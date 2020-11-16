Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) Management on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2020 7:00 AM ET

Wilson Bow - Investor Relations

Jason Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Wilson Bow

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ever-Glory International Group’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. The company distributed its earnings press release earlier today via Newswire services. You can also download it from Ever-Glory's website at www.everglorygroup.com.

Now with us today is Ever-Glory's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jason Wang. Mr. Yihua Kang, Ever-Glory's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer now is on a business trip today, and unable to join the call. So Mr. Wang will read the prepared remarks on behalf of Mr. Kang.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Wang.

Jason Wang

Thank you. Good morning to those in the U.S. and good evening to those participants in Asia. Thank you for joining our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. We are very pleased to announce the 2020 third quarter results with 10.3% year-over-year increase in retail sales. We achieved year-over-year improvement in gross profit of 2.0% for our retail business. This increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation. For our wholesale business, decreased 44.9% in sales compared with the three mounts ended September 30, 2019.

The company’s wholesale business is significantly affected as the company is facing a sharp decline in its order quantities in the spread of COVID-19 around the world and the [Indiscernible] economic downturn, where we actively respond to the changes in the external economic environment.

During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading our customer portfolio and improving our accounts receivable.

On retail side, our brands continue to attract new customers and existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value. Our inventory management strategy continually improved the balance between inventory turnover and our diligent cost control measures further strengthening the profitability of our business in order to create more visible and accessible locations. We have remodelled and relocated total eight stores during the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2020 we operated a nationwide network of 923 stores compared with 1157 retail stores, as of September 30, 2019. While we see strong demand for our products at our retail stores, we continue to see opportunities in the e-commerce areas.

Mobile platforms, such as our La Go Go stores on Tmall and the Dangdang are used as a strategic and effective way for us to drive customer engagement. Encourage cross-channel shopping, reduce out-of-season inventory and create a unique and differentiated customer experience to grow our loyal customer base.

And for our wholesale business, the company has enhanced its extensive product development and the supply chain management expertise as well as network of high quality, reliable and cost efficient sourcing channels and manufacturers.

In additional our market research center provides our wholesale customers with in-depth research and analysis in the areas, including brand positioning, fashion trends, new material development, and new style design.

Going forward, we still continue to focus on enhancing our product development capabilities and optimizing the customer base with our longer term vision of being a leading supply chain solution provider for mid-to-high and apparel brands both in Mainland China and the worldwide.

The company’s results of operations could be adversely affected by general conditions in the global economy, including conditions that are outside of its control such as the impact of health and safety concerns from the outbreak of COVID-19. Although China has already begun to recover from the outbreak of COVID-19, the epidemic continues to spread on global scale and there is a risk of epidemic returning to China in the future thereby causing further business interruption.

This concludes Mr. Kang’s comments. I will now walk through our financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Please note that all numbers discussed today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Third quarter 2020 financial results, total sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $79.9 million, a decrease of 29.5% from $113.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to 44.9% decrease in our wholesale business partially offset by a 10.3% increase in retail business.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 10.3% to $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly due to a increase in the economic sales. The Company had 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020, compared with 1,157 retail stores as of September 30, 2019.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division decreased by 44.9% to $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributed to a decrease in sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, Europe-Other, Japan, United Kingdom.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.8% to $23.7 million, compared with $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. Total gross margin increased to 29.3% from 21.5% for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the retail business increased by 2.7% to $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $14.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 41.3%, compared to 44.7% for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the wholesale business decreased by 10.4% to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 20.4% from 12.3% for the third quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 27.6% to $12 million, or 15.3% of total sales, compared with $17.9 million, or 15.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was attributable to the lower selling [ph] expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 3.1% to $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales, compared with $7.6 million, or 6.7% of total sales for the third quarter of 2019. The increase was attributable to the foreign currency transaction gain.

Income Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 344.5% to $2.8 million compared with $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million compared with $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings loss per share was $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $0.07 for the third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, Ever-Glory had approximately $70 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $48.6 million as of September 2019. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $53.3 million as of September 30, 2020, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $48.4 million as of September 30, 2020.

Our relentless efforts have been paying off with the 2020 third quarter results and we look forward to further strengthening the fundamentals and increasing operating leverage to support the long-term profitability of our business.

Thank you for participating in Ever-Glory’s 2020 third quarter earnings call. We look forward to talking with you next quarter. If you have additional questions, please feel free to contact our IR department. Goodbye. Thank you.

Wilson Bow

Thank you, operator.

