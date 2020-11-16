The company is in a stage of hyper-growth and looks expensive when compared to the industry leader.

Plant-based protein alternatives are quickly becoming mainstream. The uptick in interest in veganism has seen significant growth and is at an all-time high. According to Google Trends, between 2014-19 the term ‘veganism’ jumped seven-fold and now receives more hits than vegetarian and gluten-free searches.

Notwithstanding the health benefits, there is a case to be made that a shift to veganism will help our environment through reduced greenhouse emissions. Furthermore, vegans will point to the ethical treatment of animals as another reason to make the transition to plant-based protein alternatives.

I am not here to dismiss or reinforce the merits. There is, however, no denying that statistics show the demand for vegan alternatives is on the rise. U.S. plant-based Food Market has grown by 29% over the past couple of years, and according to new research, the pandemic has accelerated this shift.

At this point, Beyond Meat (BYND) is the industry leader and one of the few, pureplay plant-based protein companies which are publicly listed. It is one of the main reasons why the company’s stock price has soared since going public in 2019.

Canada’s Beyond Meat

There is now however, new and emerging options for investors – one of which is Canadian-listed The Very Good Food Company (OTCQB:VRYYF). The company sells its products under the Very Good Butchers brand and has seen exponential growth over the past year.

According to the company, products are currently sold in approximately 275 retail outlets which represents 6% of the total number of target retail stores. It also has a waiting list of more than 50 prospective wholesale partners.

Given strong demand, it is shifting to a greater proportion of wholesale vs. retail sales. Currently, wholesale channels account for 20% of volume, but that is expected to increase to 70% as the company matures. As it stands, the company generates gross sales of $8.50 per pound at the mid-range.

The company’s target market is vast and strong demand has led to a shift in strategy from direct to consumer (DTC), to wholesale.

Hyper growth

As mentioned previously, research has shown that the pandemic has accelerated growth for plant-based alternatives. Confirming this trend, The Very Good Food Company has seen demand for its product skyrocket.

In July 2020, the company released theses statistics. An increase,

in site visits to 447,169 (+1,591%)

in average order value (+108%)

in number of orders (+986%)

in conversion rate (+155%)

At the same time, its “Monthly Meat Club” grew to 1,000 Subscribers, up from less than 100 in July of 2019.

Unfortunately, the company was caught off guard by this demand and this led to some operational issues in late spring and early summer. In fact, the company had to reduce marketing efforts to curb demand. At one point, the company had a waitlist for its products of 6-8 weeks.

In one way, this is a nice problem to have but it can also have negative long-term effects. The longer the wait, the more likely consumers will find alternatives.

The good news is that the company has taken many steps to improve the supply chain. First off, it has since signed distribution agreements with several North American logistics partners and has accelerated plans to increase production.

In the spring, it had production capacity of ~8,100 lbs per week at its primary facility in Victoria. As per the most recent update, it has increased production capacity to 11,000lbs per week and working to increase production to 19,000lbs per week. The company’s wait time has dropped consistently, and according to its website is now at 2-3 weeks for DTC orders.

Looking further out, the company recently signed agreements for two North American-based production plants – one based in California and the other in Vancouver, BC. The California facility is expected to have a maximum production of 550,000lbs per week, be a key supplier to U.S. markets and is strategically located next to one of its U.S. distribution partners. It is anticipated that production will not begin until late next year.

As for the Rupert facility in Vancouver, it is expected to produce 37M lbs annually and is on an accelerated timetable. Maximum production represents an increase of 2,690% over expected annualized production capacity of the Company’s Victoria facility which is expected to top out at 1,375,000 lbs per year. Operations are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021.

Valuation

This is where it gets tricky. Since the company is not yet profitable, we will focus on revenue. In the last quarter, Very Good Food company generated just over a million in revenue and over the past twelve months, revenue sits at approximately $2 Million. At a current market cap of $270M, the company is trading at approximately 135 times sales. Since cash and debt are close to equal, the company’s EV to revenue ratio is essentially the same.

While this looks crazy expensive, it is best to value the company on future expectations.

Scenario 1 - Fiscal 2021

Victoria Rupert California Total Revenue Production (in lbs) 806, 000 N/A N/A Revenue (per lbs) $8.50 N/A N/A Revenue $6.851M $6.851M

As of October 1, the company has a production capacity of 11,000lbs at its Victoria Facility. This is up from 8,100lbs per week, an increase of ~3,000lbs per week in 2 months (1,500lbs per month).

Assuming the company can scale production at the same pace, Very Good Food can exit the year with 15,500lbs of weekly production from its Victoria plant. At a base case, this translates into 806,000lbs annually. At an average price of $8.50 per pound, the company is looking at potential revenue of $6.851M annually. This gives it a valuation of 39 times forward sales.

Scenario 2 - Fiscal 2021

Victoria Q1 Victoria Q2-4 Rupert California Total Revenue Production 201,500 741,000 N/A N/A Revenue per lbs $8.50 $8.50 N/A N/A Revenue $1.713M $6.299M $8.012M

Now, let’s assume the company successfully scales the Victoria facility to 19,000 lbs per week – inline with its short-term goal. At the current rate, it would achieve full scale production by end of Q1. On average there are 13 weeks in a quarter, which means the company can produce at full capacity for the remaining 39 weeks of the year.

Without including any other capacity, the company is now looking at a revenue run rate just above $8M and the forward P/S ratio drops to 33.7.

Scenario 3 - Fiscal 2021

Victoria Rupert California Total Revenue Production 942,500 207,000 N/A Revenue per lbs $8.50 $8.50 N/A Revenue $8.012M $1.760 $9.772M

In our last scenario, we are going to include production from Rupert. The company announced that the facility is expected to enter operation by the end of first quarter of 2021. Rupert is a much larger facility, but let’s take a conservative approach and assume the company scales Rupert at the same pace as Victoria (1,500lbs per month).

Assuming 1,500lbs of production comes online every month, Rupert could exit the year having produced 207,000lbs. Combined, the two facilities could generate upwards of ~$10M in revenue in fiscal 2021. This gives Very Food a final P/S ratio of 27.6. Still expensive, but far more reasonable than the company’s current P/S ratio.

Clearly, there are many ways to breakdown the company’s revenue growth. However, I believe the approach is reasonable and while ambitious, is certainly feasible. As per the company, the $8.50/lb is the average wholesale price. Typically, wholesale is lower margin than DTC and as such, using this price point across 100% of production adds another level of conservatism.

Furthermore, I may be significantly underestimating the scalability at Rupert and I have completely ignored California. If Rupert can scale at a faster pace, and California comes online sooner than expected, it can have a material effect on the company’s top line.

How does it compare to the industry leader? Beyond Meat is trading at only 12.2 times fiscal 2021 revenue estimates. Based on this, Very Good Food is trading at a steep premium to Beyond Meat.

Does the company’s outsized potential justify this premium? That is up to each individual investor to decide. Before you do, it is also important to understand that the company comes with additional risk factors.

Risks

The pandemic has accelerated demand for its product. Once we emerge from this pandemic, there is a risk that hyper-growth rates begin to subside. Although, the long-term trend towards plant-based protein consumption is likely to remain, investors should not expect this pace of growth to be maintained over the long term.

In my opinion, the biggest risk is execution risk. The base case makes many assumptions based on the company’s ability to scale operations. As a young company, it has an unproven management team and already had supply chain issues earlier this year. Although Very Good Food has taken many steps to improve the supply chain, it remains the biggest threat to achieving the stated goals.

Finally, the company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and as a small cap is susceptible to manipulation.

Case in point, in late October, the company’s share price surged as a prominent YouTuber brought the company forward. Not going to get into too many details, but the company’s promotional company reached out to several Youtubers to promote Very Food Company for payment. Full disclosure, my YouTube channel in partnership with Stocktrades was also approached but we declined.

Although this is not out of the ordinary, some of the materials produced by these YouTubers who did agree to promote the company, contained false information.

The IIORC stepped in and asked the company to comment. In its response, the company issued a press release in which it deflected blame to its marketing company and to be honest, led to a hit to the company’s reputation.

Here is an excerpt from the statement:

The Promotional Materials were issued without the Company's prior review or approval, contrary to VGFC's instructions to FMT. The Company has paid a general retainer fee to FMT for services provided under its agreement with FMT but did not pay for the distribution of the Promotional Materials. The Company had no editorial control over the content of the Promotional Materials. VGFC has since reviewed the disclosure in the Promotional Materials and has determined that it contained a materially false statement with respect to the Company's proposed facility in Patterson, California.

I think this can serve as a lesson to all investors – conduct your own due diligence. Although there are many reliable and trustworthy content creators on Seeking Alpha, YouTube and the like, one must always ensure due diligence. I would argue it is critically important when dealing with small caps.

Is Very Good Food a Very Good investment?

Thanks to its recent jump, I believe Very Good Food is priced to perfection. Although I believe my estimates to be conservative, the execution risk is quite high. Furthermore, the company is highly volatile and given what happened last month, it has raised some reputational red flags.

For these reasons, I am staying on the sidelines despite being mildly bullish. I believe the company is worth holding, but I am not rushing into the stock. I will however, keep it on my watchlist and see it as a speculative play on a meaningful pullback.

Of note, I recognize I may give up some upside as I watch how things play out over the next couple of quarters. However, putting my investment behind an unproven management team and an industry that is seeing the entrance of many new players, is not within my risk tolerance. Should it start to deliver on lofty expectations, at that point I will certainly reconsider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.