SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) is a Canadian gold/silver exploration company, owning the high-grade Las Chispas property under development in Sonora, Mexico. The current mine plan is focused on an area with a history of large-scale precious metals mining between 1880 and 1930.

SilverCrest has been exploring Las Chispas since 2015. It reported an initial resource estimate in 2018. The property's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was released in the middle of 2019. The highlights included an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$407 million, and a rapid nine-month payback of the mine‘s upfront build cost of roughly $100 million. The good news is SilverCrest has raised enough capital to finish construction of the infrastructure and mine, estimated to begin within two years, once a final plan is completed. At the end of September, the company held US$145 million in cash and current assets (converted from Canadian dollars) vs. just $6 million in total liabilities. This compares to an equity market capitalization of $1.3 billion at $10 per share. Management is expected to release an updated feasibility plan around the end of 2020.

The great news is considerable drilling activity has taken place in the second half of 2019 into late 2020, after the PEA release, with significant discoveries of new high-grade ore announced. In addition, the 2019 mine plan used US$1225 an ounce gold and $17 silver for estimates of mine profitability. Today, both precious metals have moved dramatically to the upside vs. early 2019 to $1,900 gold and $25 silver. The price increase in metals alone adds US$400 to $500 million in cash flow to the project over a nine-year mine life, depending on fluctuations in taxes and the Mexican peso valuation.

Image Source: Resource World Website

Reserve Upgrade Potential

When it announced the PEA in 2019, the company was optimistic it would eventually bump higher the future underlying value of the new mine and reserves. The following ideas are taken directly from that technical report.

There are many opportunities that potentially could improve upon the economics of the PEA which have not been included in this PEA are considered in the next phases of work. Alone or combined, these opportunities could change the approach to development, timelines, capital requirements and operating costs described within the PEA with potential to change the scale, economics and/or the value of the property. Even if not completely understood at this time, it is important to identify and acknowledge the follow opportunities so that the next phase of work takes them into consideration when defining the project design:

Exploration potential to increase resource by exploring 20 of the 30 known veins that are not in the current resource.

Additional resources could potentially become additional reserves for expansion of the plant capacity and subsequent decrease in operating costs.

In-filling of current isolated resources with additional resources and subsequent reserves to reduce development costs per ounce.

Discovery of another high-grade vein to further smooth the decline in production for LOM.

Better definition of exclude resource in this report by in-filling and potentially combining isolated zones to justify costs for development.

Consider less costly mining methods in advanced studies.

Complete detailed metallurgy for potential increase in precious metal recoveries.

Design, permit and construct a power-line to the nation grid currently at $0.09/KWH for reduced operating costs from using diesel power at $0.28/KWH.

Utilize stockpiled mineralized development tonnes mined during pre-production along with a portion of the 174,500 tonnes grading 1.38 gpt Au and 119 gpt Ag, or 222 gpt Ag Eq, already on surface in historic dumps.

Image Source: Company 2019 PEA

Strong Technical Momentum

SilverCrest’s stock has been performing extremely well the last three months, far better than the average gold/silver miner, the actual commodity fluctuations in value, and close to the same as the two leading North American precious metals resource companies of NovaGold (NG) and Seabridge Gold (SA). I discussed the ultra-bullish undervaluation of Seabridge in my last article here.

Measured against NovaGold, Seabridge, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ), ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), iShares Silver Trust (SLV) plus SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), SilverCrest has been a leading selection for investors since summertime.

Using my Victory Formation computer sorts of momentum, I rank SilverCrest as both a top 10% performer in the precious metals mining industry and the overall U.S. stock market. Below are charts of the robust volume and price pattern over the last 12 months. The equity has bested the S&P 500 by +55% in price gain, and most of my favorite technical indicators are zig-zagging higher nicely. I have drawn the daily Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume calculation to exhibit the strong uptrend. Basically, the two indicators report buying is taking place intraday into the closing price, and far greater volume is appearing on up days vs. down days. Again, price is very near an all-time high and easily above rising 50-day and 200-day moving average creations.

Final Thoughts

SilverCrest has been busy drilling for new veins of gold/silver and consolidating its land holdings, including mining rights in the area during 2020. A final plan for mining the property could be released in several weeks. High grades of precious metals in the ground, a low mine build cost, cash on hand, an experienced management team, a safer mining jurisdiction, room for resource/reserve growth, and rising gold/silver prices all point to a strong future for shareholders. Just like the excellent gains in SilverCrest stock the last several years, shares could continue to “outperform” the sector and the typical U.S. equity change represented by the S&P 500 during 2021.

Another argument to contemplate ownership, the company is a top takeover target in the gold/silver exploration sector. A larger mining concern could agree to acquire the valuable Las Chispas land area and develop a profitable mine, using their own expertise and management team. Without doubt, SilverCrest’s monster cash holdings (US$1.10 per share at the end of September) and almost zero liability business setup are an extra incentive for a deal.

The biggest downside risk for an investment in SilverCrest is if precious metals actually decline in price next year, instead of rising like witnessed during 2019-20. My view is super-high money printing rates and deficit spending by governments around the world will still be required in 2021 to right the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic and hangover. Gold and silver should continue to have the wind at their back, as the primary purpose of monetary metals is to hedge excessive fiat currency devaluations.

