earnings:

Historically, the process of instrument delivery, setup, validation, implementation, and migration to routine testing took, on average, nine months. The company is definitely capitalizing on the need for Sars-COVID-2 tests. Yet, management recognizes the importance of having its medical device viewed as a comprehensive solution to many diagnostics problems.

The problem here is that the company is still burning quite a bit of cash. The cash burn is rapidly decreasing with the benefit of the sars-COVID-2 tailwinds. I suspect the company could even get to positive free cash flow in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. But that's not a sustainable situation as its diagnostics shouldn't be a premier Sars-COVID-2 diagnostic tool. The virus problem should go away over time, potentially plunging the company back into the red.

Maybe the tailwind of the pandemic sales is enough to build up a sustainable base of installed assets that deliver a sweet and growing annualized revenue stream from here on out.

The company has cash, cash equivalents, current long-term marketable securities, and restricted cash totaling $61.8 million. Add to that the company's BARDA funding, and the value almost equal its market cap. There should be quite a bit of runway (at least a year by my estimate) given liquidity, sales momentum, and funding. If the company can get to a self-sustaining installed base, it will start trading on a profit or revenue multiple.

A business model with several installed devices is beautiful. Margins (not disclosed) and total addressable market are likely desirable as well. If the company is growing sales and cash flow positive, I'd expect the market to give this a huge sales multiple. Ultimately, TTOO could grow into a multi billion-dollar valuation. At the same time, I'd say the likelihood of that happening is relatively low. I view this as an interesting company to potentially have a little bit of exposure to. I'd be prepared to lose my investment but have a 1/4 or 1/5 shot at seeing a return of 10x or 20x my investment. Attractive but risky. One final observation I'll leave you with - insiders have sold their stock throughout the years.

In 2017 they were mostly buyers, and the share price doubled the next year. In 2018 they were mostly sellers. In 2019 they were mostly sellers. Many implemented a 10b5-1 program. That's a plan where an investment bank automatically sells your stock through time (sometimes based on the level of the share price). In March 2020, all the 10b5-1 suddenly appear to have been paused. There's no buying, however. There's no other indication for this, but it could indicate M&A interest from another company. If a buyout could happen, execs sometimes pause their stock sales but aren't allowed to buy when there's interest from other companies (given the information advantage).

